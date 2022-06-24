Fed Talk Calms Markets as Investors Look to Michigan Consumer Sentiment Data

Stock futures moved ahead this morning after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s tough talk on inflation to Congress, but investors really want to see what’s in today’s final Michigan consumer sentiment report.
Investors Look for Further Signs on Consumer Sentiment, Slowing Inflation
Powell Reiterates Inflation Fight is Fed’s No. 1 Goal, But That Recession is Possible
Net Earnings Restatements Turn Negative Across the Globe
Shawn Cruz Director of Derivative Strategy, TD Ameritrade
CHART OF THE DAY: WORLDWIDE WORRIES. The Dow Jones Global Index ($W1DOW—red/green) has fallen 22% from its all-time highs and back to late summer 2020 levels. Data Sources: ICE, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
The net earnings revisions for the S&P 500 have fallen dramatically since 2021 but remain net positive. Additionally, the S&P 500 saw an increase in net revisions from April to May. Similarly, Europe has also seen a dramatic decrease in net revisions but remains positive despite slipping into the negative in April.
Around the Corner: The unofficial kickoff of the Q2 earnings season will start the week of July 11 with several large banks reporting. According to FactSet, the estimated Q2 earnings growth for the S&P 500 is 4.3%–the lowest growth rate since Q4 of 2020. Between March 31 and June 15, the estimated growth rate fell from 5.9% to 4.3% due to analysts’ revisions. FactSet reports that 72 of the S&P 500 companies have issued negative earnings guidance against 31 issuing positive.
Meanwhile in Europe: Earnings season in Europe works a little differently as reports from various countries trickle in on an extended schedule. Data tracked by Refinitiv found that European companies making up the STOXX Europe 600 are expected to grow 42% from Q1 2021, but growth narrows to only 22.9% when energy companies are excluded. Of the 600 companies, 273 have reported earnings and 66.3% of them have beat earnings estimates— well above the historical average of 52%. Meanwhile, 325 of the STOXX 600 companies have reported revenues with 77.2% beating analyst estimates. This is also above the historical average of 57%.
The highest growth rates were in energy with consumer cyclicals and basic materials a distant second and third. Looking at growth rates by country, Norway, Austria, France, and Netherlands were the highest. Firms in energy and consumer cyclicals reported the highest number of positive earnings revisions for the quarter.
Overall, the STOXX 600 index has fallen nearly 18% year-to-date because many European countries took longer to reopen from the pandemic, are dealing with high inflation rates, and some countries are seeing higher yields even though the European Central Bank hasn’t raised rates yet.
June 28: CB Consumer Confidence
June 29: Gross domestic product (GDP) and earnings from Paychex and (PAYX) General Mills (GIS)
June 30: Initial Jobless Claims, PCE inflation, Chicago PMI, and earnings from Walgreens Boots (WBA), Micron (MU), and Constellation Brands (STZ)
July 1: ISM Manufacturing PMI
Good Trading,
Shawn Cruz
