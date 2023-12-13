Fed on Deck: Rate Projections, Powell Remarks Loom Large as Market Bakes in Looser Policy

Trading could be uneventful this morning ahead of the afternoon Fed decision and press conference from Fed Chair Powell. The central bank's rate projections could be in focus. PPI for November this morning looked mild.
November PPI readings come in flat, extending mild trend in wholesale prices
Fed not seen changing rate policy at meeting today, but Powell’s tone worth monitoring
Adobe reports after close, followed by Lennar and Costco tomorrow, as ECB gathers
(Wednesday market open) After a mild Consumer Price Index (CPI) report yesterday, “Fed Day” opens with growing signs that rate hikes might be over. The question turns now to when the Federal Reserve might begin loosening policy, with the markets way ahead of current Fed projections on that timing.
The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) rate decision is due at 2 p.m. ET followed by remarks from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The market builds in nearly 100% odds of interest rates staying on pause at a target range of between 5.25% and 5.5% where they’ve been since the end of July.
With near-term rate policy unlikely to shift, focus turns toward the Fed’s updated interest rate and economic projections, essential in understanding policy makers’ view of the rate path ahead. While these projections are far from certain (the FOMC in September forecasted a rate hike at this meeting), they are the best snapshot investors have of the Fed’s thinking.
The last projections in September showed rates falling just a quarter point (25 basis points) in 2024 from the current target range, but the futures market builds in four 25-basis point rate cuts next year, starting as early as March. Powell said last month the FOMC hasn’t discussed rate cuts, but if that has changed, we’re likely to find out later today.
The European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BoE) meet tomorrow (see more below). Closer to home, earnings from Adobe (ADBE) are due after the close today followed by Costco (COST) and Lennar (LEN) tomorrow.
While awaiting the Fed decision, investors digested this morning’s November’s Producer Price Index (PPI) release. It looked quite mild at first glance, with headline PPI flat month-over-month and core PPI also flat. Core strips out food and energy.
Major U.S. indexes maintained earlier premarket gains following the data while Treasury yields stepped back, but trading is likely to be uneventful this morning ahead of the Fed decision.
PPI check: Both core and headline PPI were flat in November compared with analysts’ estimates for monthly PPI to rise 0.1%, monthly core PPI to rise 0.2%, according to Trading Economics. November’s 2% year-over-year growth in core PPI was the lowest since January 2021.
“PPI came in a bit lower than expected across the board, which is good for the inflation outlook following yesterday’s CPI report that showed core CPI stalling at 4% year-over-year,” said Collin Martin, a director of fixed income strategy at Schwab.
Core is the number to focus on in this report because it strips out energy. Fuel prices fell sharply in November and can be volatile.
Despite the overall mild nature of the report, wholesale food prices rose 0.6% in November after sliding in October. Transportation and warehousing costs fell.
At Powell’s last press conference, he said policy makers didn’t discuss rate cuts at the October 31-November 1 FOMC meeting.
Powell then delivered hawkish comments early this month: “It would be premature to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to speculate on when policy might ease,” he said on December 1, CNN reported.
It’s possible today’s FOMC meeting could be another “hawkish pause” where Powell and the FOMC use their megaphones to temper market expectations, and recent data could provide them some cover. Last week’s November jobs report showed economic resilience, and Tuesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) revealed that core CPI of 4% remains well above the Fed’s 2% goal. Investors trimmed their March rate cut hopes following these releases.
The Fed’s September economic projections were for its favored inflation indicator, Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) prices, not to approach 2% until 2025. The Fed projected 2024 core PCE growth at 2.6%, lower than 3.7% in 2023. But bringing inflation down the final mile after dramatic progress earlier this year could prove difficult.
The September projections also pegged U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at 2.1% in 2023 and 1.5% in 2024.
Powell’s press conference usually begins at around 2:30 p.m. ET and has the tendency to spark minute-by-minute volatility in stocks and Treasuries. Anyone planning to trade then should approach the market with increased caution, as sudden moves can occur.
After the Fed, focus shifts to November Retail Sales and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, both due before the open Thursday.
Coupon clipping: Consumer spending underpins the U.S. economy, but some analysts worry that rising credit card delinquencies, a cooling jobs market, and student loan payments could sap the vigor in 2024. Thursday’s November Retail Sales is just a one-month snapshot of consumer health, but if analysts are right it might pick up some of that gathering softness. Consensus is for a flat reading versus October, Briefing.com says. October’s Retail Sales fell 0.1%.
Declining motor vehicle, furniture, and building materials sales led to the October drop, the government said. Falling gasoline prices also played into the weakness, a trend that possibly spilled into November. Subtracting autos, analysts expect a 0.1% November rise.
Recent weekly Initial Jobless Claims numbers pivoted around 220,000, up from historic lows earlier this year but nowhere near recession levels of 300,000 or higher. Investors might want to check the four-week continuing claims average, which last week fell below 1.9 million but remains near two-year highs. Initial claims are expected to total 222,000, Briefing.com says, up from 220,000 the prior week.
Looking abroad, weakness continued in Europe as the Eurozone’s October Industrial Production fell 0.7%, much worse than expected. This could play into ideas that ECB rate cuts might be on the way. See more below.
Adobe (ADBE) reports after today’s close. Like most tech companies, the company spent much of 2023 adding artificial intelligence capabilities. This adds costs, but Adobe has also raised prices for additional AI tools. For fiscal Q3 last summer, Adobe reported 10% revenue growth and improved operating margin. At the time, shares were up more than 60% for the year, but investors must have liked what they heard because shares are now up 87% year-to-date. Digital Media is Adobe’s largest segment, and the company forecasts between $3.67 billion and $3.7 billion in fiscal Q4 revenue for that business.
An unhealthy year for shares of Pfizer (PFE) grew more unpleasant early Wednesday. The stock plunged 7% in premarket trading after issuing fiscal 2024 earnings and revenue guidance well below Wall Street’s consensus.
A rosier update came from Southwest Airlines (LUV), which said it expects Q4 unit revenues to improve to the better end of its previous guidance range. Travel demand continues to be “healthy” in Q4, the company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing Wednesday. The Thanksgiving period saw record revenue, and some business bookings have done better lately. Still, shares descended in premarket trading.
The S&P 500® index (SPX) turned in its fourth straight positive day Tuesday and closed at new 23-month highs, but the small-cap Russell 2000® Index (RUT) lost ground. Technology and financial shares gained and energy shares fell as WTI Crude Oil futures (/CL) extended a slump below $70 per barrel.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 98.2% of the FOMC holding its benchmark funds rate steady at today’s meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Chances of rates staying on pause following the FOMC’s January 30–31 meeting are 92.2%. The market prices in a 42% chance that rates will be lower after the Fed’s March meeting, but the probability of a pause rises to well over 70% looking out to next May’s meeting. Keep an eye on those probabilities after the FOMC projections get released this afternoon.
What does the Fed do? Learn the basics with this helpful video about how the Fed controls monetary policy to keep unemployment and inflation in check.
Projection projector: The Fed’s interest rate projections today come under Wall Street’s microscope. In September, the Fed projected rates falling just a quarter point from current levels to a target range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2024. In contrast, CME Fed funds futures indicate strong chances of rates falling to a range of between 4% and 4.5% by this time a year from now. Powell and the Fed are under pressure not to let inflation reignite as it did after initial rate cuts in the 1970s—the last time the economy suffered the kind of inflation it recently underwent—and may not bring projections down as much as bullish investors hope. The economy appears to be doing relatively well at current levels, with unemployment recently dropping to 3.7% and GDP growing sharply in Q3. That said, some economists forecast recession and believe the Fed is waiting too long to trim rates, just as it arguably waited too long to raise rates as inflation gathered steam in 2021.
Central banks line up: Thursday features rate decisions from the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB). Neither is expected to change policy, though expectations for rate cuts in 2024 recently climbed. “Dovish talk by a previously hawkish ECB member briefly increased the number of cuts next year to six,” said Michelle Gibley, director of international research at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “However, markets may have gotten carried away, like we’ve seen in Friday’s better U.S. jobs report reducing the odds of a March cut by the Fed. We believe the ECB is likely to cut before the Fed, due to weaker economic growth and yet strong progress on inflation, at 2.4% in November.
2024 outlook: The new year may be a turning point for global central bank policy and earnings growth, but to get the full picture investors need to look beyond the noise and volatility. The U.S. economy, now in a period of “rolling recessions,” could transform into a series of more durable “rolling recoveries,” but recession risk is still a distinct possibility. With that in mind, there’s a chance 2024 could see the Fed begin shifting its focus from the inflation side to the employment side of its “dual mandate” to promote both stable prices and maximum sustainable employment. For a much broader look at both the U.S. and international picture heading into 2024, consider reading the full 2024 Market Outlook: Widening the Lens, from the Schwab Center for Financial Research.
