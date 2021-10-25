Report Shows Facebook Losing Ground with Teens as Company Releases Earnings After the Bell

Bloomberg reports that Facebook is losing ground with teenagers and young adults ahead of the company’s earnings announcement after the close. Mega-cap tech stocks S&P 500 report earnings this week. Last week’s sector performance shows a shift in market leadership. Sectors are being influenced by inflation and supply chain issues.
Winners and Losers from Last Week’s Sectors
(Monday Market Open) This week is a big one for earnings, not just because of the big names reporting but because of the large number of earnings announcements. Investors can expect the themes of higher costs and supply chain issues to continue.
According to data from FactSet, 23% of companies in the S&P 500 have reported their third quarter earnings and 84% of them have beat Wall Street expectations. Earnings for the S&P 500 companies are on pace to grow more than 32% in the third quarter.
Kimberly-Clark (KMB) is down nearly 3% in premarket trading after missing on earnings estimates and lowering its remaining 2021 outlook. In a statement by the company, cost issues were perpetuated specifically by “significant inflation and supply chain” disruptions.
Outside of the earnings news, Pinterest (PINS) fell nearly 15% before the bell after PayPal (PYPL) reported that it isn’t interested “at this time” in acquiring the company. PayPal is up more than 5% on the news.
Bloomberg reported this morning that whistleblower documents reveal that Facebook (FB) is losing ground with teenagers and young adults. The stock was down 1% in premarket trade. Facebook is one of the S&P 500’s mega-cap tech stocks that report earnings this week. Facebook, Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple (APPL), and Amazon.com (AMZN) have a combined market capitalization that makes up about 25% of the S&P 500. So, these earnings announcement can be market moving.
Analysts at Citi, downgraded Carnival Cruise (CCL) to a “sell” rating. Analysts said that there was very little upside left for the company. The stock was down 1.3% in premarket trading.
Former President Donald Trump’s new SPAC Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) is up more than 12% before the open. The company that has yet to launch a product rallied 107% on Friday.
The S&P 500 (SPX) rose nearly 2% last week, led by stocks in the Consumer Discretionary/Cyclicals and Financials sectors. The S&P Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index ($IXY) and the S&P Financial Select Sector Index ($IXM) both returned 3%. Zacks Equity Research pointed to Netflix (NFLX) as the star among the Consumer Discretionary sector. The stock has risen more than 3.7% on the week despite falling 2.17% after announcing better-than-expected earnings on Tuesday. Netflix is up nearly 16% year-to-date.
The Real Estate and Health Care sectors were the next best performers last week. The S&P Real Estate Select Sector Index ($IXRE) and S&P Health Care Select Sector Index ($IXV) returned 2.5% over the time frame. Anthem (ANTM) and Abbott Labs (ABT) were among the top health care stocks after reporting better-than-expected earnings. The stocks returned more than 10% and 8% respectively for the week.
Despite rising oil prices and a lot of momentum, energy stocks were a laggard last week along with stocks in the Industrials sector. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index ($IXE) rose only 0.43%, while the S&P Industrials Select Sector Index ($IXI) was only up 0.1%. While this could just be a consolidation period for the Energy sector after being the top performer for the last three- and six-month time periods, Industrials continue to remain among the lowest-performing sectors.
CHART OF THE DAY: CHINESE DEVELOPMENTS. The Morningstar China Index ($MSCNUSDP—candlesticks) was outpacing the S&P 500 Index (SPX—pink) much of the last two years but has since slid backwards. Data source: ICE, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Comparative Shopping: The Consumer Discretionary sector can be hard to break down because it’s such a broad group with hundreds of stocks. On Thursday, Yardeni Research published its Performance 2021 S&P 500 Sectors and Industries report. When breaking down the industry groups in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the report found that specialty stores and general merchandise stores were among the top retail performers year-to-date.
In the housing and automobile groups, retail automotive, retail home improvement, and manufacturing automotive were top. The short supply of vehicles and car parts has been an ongoing story throughout 2021, and with the semiconductor shortage, it’s likely these groups will continue to struggle to meet the high demand.
Finally, the hotels, resorts, and cruise lines group started rallying back in August. If COVID-19 cases continue to fall, consumers may be ready to leave the house and take a vacation. Airlines are already reporting large increases in bookings. After nearly two years of being cooped up, travelers may be ready to get out and see more of the world.
When Bigger Is Better: While all three major indices posted gains for the week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) finished at a record high. The Dow is made up of only 30 blue-chip stocks. A blue-ship stock is a company that is considered a reliable investment because it’s well-established, stable, and highly recognizable.
While it could be debated which stocks in the index actually fit the blue-chip moniker, the index has benefited from some large companies reporting positive earnings. Tesla (TSLA), Procter & Gamble (PG), and American Express (AXP) all beat analysts’ expectations this week, which helped boost performance.
So far, many Dow companies have been able to absorb the rising costs and supply chain issues. This is a benefit of being big. Conversely, small-cap companies often have less leeway when it comes to absorbing costs. If inflation continues to rise, larger companies such as the Dow components could benefit.
Strong Dollar Supporting Small Caps: The Russell 2000 (RUT) is a small-cap stock index. For nearly an entire year, the index has been oscillating in a sideways trend. Recently, strength among large- and mega-cap stocks has drawn investors’ attention. However, small-cap stocks have yet to sell-off. One reason for the strength in this group is the strong U.S. dollar.
A stronger dollar often benefits small caps because they tend to be less dependent on overseas sales. Large multinational companies usually find a strong dollar makes their products more expensive for foreign consumers, which often results in fewer sales. Since finding a bottom in June, the dollar has risen against a basket of currencies. Rising interest rates help strengthen the dollar.
Small caps are in a strange situation because the stronger dollar helps them, but interest rates are rising because of inflation and small-cap stocks have more trouble absorbing the higher costs that come with inflation. So, for this group, it’s no small predicament.
Good Trading,
JJ
@TDAJJKinahan
Check out all of our upcoming Webcasts or watch any of our hundreds of archived videos, covering everything from market commentary to portfolio planning basics to trading strategies for active investors. You can also deepen your investing know-how with our free online immersive courses. No matter your experience level, there’s something for everybody.
Looking to stay on top of the markets? Check out the TD Ameritrade Network, live programming which brings you market news and helps you hone your trading knowledge. And for the day’s hottest happenings, delivered right to your inbox, you can now subscribe to the daily Market Minute newsletter here.
TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc. are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2021 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.