Equities Edge Higher as Positive Trade and China News Lift the Market

Loosening of COVID-19 restrictions in China and a better trade deficit report set the stage for a higher open Tuesday, but there’s plenty of fresh economic news in store for the market before the holiday.
China Cuts Quarantine Times in Half for International Visitors
Trade Deficit Falls for Second Straight Month: A Potential Boost for GDP?
Key Consumer Confidence Data Arriving Later Today
Shawn Cruz Director of Derivative Strategy, TD Ameritrade
Equity futures were modestly higher before the open. S&P 500 futures were up 0.40% after completing their best trading session since 2020 on Friday. Dow Jones futures were up 0.52%, and Nasdaq futures rose 0.31% before the bell. Investors traded through a choppy Monday session following a bear bounce Friday that gave the S&P 500 their best close since 2020.
Wall Street is still set to wrap up the worst first half year for stocks in decades.
China’s national health organization said early Tuesday it would loosen its strict quarantine requirements for international travelers. The nation is refocusing its zero-COVID policies to rebuild its economy.
At home, the better trade deficit report was followed by April results from the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index showing that major metropolitan area home prices rose 20.4% in April, though down for the first time in months compared with an increase 20.6% in March. It looks like a continued squeeze for prospective homeowners as mortgage rates are at a 13-year high.
Conference Board consumer confidence data will be out later in the day.
Premarket, energy and travel stocks were on the rise. Las Vegas Sands (LVS) was up 8.02% before the bell as was Occidental Petroleum (OXY), up 4.14.%
Today’s data includes the Conference Board’s June Consumer Confidence Index and the Case-Schiller U.S. Home Price Index results. Tomorrow, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to participate in a panel discussion at the European Central Bank (ECB) annual conference in Portugal.
On Thursday comes the May PCE inflation report—known to be the Fed’s favorite inflation barometer—followed by Friday’s much-awaited announcement of the ISM manufacturing index for June, a key indicator of where corporate purchasing manufacturers think the economy is headed.
With all this news ahead, the S&P 500 (SPX) finished down 0.30% during Monday’s session, followed by the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI), off 0.20%, and the Nasdaq Composite ($COMP), down 0.72% by the close. However, the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX) finished at just under 27, a full point lower on the day.
After an early run, investors couldn’t sustain last Friday’s rally, which saw the biggest one-day percentage gain in the S&P 500 since 2020. That came after another key consumer barometer, the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey, revised its June measurement of consumer inflation expectations downward to 3.1% from the previous 3.3%. The move was a significant indication that consumers could be a little less worried about longer-term inflation than previously thought.
This week’s data will help set the stage for the start of Q2 earnings reports in July, closing the worst first half for the S&P 500 since 1970. Another potential scene setter: Monday’s bank dividend announcements following last week’s news that the nation’s 34 largest banks passed the Fed’s annual stress test. After the close, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) said it kept its dividend unchanged, while Bank of America (BAC) raised its payout 5% and Morgan Stanley (MS) increased its dividend 11%.
In other market action, energy stocks led all sectors in yesterday’s trading as oil jumped despite the G7 nations’ pledge to cap the price of Russian oil as part of the West’s efforts to support the Ukrainian government. China and India are among the nations expected to stay steady customers for Russian oil. WTI crude oil finished the day at $109.81 per barrel, up 2.19%. Top energy gainers included Valero Energy (VLO), up 8%, Devon Energy (DVN), up 7.48%, and Hess Corp. (HES), up 5.18% by the close.
Other stocks making news during and after Monday’s session:
On Thursday, the last trading day of the month, U.S. equities may get a boost from end-of-quarter rebalancing. J.P. Morgan’s chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic said last Friday that U.S. equities could see a 7% move upward by the end of this week.
It may not be enough to get the S&P 500 out of bear territory—but it could help.
CHART OF THE DAY: LOCKSTEP. In Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 (SPX—candlesticks), Nasdaq Composite ($COMP—pink), and Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) trailed downward by the close. With a heavy economic news week still ahead, this formation will be worth watching. Data Sources: ICE, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Bankers Home and Abroad: There’s a good chance Fed Chair Powell won’t be the only central bank official making news abroad this week. During today’s session at the European Central Bank (ECB) forum, ECB President Christine Lagarde downplayed global recession risks and pledged to “move faster” on rates if needed to fight inflation. Besides Powell, Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester are also expected to speak at the conference. Back in the states, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard are expected to make appearances this week.
Real Supply Chain Relief? Shifting COVID-19 shutdowns and quarantines in China continue to affect businesses around the world. That’s why today’s new from the health commission about loosening quarantine restrictions impacted global markets. Inside China, the nation’s rebar futures rose in response, indicating signs of returning construction activity. There are other signs of recovery too—the nation released better industrial profits report this week and reports have surfaced that the government might renew its stimulus package to stabilize the country’s economy.
June 29: Gross domestic product (GDP) and earnings from Paychex and (PAYX) General Mills (GIS)
June 30: Initial Jobless Claims, PCE inflation, Chicago PMI, and earnings from Walgreens Boots (WBA), Micron (MU), and Constellation Brands (STZ)
July 1: ISM Manufacturing PMI
July 4: Markets closed for Independence Day
July 5: Factory Orders
July 6: JOLTS job openings report, ISM services index and S&P U.S. services PMI
Good Trading,
Shawn Cruz
Helpful Educational Content and Programming
Check out our upcoming Webcasts or watch any of our hundreds of archived videos, covering everything from market commentary to portfolio planning basics to trading strategies for active investors. You can also deepen your investing know-how with our free online immersive courses. No matter your experience level, there’s something for everybody.
Looking to stay on top of the markets? Check out the TD Ameritrade Network, live programming which brings you market news and helps you hone your trading knowledge. And for the day’s hottest happenings, delivered right to your inbox, you can now subscribe to the daily Market Minute newsletter here.
TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc., are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial advisor, registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, or futures commission merchant.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2022 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.