Easy Does It: Stock Rally Slows as Mega Caps Apple, Tesla Struggle and Investors Await Powell, Jobs Data

U.S. indexes are under pressure early Tuesday from mega caps Apple and Tesla, both of which face struggles in the Chinese market. Target earnings impressed investors, and February services data are awaited.
(Tuesday market open) ) Stocks “melted up” to record highs last week, but so far this week they’re backing up. Early pressure from Apple (AAPL) amid worries about competition in China helped spark premarket losses Tuesday despite solid earnings from Target (TGT) as investors await services sector data.
Apple is now down about 10% year to date following Bloomberg’s report that iPhone sales plunged 24% in China during the first six weeks of 2024. Stiff competition from local smartphone makers played a role, but so did overall demand weakness. Apple’s heavy weighting in the S&P 500® index (SPX), along with the presence of other struggling mega caps like Tesla (TSLA) and Alphabet (GOOGL), could make it harder to establish new record highs.
Staying in China for a moment, mainland Chinese stocks barely inched higher Tuesday despite the government setting an aggressive 5% economic growth target for 2024, powered by heavier defense spending and the proposed creation of 12 million new urban jobs.
Back home, today features ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI at 10 a.m. ET. This part of the economy is where a lot of the recent inflation showed up. Speaking of inflation, Treasury yields eased slightly early Tuesday but that doesn’t appear to be providing much of a tailwind for the stock market yet. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield recently traded below 4.17%, the lowest intraday level since February 13.
Despite softness in Apple and Tesla on Monday, technology continues to pace the market thanks to the buzz around semiconductors and AI. Investors get another update on that blistering sector later this week when Broadcom (AVGO) reports earnings Thursday.
“Frothy sentiment is still the dominant market risk, but positive breadth is an offset for now,” said Kevin Gordon, senior investment strategist at Schwab. “A slowdown in the pace of gains would likely be welcome for the market, given consolidations in ongoing uptrends (to wring out too much optimism) tend to be features of bull markets.”
About 72% of SPX stocks now trade above their 50-day moving averages, one of the broad measures of market breadth. That’s down from 92% at the start of 2024 but up from lows last month.
Futures based on the SPX dropped 0.4% shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) fell 0.3%, and futures based on the Nasdaq-100® (NDX) slid 0.6%. Bitcoin fell slightly this morning but remains near recent highs above $67,000.
Volatility remains tepid despite a massive flow of potential market-moving news straight ahead including this week’s testimony to Congress by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, this Friday’s February Nonfarm Payrolls report, next week’s U.S. inflation data, and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting the week after that.
Jobs countdown: Analysts expect February jobs growth of 200,000, down from January’s surprisingly robust 353,000, Trading Economics said. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 3.7%, analysts forecast, while average hourly earnings could rise 0.3% month over month, down from January’s 0.6%. Annual wage growth is seen at 4.4%, down from 4.5% in January.
JOLTS up next: Before the jobs report, get ready for Wednesday morning’s January Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). A drop in job openings last year sparked hopes that the gap between workers and positions might be narrowing, but recent reports saw openings swell again. Analysts expect Wednesday’s JOLTS data to show another hefty headline figure of 8.89 million in January, Trading Economics said.
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI could help investors learn if sizzling services sector demand (and inflation) is easing. The headline reading in January was 53.4%, well above the 50% needed to signal expansion. Analysts expect 52.7% for February, according to consensus from Briefing.com. The last report showed strong growth in new orders and employment.
The big takeaway a month ago, however, was a leap in prices to 64 from the prior 56.7. The prices component could get close attention at 10 a.m. for any signs of possible easing in February. Services firms told ISM in January they were “cautious” due to inflation and cost pressures.
Powell talk: Regarding Powell’s testimony to House and Senate committees Wednesday and Thursday, it’s doubtful he’ll say anything that would shock the market, but it is the first time he’s spoken publicly since his February 1 interview on “60 Minutes.” That’s when he said the FOMC wants to have “more confidence” that inflation is moving sustainably toward the Fed’s 2% goal before cutting interest rates.
Tracking traders: The Schwab Trading Activity Index (STAX), which analyzes retail investor stock positions and trading activity to quantify how investors are positioned in the market, increased to 47.65 in February, up from 44.73 in January. This continues its four-month ascent, though it’s still significantly below the November 2021 level of 75.36. April 2020 was the lowest score at 35.54. Changes in this score serve as an indirect measure of sentiment, with a higher score indicating greater market exposure (bullish) and a lower score indicating lower market exposure (bearish).
During February, clients increased exposure in companies with strong ties to AI and were net buyers of Nvidia (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Super Micro Computer (SMCI), and Arm (ARM). Some of the stocks that saw net selling were Disney (DIS), Ford (F), and General Motors (GM). The activity echoes Schwab’s recent Trader Sentiment Survey, which indicated 53% of respondents had a bullish outlook, the first time it’s been that high since 2021.
Target shares spiked more than 8% in premarket trading after the huge retailer reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the holiday quarter along with gross profit margin that beat analysts’ estimates. Same-store sales fell from a year earlier, though Target forecast flat to slightly higher comparable sales growth for the full year.
Better earnings and margins partly reflected improvement in inventory management. Customers remain resilient, Target’s CEO told CNBC this morning, but are looking for value. Target expects that trend to continue.
Semiconductor and enterprise software company Broadcom’s quarterly results come Thursday after the close. That could put AI back in focus after Nvidia’s solid earnings late last month. Broadcom isn’t a mega cap, but its $650 billion valuation does swing some influence on the cap-weighted SPX.
The narrative around mega caps increasingly seems to be that not all are created equal, with apologies to the U.S. Founding Fathers. A few mega caps are powering forward and a couple aren’t. There’s also rotation spreading into other sectors like small caps. Meanwhile, semiconductors continue to power the market, basically carrying the weight for the info tech sector as names like Intel (INTC), Nvidia, and Super Micro Computer charge ahead. Recent small cap strength reflects solid performance by financials, industrials, and even a pickup in shares of some of the materials stocks.
Stocks on the move early Tuesday include:
Monday in review:
Major U.S. indexes fell across the board yesterday from Friday’s all-time SPX and Nasdaq Composite® ($COMP) highs, but semiconductors remained firm and closed at records for the third-straight session. A 2.5% decline in Apple and a dramatic plunge in Tesla weighed on the markets, but banking shares performed well.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 97% of the FOMC leaving rates unchanged at the March 19–20 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in around a 21% chance the funds rate will be lower than now after the Fed’s May meeting. Chances rise to 66% of at least one cut by June and 86% by July.
Fed speakers were relatively scarce yesterday but Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said there’s no urgency to cut rates given the “prospering” economy and job market, Reuters reported. Bostic is concerned that prices for a larger-than-usual share of items are increasing at more than 5% annually.
Young investors: Life moves fast when you’re in your 20s. You need to adjust to living on your own, paying bills, and starting a career. But that doesn’t mean you can ignore financial planning and even retirement. It’s important to begin investing early to take advantage of compound growth, even if you only have a small amount to put away. Learn more in this recent Schwab Financial Planning post.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Just imagine: In 1971, John Lennon’s “Imagine” topped the charts and Gene Hackman’s “The French Connection” drew crowds to theaters. That was also the last year the SPX registered 16 positive weeks out of 18. It just accomplished that again. A strong SPX seems almost unremarkable now, but the recent pop in small caps and biotechs possibly indicates risk-on sentiment shifting into a higher gear. The Russell 2000® (RUT) small-cap index recently hit its best levels since late 2021, and the Nasdaq Biotech Index (NBI) has also been on a roll. Both sagged in 2023 when rising rates curbed the appetite for many categories beyond big tech. Small caps and biotech rebounded late last year on rate cut hopes, then pulled back when those hopes retreated early this year. Now they’re running with the bulls again even though the market now indicates just three rate cuts this year, down from hopes for six or seven back in January. This could reflect ideas that a less dovish Fed may not be the economic barrier many had imagined.
Awaiting Beijing: The National People’s Congress (NPC) annual meeting is underway and carries possible market implications. “Chinese stocks are up 11% from the bottom about a month ago, after the Chinese government started stepping up measures to address the pessimism about the economy,” said Michelle Gibley, director of international research at Schwab. “China’s economy is suffering from a crisis of confidence and likely need forceful and broad-based policies rather than continuing the muted and targeted approach taken thus far. With the bar higher now that stocks have rallied, the event could be greeted by a sell the news reaction unless Beijing is able to provide a bazooka of stimulus to the surprise of markets.”
Oil untapped: It seems nearly every time OPEC announces a production cut extension, crude oil prices sink. It happened again yesterday. OPEC and its allies said voluntary oil output cuts would extend until mid-year, and WTI Crude (/CL) fell nearly 1.5% to below $79 per barrel after topping $80 on Friday for the first time in four months. This isn’t really a mystery. First, OPEC’s cuts are voluntary, meaning any member of the cartel might violate them. Additionally, the extension potentially sends a message that crude demand remains light. Crude prices are up for the year, but even the Israel-Hamas conflict hasn’t moved the needle all that much and prices are well below last autumn’s peaks. If world demand were stronger, it’s likely OPEC would want to pump additional oil to meet it. When more crude stays untapped, it also raises availability to meet any sudden demand growth, another bearish factor.
March 6: January Wholesale Inventories, January Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), and expected earnings from Campbell Soup (CPB), Foot Locker (FL), and Victoria’s Secret (VSCO).
March 7: Q4 Productivity, January Trade Balance, and expected earnings from Broadcom (AVGO) and Costco (COST).
March 8: February Nonfarm Payrolls.
March 11: Expected earnings from Oracle (ORCL).
March 12: February CPI and Core CPI and expected earnings from Kohl’s (KSS).
