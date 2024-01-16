Early Stumble: Dollar Rallies, Stocks Flag Amid Middle East, China Tension as More Banks Report

Rising U.S. Treasury yields and a spike in the dollar following geopolitical tensions put early pressure on major U.S. indexes to begin a holiday-shortened week. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs both reported better-than-expected earnings, and retail sales data are awaited tomorrow.
Stocks come under pressure as dollar, 10-year Treasury yield spike
Dollar hits one-month high following Taiwan election, Middle East tensions
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs shares waver as big banks exceed earnings expectations
(Tuesday market open) As U.S. investors return from the holiday, today’s data calendar contains “nothing of note,” according to research firm Briefing.com. That puts bank earnings and geopolitics front and center after an eventful weekend
The U.S. dollar index put on weight amid more tension in the Middle East and following the election in Taiwan, providing early pressure on major U.S. indexes. Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield swung back above 4%, providing pressure of its own on stocks. Yields spiked following hawkish comments from policy makers at the European Central Bank (ECB).
In other news this morning, investors are digesting another set of U.S. bank earnings after Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs (GS) both reported (see more below). Several smaller banks open their books later this week.
Though major indexes wobbled late last week, info tech and communication services shares swung hot bats after whiffing to start the year. The so-called “Magnificent Seven” weren’t too magnificent Friday, but still finished the week up more than 4%. That helped the S&P 500® index (SPX) eke out its 10th weekly gain in the last 11, finishing just a touch below its all-time closing high of 4,796. Recent tests of that level quickly faltered, and the SPX hasn’t found much upward momentum so far this year.
As tech recovered, small caps and transport stocks sagged last week. The Russell 2000® (RUT) continues to lose steam following a two-month rally, and the Dow Jones Transportation Average ($DJT) also fell. Consider watching those, because small caps and transports are often considered barometers of the U.S. economy. A short pullback doesn’t mean much, but an extended dive might raise questions about domestic growth prospects.
Futures based on the SPX were down 0.4% shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) fell 0.25% and Nasdaq-100® (NDX) futures slipped 0.5%.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs shares both initially ticked higher in premarket trading after the two Wall Street banks reported quarterly earnings that beat analysts’ expectations. Their quarterly results followed mixed results last Friday from a host of other large U.S. banks that kicked off earnings season on a subdued note.
Earnings per share (EPS) were much higher than expected at Goldman Sachs, driven partly by solid performance in the equities trading business. Revenue climbed nearly 7% year over year to easily surpass Wall Street’s average prediction. Still, the company cited a “decline” in completed mergers and acquisitions (M&A) volume during the quarter that hurt investment banking fees.
Morgan Stanley’s revenue also came in above analysts’ expectations, helped by 5% growth in the investment banking business as fixed income underwriting soared 25%. The company raised its provision for credit loss—a mechanism that protects against loans going bad—citing “deteriorating conditions in the commercial real estate sector.” Shares initially rose in premarket trading before falling into the red.
Guidance from banks could be as or more important than quarterly results, providing insight into how bank executives see the 2024 economy shaping up. That’s why their earnings calls are worth monitoring.
Shoppers weigh in: Earlier this year, several major retailers shared upbeat sales news from the holiday season. Tomorrow’s U.S. December Retail Sales report due out before the opening bell promises a wider look at shopping trends, with headline sales expected up 0.3%, according to Trading Economics.
That would equal November’s gain, but, excluding autos, analysts see only a 0.2% climb. Retail Sales enjoyed several bountiful months last summer and early fall but leveled off since, in part because gas prices have fallen but also potentially reflecting a more cautious consumer. Also, remember that monthly Retail Sales aren’t adjusted for inflation, and the current disinflationary environment could clip headline totals.
If tomorrow’s report shows muscle, it could play into fears that a relatively hot economy might keep the Fed on pause in March. Those same concerns warmed last week after a surprisingly firm December Consumer Price Index (CPI) report but cooled when Friday’s Producer Price Index (PPI) featured a surprise decline in wholesale prices. Deflationary trends in PPI sparked hopes that the Fed’s favored inflation index, Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) prices, might soften as well. It’s due a week from Friday.
Shutdown countdown: The clock ticks toward a possible partial government shutdown Friday. The departments of Agriculture, Energy and Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Veteran’s Affairs are funded through January 19. The rest of the government is funded through February 2. Most of the agencies potentially affected by a partial shutdown aren’t ones Wall Street typically relies on for data.
Heading overseas: Tuesday evening brings China’s Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report. Annual growth in Q3 was 4.9%, near Beijing’s 5% forecast for 2023. Quarterly growth was 1.3% in Q3. China is also expected to release a host of other data at that time including on unemployment and retail sales.
One question is whether Beijing will decide on a stimulus. The economy there remains sluggish, but it’s unclear if Beijing wants to risk weakening its currency by making any major monetary policy changes. Meanwhile, geopolitical concerns flared over the weekend as Taiwan held its presidential election and a candidate disliked by China won.
Pause and refresh: The weekly data calendar gets a slight breather with no major U.S. jobs or inflation readings. Instead, attention turns to housing on Thursday and Friday in the form of Housing Starts, Building Permits, and Existing Home Sales, and to consumer sentiment Friday.
Earnings are also relatively slow, but it’s the calm before the storm as next week features Microsoft (MSFT) and Tesla (TSLA). Smaller regional banks dominate this week’s calendar (see below), along with Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) on Thursday.
Research firm FactSet pegs year-over-year Q4 earnings growth at negative 0.1% for S&P 500 companies, down from the previous 1.3% estimate. Analysts expect nearly 12% year-over-year earnings per share (EPS) growth for 2024.
Once earnings get rolling, Wall Street’s soft EPS growth expectation is a double-edged sword. Sure, the bar is low, but that means companies will be under more pressure than usual to at least meet forecasts, and may get punished more harshly if they don’t. That’s been the pattern, anyway, during recent earnings seasons that started like this.
Though the fresh forecast for lower year-over-year earnings would represent the fourth losing quarter in the last five, the number isn’t likely to remain red. As FactSet notes, Q4 year-over-year earnings growth will likely exceed 4% when all is said and done. Only 6% of S&P 500 companies have reported so far.
Stocks on the move early Tuesday include:
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 97.4% for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holding rates steady following its January 30–31 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in a 69% chance the funds rate will be a quarter-point lower than now after the Fed’s March meeting.
Broad view: Check the latest Schwab On Investing podcast to hear Liz Ann Sonders, Schwab’s chief investment strategist, and Kathy Jones, Schwab’s chief fixed income strategist, discuss Fed policy, the most recent jobs report, inflation, and the chances for a recession. This also features views from Former Fed economist Claudia Sahm.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
A matter of time: Many focus on how soon the Fed might cut rates. But an equally important question is the number of cuts this year. Data indicate slowing growth, but aside from soft manufacturing and a long string of weak Leading Economic Indicators, there’s little hint of a deep recession requiring quick, dramatic cuts. Futures trading builds in five to six quarter-point trims by year-end, but the Fed projects two to three. The later it gets started, the fewer quarter-point cuts it can make. With wages rising and inflation not fully tamed, policy makers may be hesitant to chop much. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told Bloomberg late last week that March is likely too soon to begin rate cuts, and cited December’s hotter-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. The last time the Fed cut rates during a relatively robust economy was in 1995–96 when it trimmed by 75 basis points over six months. A “mid-cycle adjustment,” Forbes called it.
Whisper challenge: Recent earnings seasons often finished with S&P 500 EPS growth a few percentage points above initial analyst expectations. Which means so-called “whisper numbers” may be out there for prominent companies somewhat above the Wall Street average. If a company meets or slightly exceeds the average analyst forecast, that may not save its shares from sellers hoping for even better. The market’s relatively high historic valuation of 19.5 on a forward price-to-earnings basis (per FactSet) could exacerbate this pattern. Investors have built expected double-digit 2024 earnings growth into the SPX, meaning any developing pattern of weak guidance calling that growth into question could lead to stumbles beyond individual stocks. Note, for instance, how Delta’s (DAL) disappointing outlook last Friday helped crater the entire airline sector, though Boeing’s (BA) recent struggles also played a role.
Happy New Year—again: Lunar New Year is approaching on February 10, with mainland China markets closed from February 9–16 while the Hong Kong market will be closed February 12–13. The holiday is a time of mass migration as people return home to spend time with family and exchange gifts. However, consumer confidence remains weak. “Based on the meager performance of Singles Day on November 11, there may not be a boom in spending, although traveling home will likely still happen,” said Michelle Gibley, director of international research at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “With the holiday in February both last year and this year, the distortions to year-over-year economic data will likely be kept to a minimum. That said, some data, including retail sales, industrial production, and fixed asset investment, will remain on the combined two-month basis for January and February due to shifts in timing of the new year from year to year.” All this makes measuring the momentum of China’s economy difficult during the first quarter of the year.
Jan. 17: December Retail Sales, December Industrial Production, expected earnings from Alcoa (AA) and U.S. Bancorp (USB).
Jan. 18: December Housing Starts and Building Permits, expected earnings from J.B. Hunt (JBHT), Northern Trust (NTRS), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), and M&T Bank (MTB).
Jan. 19: December Existing Home Sales, January Preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, and expected earnings from Travelers (TRV), Regions Financial (RF), and Fifth Third (FITB).
Jan. 22: Leading Economic Index (LEI) and expected earnings from United Airlines (UAL).
Jan. 23: Expected earnings from 3M (MMM), D.R. Horton (DHI), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), Halliburton (HAL), Verizon (VZ), Netflix (NFLX), and Texas Instruments (TXN).
