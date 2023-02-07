Dovish or Hawkish on Rates? Market Awaits Powell Fly-By After Friday's Surprise Jobs Data

Wall Street moved slightly lower today in anticipation of scheduled remarks at midday from Fed Chairman Powell. It will be investors’ the first chance to hear from Powell about Friday’s bullish jobs report. Disney earnings are ahead tomorrow after the close.
10-year Treasury yield up more than 20 basis points since jobs report but still in trading range
Crude spikes amid China demand hopes, supply worries related to earthquake
Shawn Cruz, Head Trading Strategist, TD Ameritrade
(Tuesday Market Open) Last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell let loose the doves. Now, following Friday’s dramatically bullish January jobs data, today’s scheduled comments from the Fed chief and other central bank speakers could indicate whether the hawks are back in charge.
Early today, for instance, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the Fed hasn’t made enough progress and that the target rate may need to rise as high as 5.4% from the current target range of 4.5% to 4.75% to beat inflation.
The same tone might be what to expect at 12:40 p.m. ET today when Powell takes the mic again. Stock index futures were mixed early Tuesday after surrendering a host of their gains the last two sessions as bond yields rose amid growing worries about a stricter and longer-lasting Fed approach.
This week is a little thin on data, putting the spotlight on today’s December Trade Balance report. It showed the U.S. trade balance widening to -$67.4 billion from a revised -$61 billion in November as exports fell and imports increased.
Yesterday’s plunge in Treasuries lifted the 10-year Treasury yield above its 50-day moving average. It remains in a longer-term range between roughly 3.4% and 3.8%.
Powell Talk: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke less than a week ago, but many think last Friday’s hot jobs report could reset the Fed’s conversation on rates, recession, and potentially much more. Powell will probably get asked about the jobs data today at a 12:40 p.m. ET event in Washington. If so, every word of his response is likely to come under Wall Street’s microscope.
Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report showed nearly three times the January job creation analysts had expected. Since then, Treasury yields have spiked to nearly one-month highs and stocks have continued to backtrack. The dollar’s recent rally also accelerated, all hallmarks of what can happen when investors get nervous about Fed hawkishness. Just a week ago, things had been moving the opposite way amid ideas the Fed might step back and let prevailing looser financial conditions prevail.
The question is whether Powell wants to rock the boat so soon after last Wednesday’s rate announcement. He caught investors’ attention with references to “disinflation” in parts of the economy even as he promised more rate hikes. Don’t be surprised if Powell’s appearance today—billed as a “conversation,” not a speech—doesn’t yield the major news people might expect. However, other Fed speakers will be making public remarks Wednesday and Friday. Powell won’t have the final word.
Disney earnings: Powell today, the house of mouse tomorrow. The entertainment and media company is expected to report after Wednesday’s close, representing this week’s earnings benchmark.
This is the first chance for CEO Robert Iger to face analysts and investors since resuming his old job late last year. He faces a big test, The New York Times reported yesterday, with questions about possible cost-cutting and layoffs overhanging the company, an activist investor making noise, and continued pressure on DIS’s traditional cable business as more viewers cut cords.
DIS and competitors continue to lose money on both traditional cable and streaming, although streaming losses are moderating. DIS has said its Disney+ streaming business will turn a profit by this autumn. But the Times noted that was a promise made by Iger’s fired predecessor Bob Chapek. Will DIS back off from that prediction with Iger at the helm? More answers could come tomorrow.
Besides that, investors worry about declining profit margins at theme parks, though big crowds over the holidays might’ve eased those fears. Business on the big screen seems better too, and with many Americans traveling, at least according to the airlines, perhaps the resort business will continue recovering from COVID-19.
Numbers to watch at DIS include:
With just more than 50% of S&P companies now finished reporting Q4 earnings, a few trends stand out, according to the Schwab Center for Financial Research:
For more insight on a “chilly” earnings season so far, read the latest from Charles Schwab Chief Market Strategist Liz Ann Sonders and Senior Investment Strategist Kevin Gordon.
Major indexes closed lower for the second straight session Monday, shaken up by climbing Treasury yields, a stronger dollar, and possible profit-taking after the dizzy January rally.
The S&P 500® index (SPX) managed to close above 4,100 after dropping below that level during intraday trading, possibly a constructive technical development. The 4,100 level had marked significant technical resistance for months before the SPX climbed above it last week. It likely remains key support.
Monday saw a shift from the previous week. Instead of growth sectors like info tech and communications services lifting the Nasdaq Composite® ($COMP) while the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) lagged, the $DJI enjoyed the best performance, and $COMP had one of the worst. January saw many investors covering short positions in growth sectors or entering new longs there. That’s died down the last day or two amid higher interest rate concerns.
Staples stocks like Clorox (CLX), PepsiCo (PEP), and Kraft Heinz (KHC) that mostly missed January’s rally performed better recently, while mega-cap tech stocks dipped, hurt in part by last week’s disappointing earnings. PEP is expected to report this week, and KHC is next week, providing insight into consumer spending.
Here’s how the major indexes performed Monday:
CHART OF THE DAY: PATTERNS SWIRLING. The S&P 500 (SPX--candlesticks) broke out of its downtrending channel a couple of weeks ago by creating a new series of higher highs and higher lows. Drawing a new trendline can be difficult because there are fewer data points to work with. However, using a channel like the one here in green pulls in more data to help frame the new trend. Beware of the dotted line from the October low, however. This is called a “wedge” and could be bearish. Data source: S&P Dow Jones indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Employment and GDP: Last week’s jobs data might have some experts rethinking their U.S. 2023 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecasts. While it’s important not to overemphasize the impact of one report, Friday’s data were so far above analysts’ forecasts, perhaps they could indicate a problem with some of the long-accepted market wisdom about a slowing economy and falling earnings. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow meter, last updated February 1, predicted Q1 GDP growth of just 0.7%. The indicator is due for a refresh today, and it’ll be interesting to see how the jobs report factors into it. Generally, analysts had forecast GDP to grow in Q1 before going flat or even falling the rest of the year. The Conference Board last month forecast U.S. 2023 GDP growth of just 0.2%, rebounding slightly to 1.7% in 2024. If analysts start expecting GDP to improve, could it eventually translate into better S&P earnings performance than many had forecast? That possibility can’t be overlooked. However, we’d also need better data from other reports, including those ahead later this month like Retail Sales and University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, which sagged recently.
So much for pausing: In light of the jobs report, many analysts who’d predicted a pause in Fed rate hikes changed their minds. This includes CFRA, which now predicts not one, but two rate hikes of 25 basis points to ultimately raise the Federal funds target midpoint to 5.13%. The firm had previously predicted a pause in hikes after March. Overall, the jobs report appears to have nudged futures traders more toward the Fed’s line of thinking on future rate hikes. Until Friday, there was a large gap in the Fed’s rate hike projections versus the market’s because investors remained far more optimistic the Fed could avoid going above 5%. By midday Monday, the CME FedWatch Tool showed the market now firmly in the Fed’s camp, penciling in more than an 80% probability of rates rising above 5% by midsummer. That compares with less than a 40% chance a week ago. Where do investors still differ with the Fed? On their end-of-the-year rate outlook, FedWatch showed a 75% chance that the Fed will have rates below 5% by December. CFRA, for instance, predicts a Q4 cut. Powell said last week not to expect rate cuts this year. The jury is still out.
Transport tailwind? Crude oil supplies have been up each week since mid-December and recently climbed back above the five-year average for this time of year at 452.7 million barrels. That’s up from 415 million a year ago, and the most in storage at any time since June 2021. Having above-normal supplies this time of year in the traditional stock-building season bodes well for manageable prices this summer, which could be good news for airline and trucking companies as well as retail giants that send products by rail, ship, and truck. The wild card is China. Recent data show economic activity increasing there and in Southeast Asian economies that produce goods China uses. Recent factory orders data from Germany—a big trading partner of China’s—also bodes well. Inflation data expected later this week from China might be another chance to check how that economy’s doing—and what that might mean for global energy use.
Feb. 8: December Wholesale Inventories and expected earnings from Bunge (BG), Disney (DIS), Uber (UBER), and Yum Brands (YUM)
Feb. 9: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and expected earnings from AbbVie (ABBV), AstraZeneca (AZN), Baxter (BAX), and PepsiCo (PEP)
Feb. 10: University of Michigan February Consumer Sentiment and expected earnings from Enbridge (ENB) and Honda Motor (HMC)
Feb. 13: No major earnings or data of note
Feb. 14: January Consumer Price Index (CPI) and expected earnings from Coca-Cola (KO) and Marriott (MAR)
Feb. 15: January Retail Sales, January Capacity Utilization and Industrial Production, and expected earnings from Biogen (BIIB) and Kraft Heinz (KHC)
Feb. 16: January Housing Starts and Building Permits, January Producer Price Index (PPI), and expected earnings from Entergy (ETR), Hasbro (HAS), and Hyatt Hotels (H)
Happy trading,
Shawn
Check out our upcoming Webcasts or watch any of our hundreds of archived videos, covering everything from market commentary to portfolio planning basics to trading strategies for active investors. You can also deepen your investing know-how with our free online immersive courses. No matter your experience level, there’s something for everybody.
Looking to stay on top of the markets? Check out the TD Ameritrade Network, live programming which brings you market news and helps you hone your trading knowledge. And for the day’s hottest happenings, delivered right to your inbox, you can now subscribe to the daily Market Minute newsletter here.
TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc., are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial advisor, registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, or futures commission merchant.
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold. unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2023 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.