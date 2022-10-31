TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Market News
  3. Daily Market Update

Will This Week’s Market Deliver Tricks or Treats? FOMC and Key Jobs Data Set the Spell for November

This is one of the quarter’s busiest weeks, and it’s getting started with news of more COVID-19 lockdowns in China that could hurt U.S. stocks with exposure to the region. In a week of key data, watch tomorrow’s JOLTS job openings and October manufacturing numbers.

https://tickertapecdn.tdameritrade.com/assets/images/pages/md/
5 min read
Photo by Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • It’s a Bubbling Cauldron of Data as Investors Await One Third 0f SPX Earnings, Fed Meeting, Jobs Data This Week
  • CME FedWatch Tool Shows Nearly 90% Chance of 75-Basis-Point Fed Rate Hike
  • US 10-Year Treasury Yield Climbs Back Above 4% Monday After Sliding Last Week

Shawn Cruz, Head Trading Strategist, TD Ameritrade

(Monday Market Open) They call Missouri the “Show-Me State.” This is the market’s “show-me” week, and we’re not talking about last-minute modeling of Halloween costumes.

One third of S&P 500® companies are scheduled to report Q3 earnings this week, the Federal Reserve’s decision on rates comes Wednesday, and the Department of Labor delivers fresh jobs data Friday. It’s safe to say the market’s direction in the new month could be determined over the next five days.

Going into the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, the market put odds at 88.7% of the Fed raising rates another 75 basis points to a range between 3.75% and 4%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The benchmark rate entered 2022 barely above zero. The good news is that investors believe December offers less chance of another 75-point hike. Instead, odds are tilted more toward 75 this month and 50 next month. Ideas that the Fed might sound more dovish this week helped drive a lot of the recent rally in stocks.

There won’t be much time to relax after the Fed decision Wednesday afternoon because Friday morning brings the October Nonfarm Payrolls Report. Consensus on Wall Street is for a drop in jobs growth to around 220,000 from last month’s 263,000, according to Briefing.com. Any signs of moderation would likely be welcomed by a market on pins and needles about wage inflation.

Today is when the kids come out for treats, but was the market up to tricks last week by rallying ahead of all this news? Only the next five days will tell.

While We Were Sleeping

Here’s our quick take on a few things we learned overnight  

  • China is back on the COVID-19 lockdown trail, and that could hurt shares of some major companies like Apple (AAPL) and casino firms that have big exposure to that economy. Though many want the Fed to successfully fight inflation with rate hikes, any additional supply-chain issues related to China might make the Fed’s job harder, and winter is when COVID-19 tends to get worse.
  • Eurozone inflation jumped above 10%, but retail sales looked a bit better than expected.
  •  More tension in Ukraine centered around food exports could potentially raise grain futures prices. Natural gas jumped 10% amid the new commodity-related worries.

So far, 52% of S&P 500 companies have reported Q3 earnings, and 71% of those beat Wall Street’s estimates for earnings per share, according to FactSet. That sounds positive, but the five-year average is 77%. A smaller number, 68%, has beaten Wall Street’s Q3 revenue estimates. FactSet now expects Q3 earnings growth of 2.2%, with the energy sector posting the best growth so far. Strip out energy earnings and the S&P 500 earnings growth would be in the red.

Real estate and industrials are the other leading sectors for Q3 earnings growth halfway through the season, FactSet reported. Telecommunication services, financials, and materials bring up the rear. This is shaping up to be the worst earnings quarter since Q3 2020, but analysts expect even slower earnings growth of just 0.5% in Q4, FactSet noted.

Potential Market Movers

  • The Fed is in the spotlight as the week begins and the FOMC gathers to start its Tuesday – Wednesday meeting. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and company have seen another month of data and earnings since the late-September meeting. Now they have to explain their thinking to eager investors Wednesday afternoon. Trading might be a bit subdued Monday and Tuesday, as it tends to be ahead of a Fed decision. That means volume might be thin, which can cause sharper moves. So be extra-cautious if you’re trading.
  • Keep an eye on the Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX) this week. It fell sharply last week to below 26 after spending most of the last month above 30. The Fed meeting and its outcome followed by the Nonfarm Payrolls Report could mean choppier seas ahead. The VIX futures complex is now in contango, meaning it’s higher further out along the futures curve than the spot level. That’s an odd place for the VIX to be and speaks to the huge amount of uncertainty ahead about recession, COVID-19, U.S. relations with China, and the war in Ukraine.
  • Last week may be seen as the pinnacle of earnings season, featuring reports from five of the six “FAANGs and friends” companies, including Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), and AAPL. This week can’t top that as far as headline earnings value, but plenty of S&P 500 companies will be reporting, 167 in all. Some of the ones expecting to unveil results this week include Eli Lilly (LLY), Pfizer (PFE), Uber (UBER), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Under Armour (UAA), Allstate (ALL), CVS Health (CVS), and Yum Brands (YUM). But big tech will be a bit quieter on the earnings front this week. Focus shifts now to AMD and to some of the travel booking companies, and travel’s an area of the economy performing well lately, judging by airline earnings.
  • Nonfarm Payrolls for October, better known as the monthly jobs report, wraps things up Friday. In September, jobs growth was about where the market expected at 263,000. Still, that’s historically high, and bulls would like to see it moderate so the Fed might feel less pressure to keep raising rates. We’ll preview the report and its possible ramifications in more detail as the week advances. One interesting thing is that the Fed meeting ends two days before the jobs report. You might think it would’ve planned it otherwise so FOMC members could have that number in hand before deciding on rates.
  • Before the big Friday jobs report, eyes will focus tomorrow on the JOLTS job openings data for September. The last number was just above 10 million. Bulls want to see that number continue to drop, which would potentially point to slowing wage growth pressure. Also tomorrow comes the important October ISM Manufacturing Index. It was at 50.9% in September, just above the 50% level that marks the difference between expansion and contraction. Analysts expect it to fall to just below 50% in October.

Reviewing the Market Minutes

Friday felt like a day when market participants tossed out the rule books ahead of the weekend.

All the recent soft tech earnings, disappointing data, high inflation readings, and geopolitical tension either got overlooked or explained away as the major indexes rolled up huge gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) racked up its fourth straight positive week. That’s the best stretch it’s had since ending a six-week winning streak in early August.

Let’s look at last week’s markets from a technical perspective:

  • The S&P 500 index (SPX) had a good day Friday, rising above its 50-day moving average for the first time since September 12 and posting its highest settlement in more than a month. It’s still in a downtrend, however. It needs to close solidly above 4,100—which correlates roughly with the 200-day moving average—to break through resistance and put things back into a truly positive light, according to technicians. But breaking the 50-day is a start. The SPX has risen three of the last four weeks.
  • The Russell 2000® (RUT) broke through its own 50-day moving average late last week, and it’s worth noting that once again, the RUT has been a trendsetter. When other major indexes set new two-year lows earlier this month, the RUT didn’t follow suit. This might’ve been a signal of change afoot because the RUT often leads other indexes down or up.
  • The Nasdaq-100® (NDX) put aside disappointing quarterly results from Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Meta (META) and climbed more than 3%. Some pointed to a decent earnings report from Apple (AAPL), while others said Intel’s (INTC) solid quarter contributed to the positive NDX sentiment. The PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) rose nearly 4% to its best finish since October 6 in what may have been a case of people deciding all the bad news had been digested.

Whatever the reason, tech got bullied most of the week before having its revenge Friday.

CHART OF THE DAY: OIL’S NEW UPTREND? Earlier this month, we discussed how WTI crude oil futures (/CL—candlesticks) broke above their downward trendline (blue). WTI went on to create a high even higher than the one it created in September. As of Friday, WTI has created a new high and a new low which suggests the very beginning of an uptrend. However, it will have to clear the $95 level, a major support and resistance line through 2022, if the uptrend is to continue. Data Source: CME Group. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platformFor illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Three Things to Watch

Are We There Yet? Last week’s rally and the $DJI’s four-week advance may have some investors convinced the worst is over. And it’s always possible. It’s also possible we haven’t hit bottom yet, and this is another “bear market rally.” One thing that makes some analysts nervous about current levels is the SPX’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio (the price of the index versus estimated S&P 500 earnings over the next 12 months). It remains higher than normal, above 17. The historic average is around 16, and recent recession lows in 2020 were near 14. The SPX is up around 8% so far this month, raising the “P” component of P/E even as many analysts dialed back their “E” estimates. This made the SPX look even pricier. Research firm CFRA now estimates 2023 earnings growth at 5.5%, down from 7% on September 30.

If the economy worsens, even a 5.5% projected 2023 earnings growth could start to look optimistic. In recent recessions, SPX earnings per share (EPS) posted annual drops of around 15%. Assuming there’s a recession and EPS falls 10% year over year in 2023, the current forward P/E would be a lofty 19. To get down to recession level P/E of 14, the index would have to drop to 2,800, or about 1,000 points from current levels. That’s not guaranteed, even if a recession hits. Still, if you think a recession is ahead, you may want to check allocations and make sure you’re comfortable with the percentage you’ve devoted to stocks. Also, during hard times, fixed income sometimes outperforms stocks (though that’s not guaranteed either as anyone who currently owns fixed income can tell you).

Some Want AMZN to Split … the Company: Last week’s disappointing earnings from Amazon (AMZN) had some market participants wondering—and not for the first time—whether it might make sense to break up the massive e-commerce/cloud behemoth. That’s because AMZN is really becoming a tale of two companies. On the one hand, there’s Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud component that continues generating big profit. Then there’s everything else, from streaming to production to its origin retail business where you can buy anything from graham crackers to hiking boots and maybe a book now and then (AMZN began as an online bookseller). When AWS has a slow quarter, as it did in Q3 with lower-than-expected 27.5% growth, it exposes how big a drag AMZN’s other businesses can be on profitability. As far as a split, many are hoping for it to happen someday, and it would potentially be a big driver of value.

Scary Rents, ‘Sticky’ Inflation: As we await October’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data—arriving November 10—a Goldman Sachs Research report reminded us that one of the toughest battles on inflation will be the stubbornly high cost of rental housing. And it’s likely to go on for a while. The firm said that ongoing rent increases for existing renters could be a primary source of “inflation stickiness” that’s likely to keep U.S. inflation high in 2023. Here’s why. Renters renewing their leases are stuck in what Goldman calls a “catch-up effect” between the highest annualized rent growth on record—8%—noted in September’s CPI report even as the alternative rent barometers are showing slowing rent increases.  Goldman said its economists forecast only 3% rent price growth for new leases in 2023, but for existing renters, that catch-up effect will “cause CPI shelter inflation to rise from 6.8% year on year at present to a peak of 7.5% next spring and to remain at a still-high 5.9% year-on-year growth rate” by year-end 2023.

Notable Calendar Items

Nov. 1: Start of the FOMC meeting, September Construction Spending, October ISM Manufacturing Index, and earnings from Abiomed (ABMD), Eli Lilly (LLY), Pfizer (PFE), Uber (UBER), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Under Armour (UAA)

Nov. 2: FOMC rate decision and earnings from Allstate (ALL), CVS Health (CVS), Yum Brands (YUM), and Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

Nov. 3: September Trade Balance and Factory Orders and earnings from Exelon (EXC), Hyatt Hotels (H), Illumina (ILMN), Kellogg (K), Penn Entertainment (PENN), and Marriott (MAR)

Nov. 4: October Nonfarm Payrolls Report and earnings from Hershey (HSY), Cardinal Health (CAH), and Duke Energy (DUK)

Nov. 7: September Consumer Credit and earnings from Palantir (PLTR), Lyft (LYFT), and BioNTech (BNTX)

Nov. 8: Election Day and earnings from DuPont (DD), AMC Entertainment (AMC), Occidental (OXY), Walt Disney (DIS), and Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Nov. 9: September Wholesale Inventories and earnings from D.R. Horton (DHI), Wendy’s (WEN), and Rivian (RIVN)

Happy trading, and trick or treat!

Shawn

Helpful Educational Content and Programming

  • Check out our upcoming Webcasts or watch any of our hundreds of archived videos, covering everything from market commentary to portfolio planning basics to trading strategies for active investors. You can also deepen your investing know-how with our free online immersive courses. No matter your experience level, there’s something for everybody.

  • Looking to stay on top of the markets? Check out the TD Ameritrade Network, live programming which brings you market news and helps you hone your trading knowledge. And for the day’s hottest happenings, delivered right to your inbox, you can now subscribe to the daily Market Minute newsletter here.

    TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc., are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial advisor, registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, or futures commission merchant.
Print
Shawn Cruz
By Shawn Cruz
Head Trading Strategist, TD Ameritrade

Key Takeaways

  • It’s a Bubbling Cauldron of Data as Investors Await One Third 0f SPX Earnings, Fed Meeting, Jobs Data This Week
  • CME FedWatch Tool Shows Nearly 90% Chance of 75-Basis-Point Fed Rate Hike
  • US 10-Year Treasury Yield Climbs Back Above 4% Monday After Sliding Last Week

Recommended for you

Related Videos

More Like This
Strength in China, But Will it Last? Market Looks Overseas for Support as Fed Meeting Kicks Off 5 min read As Tech Finishes a Tough Week, Europe’s Inflation Data Doesn’t Look Much Better 5 min read Earnings Potpourri: Amazon and Apple Results Ahead as Market Digests Mixed Earnings, Stronger GDP 5 min read
Related Topics
Federal Reserve Volatility
Recommended for you
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services. Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.  unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.  

Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.



adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2022 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.

Scroll to Top