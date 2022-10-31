Will This Week’s Market Deliver Tricks or Treats? FOMC and Key Jobs Data Set the Spell for November

This is one of the quarter’s busiest weeks, and it’s getting started with news of more COVID-19 lockdowns in China that could hurt U.S. stocks with exposure to the region. In a week of key data, watch tomorrow’s JOLTS job openings and October manufacturing numbers.
Shawn Cruz, Head Trading Strategist, TD Ameritrade
(Monday Market Open) They call Missouri the “Show-Me State.” This is the market’s “show-me” week, and we’re not talking about last-minute modeling of Halloween costumes.
One third of S&P 500® companies are scheduled to report Q3 earnings this week, the Federal Reserve’s decision on rates comes Wednesday, and the Department of Labor delivers fresh jobs data Friday. It’s safe to say the market’s direction in the new month could be determined over the next five days.
Going into the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, the market put odds at 88.7% of the Fed raising rates another 75 basis points to a range between 3.75% and 4%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The benchmark rate entered 2022 barely above zero. The good news is that investors believe December offers less chance of another 75-point hike. Instead, odds are tilted more toward 75 this month and 50 next month. Ideas that the Fed might sound more dovish this week helped drive a lot of the recent rally in stocks.
There won’t be much time to relax after the Fed decision Wednesday afternoon because Friday morning brings the October Nonfarm Payrolls Report. Consensus on Wall Street is for a drop in jobs growth to around 220,000 from last month’s 263,000, according to Briefing.com. Any signs of moderation would likely be welcomed by a market on pins and needles about wage inflation.
Today is when the kids come out for treats, but was the market up to tricks last week by rallying ahead of all this news? Only the next five days will tell.
Here’s our quick take on a few things we learned overnight
So far, 52% of S&P 500 companies have reported Q3 earnings, and 71% of those beat Wall Street’s estimates for earnings per share, according to FactSet. That sounds positive, but the five-year average is 77%. A smaller number, 68%, has beaten Wall Street’s Q3 revenue estimates. FactSet now expects Q3 earnings growth of 2.2%, with the energy sector posting the best growth so far. Strip out energy earnings and the S&P 500 earnings growth would be in the red.
Real estate and industrials are the other leading sectors for Q3 earnings growth halfway through the season, FactSet reported. Telecommunication services, financials, and materials bring up the rear. This is shaping up to be the worst earnings quarter since Q3 2020, but analysts expect even slower earnings growth of just 0.5% in Q4, FactSet noted.
Friday felt like a day when market participants tossed out the rule books ahead of the weekend.
All the recent soft tech earnings, disappointing data, high inflation readings, and geopolitical tension either got overlooked or explained away as the major indexes rolled up huge gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) racked up its fourth straight positive week. That’s the best stretch it’s had since ending a six-week winning streak in early August.
Let’s look at last week’s markets from a technical perspective:
Whatever the reason, tech got bullied most of the week before having its revenge Friday.
CHART OF THE DAY: OIL’S NEW UPTREND? Earlier this month, we discussed how WTI crude oil futures (/CL—candlesticks) broke above their downward trendline (blue). WTI went on to create a high even higher than the one it created in September. As of Friday, WTI has created a new high and a new low which suggests the very beginning of an uptrend. However, it will have to clear the $95 level, a major support and resistance line through 2022, if the uptrend is to continue. Data Source: CME Group. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Are We There Yet? Last week’s rally and the $DJI’s four-week advance may have some investors convinced the worst is over. And it’s always possible. It’s also possible we haven’t hit bottom yet, and this is another “bear market rally.” One thing that makes some analysts nervous about current levels is the SPX’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio (the price of the index versus estimated S&P 500 earnings over the next 12 months). It remains higher than normal, above 17. The historic average is around 16, and recent recession lows in 2020 were near 14. The SPX is up around 8% so far this month, raising the “P” component of P/E even as many analysts dialed back their “E” estimates. This made the SPX look even pricier. Research firm CFRA now estimates 2023 earnings growth at 5.5%, down from 7% on September 30.
If the economy worsens, even a 5.5% projected 2023 earnings growth could start to look optimistic. In recent recessions, SPX earnings per share (EPS) posted annual drops of around 15%. Assuming there’s a recession and EPS falls 10% year over year in 2023, the current forward P/E would be a lofty 19. To get down to recession level P/E of 14, the index would have to drop to 2,800, or about 1,000 points from current levels. That’s not guaranteed, even if a recession hits. Still, if you think a recession is ahead, you may want to check allocations and make sure you’re comfortable with the percentage you’ve devoted to stocks. Also, during hard times, fixed income sometimes outperforms stocks (though that’s not guaranteed either as anyone who currently owns fixed income can tell you).
Some Want AMZN to Split … the Company: Last week’s disappointing earnings from Amazon (AMZN) had some market participants wondering—and not for the first time—whether it might make sense to break up the massive e-commerce/cloud behemoth. That’s because AMZN is really becoming a tale of two companies. On the one hand, there’s Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud component that continues generating big profit. Then there’s everything else, from streaming to production to its origin retail business where you can buy anything from graham crackers to hiking boots and maybe a book now and then (AMZN began as an online bookseller). When AWS has a slow quarter, as it did in Q3 with lower-than-expected 27.5% growth, it exposes how big a drag AMZN’s other businesses can be on profitability. As far as a split, many are hoping for it to happen someday, and it would potentially be a big driver of value.
Scary Rents, ‘Sticky’ Inflation: As we await October’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data—arriving November 10—a Goldman Sachs Research report reminded us that one of the toughest battles on inflation will be the stubbornly high cost of rental housing. And it’s likely to go on for a while. The firm said that ongoing rent increases for existing renters could be a primary source of “inflation stickiness” that’s likely to keep U.S. inflation high in 2023. Here’s why. Renters renewing their leases are stuck in what Goldman calls a “catch-up effect” between the highest annualized rent growth on record—8%—noted in September’s CPI report even as the alternative rent barometers are showing slowing rent increases. Goldman said its economists forecast only 3% rent price growth for new leases in 2023, but for existing renters, that catch-up effect will “cause CPI shelter inflation to rise from 6.8% year on year at present to a peak of 7.5% next spring and to remain at a still-high 5.9% year-on-year growth rate” by year-end 2023.
Nov. 1: Start of the FOMC meeting, September Construction Spending, October ISM Manufacturing Index, and earnings from Abiomed (ABMD), Eli Lilly (LLY), Pfizer (PFE), Uber (UBER), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Under Armour (UAA)
Nov. 2: FOMC rate decision and earnings from Allstate (ALL), CVS Health (CVS), Yum Brands (YUM), and Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)
Nov. 3: September Trade Balance and Factory Orders and earnings from Exelon (EXC), Hyatt Hotels (H), Illumina (ILMN), Kellogg (K), Penn Entertainment (PENN), and Marriott (MAR)
Nov. 4: October Nonfarm Payrolls Report and earnings from Hershey (HSY), Cardinal Health (CAH), and Duke Energy (DUK)
Nov. 7: September Consumer Credit and earnings from Palantir (PLTR), Lyft (LYFT), and BioNTech (BNTX)
Nov. 8: Election Day and earnings from DuPont (DD), AMC Entertainment (AMC), Occidental (OXY), Walt Disney (DIS), and Wynn Resorts (WYNN)
Nov. 9: September Wholesale Inventories and earnings from D.R. Horton (DHI), Wendy’s (WEN), and Rivian (RIVN)
Happy trading, and trick or treat!
Shawn
