Countdown to Jobs: FOMC Minutes, China Worries in Spotlight Ahead of Labor Market Updates

Investors return from the holiday gearing up for this afternoon's minutes from the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and a heavy batch of jobs-related data due tomorrow. Tech stocks are under pressure this morning after signs of more U.S. tension with China.
Market gears for FOMC minutes this afternoon, which could reveal thoughts behind “pause”
Tomorrow brings several labor market data points ahead of Friday’s critical June jobs report
Info tech mega-caps start Wednesday under pressure, while weak China data has major indexes lower
(Wednesday market open) Investors back from holiday cookouts will navigate a thicket of labor-related data the next few days. Tomorrow brings the June ADP National Employment Report, monthly job openings, and weekly initial jobless claims, followed by Friday’s crucial June Nonfarm Payrolls report.
While a few data points aren’t definitive, they should deliver a sense of where the jobs market stands–along with the possible impact on inflation and Fed policy—heading into the start of Q2 earnings season late next week. Stocks have a weaker tone this morning following fresh data suggesting China’s recovery continues to lag. Services activity in the economy there fell sharply in June.
As investors gear up for jobs figures, they’ll be ruminating on minutes from the June meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), when the Fed decided to pause instead of raise rates for the 11th time in a row. The minutes are due out today at 2 p.m. ET.
In a shortened session Monday, major indexes finished mostly higher, though the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) took a slight breather amid weakness in Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). Financial companies had a good day Monday, with the KBW Regional Banking Index (KRX) rising more than 2%. The consumer discretionary sector was also strong, while energy companies got a bump as crude oil futures reached their highest level in more than a week. Health care stocks lagged.
This morning, tech looks like the weak spot, with mega-caps like Nvidia (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), Microsoft, and Amazon (AMZN) all under pressure, in part as a result from a Wall Street Journal report asserting that the United States wants to restrict China’s access to cloud computing.
Though there’s no rule that markets must rise or fall a certain amount, it’s worth noting that Wall Street hasn’t experienced a 1% down day in 26 consecutive sessions—the longest streak since November 2021. Still, volatility is extremely low, suggesting that major moves on any given day are less likely than usual.
The Caixin China General Services PMI fell from 57.1 in May to 53.9 in June—the worst reading since January. In Europe, meanwhile, Producer Prices fell for the first time in two years, dropping 1.5%.
Futures trading indicates an 86% probability that the FOMC will raise rates 25 basis points at its July meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
The Fed minutes from the June 13–14 meeting coming out this afternoon could draw more attention than usual. Market participants remain puzzled by the FOMC’s unanimous “pause” vote even as policymakers dialed up projections for future rate hikes. The minutes might shed light on the reasoning behind that decision and why the Fed settled on what appears to be a one-meeting “skip” rather than a long-term pause.
Jobs countdown: June Nonfarm Payrolls bow on Friday morning and dominate other reports this week in terms of potential market and interest-rate impact. If jobs growth, wages growth, or both are much higher than expected, that could cement ideas that the Fed will hike in July and perhaps again in September.
Here is consensus for Friday’s jobs report, according to Trading Economics:
Tomorrow morning’s ADP June jobs report may get some attention. Keep in mind the ADP data hasn’t been reflective lately of official government job figures.
Job postings: Until recently, the monthly Nonfarm Payrolls report sucked most of the oxygen from the room, but these days a couple other jobs-related data points have elbowed in for more attention. Both are set for release tomorrow. The Fed is likely monitoring the May Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). April’s report showed openings back above 10 million, heading in what the Fed would consider the wrong direction after a couple of readings under that figure.
The Fed wants to see the gap narrow between available jobs and available workers, hoping that could keep wages from spiraling and spinning up inflation. But the economy’s strength—particularly in the services arena—has kept JOLTS at levels about 70% above historic prepandemic readings for the last year. A JOLTS number tomorrow below 10 million would be welcome from a Fed and rate perspective.
Borrowers and lenders: Bank earnings are around the corner, starting a week from Friday. As the big financials firms’ results approach, analysts have dialed back their financials sector estimates. They now see 5.3% year-over-year earnings per share growth in Q2, down from an 8.4% estimate back on March 31, according to FactSet. Revenues are expected to grow 7.8%, down from the March 31 estimate of 9.3%.
One weight on financials could be the inverted yield curve in Treasuries, which has near-term notes paying far higher yields than ones expiring further out. This isn’t the typical pattern, and historically precedes recessions. For banks, this environment is challenging, because banks often make money by borrowing in the shorter term and making longer-term loans.
For the S&P 500, the average Q2 earnings estimate is now for a 6.8% decline year-over-year—the worst since late 2020, according to FactSet. Unless analysts are far too pessimistic, it looks like it’ll be the third quarter in a row of falling earnings, but analysts see results improving later this year and gaining more ground in 2024.
Looking ahead: In case you missed it last week, you can still watch the Schwab Live 2023 Mid-Year Outlook, which features views from Schwab’s experts on what might be ahead in the year for the markets and the economy.
CHART OF THE DAY: POWERING UP. Stocks have been in rally mode despite the steady climb in 10-year Treasury note yields (TNX—candlesticks) over the last few weeks. The TNX bounced off its 50-day moving average (blue line) last month and closed Monday at its highest point since March 9, immediately before the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse caused market turmoil. The close that day was 3.92%, and the red line shows how close TNX is to reaching that level again. Data source: Cboe. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
All rise: Last Friday’s Supreme Court decision blocking the Biden Administration’s $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan could ultimately help slow economic growth if it dampens consumer spending. Businesses that could feel a negative impact include restaurants, hotels, airlines, and casinos—which are among the very services with strong demand that are helping to fuel high inflation, even with last Friday’s promising government numbers. Around 40 million Americans have education debt, and payments will be due starting in October after a three-year pandemic-related hiatus. Even though that’s several months away, the news could affect spending decisions relatively soon.
Emergency fund? The court announced its decision, coincidentally, the same day the government said personal spending rose just 0.1% in May, down from 0.6% growth in April. That was despite a 0.4% rise in personal income, the second month in the last three where income rose much faster than spending. It looks like people may be worried about recession and perhaps saving for a rainy day. Weak consumer spending and lighter wallets as student loans come due both look possibly deflationary and will likely grab the Fed’s attention. It could be interesting to hear from consumer-oriented companies during earnings season if they think they’ll feel the impact. Executives could be asked. Again, this potentially bodes better for stores on the lower end of the pricing totem pole, a trend already underway earlier this year.
Boxing gloves: Most investors have heard the old advice not to “fight the Fed.” Perhaps that should be augmented with new advice not to fight Congress. If we avoid a recession this year, Capitol Hill can arguably take some credit because fiscal spending remains a tailwind even as the Fed tries to slow things down. The federal government mandated close to $2 trillion in domestic spending early this decade to pump up the economy during the pandemic, and all that money keeps filtering into the economy. Efforts to “re-shore” manufacturing (bringing it back from Asia) and to rebuild infrastructure are among the factors driving demand for U.S. workers and potentially keeping wages (and inflation) in sticky territory. Despite all the spending on construction for so many projects underway, both industrials and materials stocks lag the overall SPX, though they’re holding up relatively well with year-to-date gains of 9.4% and 7%, respectively. That’s behind the overall SPX’s 2023 gain of 16%, but the overall index is swollen by mega-cap tech gains.
July 6: June ISM Non-Manufacturing Index and May JOLTS job openings.
July 7: June Nonfarm Payrolls.
July 10: May Consumer Credit
July 11: No major earnings or data
July 12: June Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Core Consumer Price Index, Fed’s Beige Book,
Happy trading,
Alex
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold. unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2023 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.