Countdown to Jobs Begins: Labor Market Data Ahead Could Help Shape Fed Policy

After a five-week rally to near 2023 highs, Wall Street waits for jobs data fromas Nonfarm Payrolls and JOLTS survey loom later this week and after Fed's Powell keeps rate hikes a possibility. Watch for Lululemon and Broadcom earnings this week as well.
Countdown to Friday jobs report begins as Fed enters quiet period ahead of meeting
Stock indexes came under pressure overnight following highest close since March 2022
Strong technical resistance seen looming just above current SPX levels near 4,600
(Monday market open) After five winning weeks in a row, the broader U.S. market begins Monday near 2023 peaks and about 4% below all-time highs amid abundant hope of interest rate cuts by mid-2024.
Even slightly hawkish words from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last Friday, which left open the chance of another rate hike, didn’t fend off the bulls. Powell and other Fed policy makers go quiet from here through Wednesday, December 13, when the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting concludes. Before that, a host of critical data come down the pike, starting with November Nonfarm Payrolls this Friday followed by inflation next week.
The S&P 500® index (SPX) brushed against 4,600 last week, a level it hasn’t closed above since January 2022, despite briefly trading above it this year on July 31. That round number has been a hard ceiling on several attempts both last year and earlier in 2023, so technical traders will likely watch to see if this week proves the charm. Above that looms the all-time high near 4,800 recorded nearly two years ago. If that seems like a long time, consider that it took the SPX more than five years to surpass its October 2007 high.
Friday’s close was the highest for the SPX since March 2022, and the index is now up nearly 20% year-to-date. The Nasdaq Composite ($COMP) is up 37% so far in 2023. Major indexes backtracked in overnight futures trading Monday amid mixed performances in Asia and Europe. The closely watched 10-year Treasury yield starts the day slightly higher but still near its lowest levels since early September.
Week ahead: Today starts the countdown to November’s Nonfarm Payrolls report, due Friday morning. Analysts expect a slight uptick in job creation to 180,000 jobs from 150,000 in October, says Trading Economics, but October’s number might have been artificially low due to the auto workers’ strike. If November’s tally is particularly large, above 200,000 for instance as some analysts suspect, investors might discount it slightly due to the conclusion of the auto workers’ strike and several other work stoppages.
Tuesday’s October Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) is also worth a look. The report took on more significance in recent years thanks to the Fed’s laser focus on slowing jobs and wage growth to help fend off inflation. Job openings stayed stubbornly high in recent months, but other labor market metrics slowed, so the question is whether that showed up in October’s JOLTS data.
JOLTS could pull back to 9.35 million in October from the 9.553 million recorded in September, according to analyst estimates collated by Trading Economics, but anything above 9 million will likely be considered elevated. Even 9 million is about 50% above pre-pandemic levels. As always, the “quit” rate of the report is another key element because it can indicate whether workers feel comfortable leaving jobs to find new ones. A drop in quits might indicate a tighter jobs picture.
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for November is due Tuesday and arguably deserves scrutiny after recent data suggested the hot services sector might be cooling. However, analysts expect services to remain in expansion after being fueled most of the year by firm demand for travel, tickets, restaurants, casinos, and other “fun” pursuits.
Before that, investors get a look at goods demand with October Factory Orders soon after the open today. Consensus is for a 3.3% monthly decline, Briefing.com says. The number to consider watching in this report is nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, which is a proxy for business spending. The factory orders report brings a revision to the October Durable Goods orders data that was released on November 22. The non-defense capital goods orders ex-aircraft edged 0.1% lower in October, the second-straight monthly dip since that strong 0.9% jump in August. We’ll see what the final number is after today’s revision.
Earnings die down later this month as the holidays approach, but until then it’s a fairly active schedule considering earnings season ended a while ago for most major companies. Thursday’s a particularly busy day as earnings loom from Dollar General (DG), Lululemon (LULU) and Broadcom (AVGO).
Before that, investors hear Tuesday afternoon from home builder Toll Brothers (TOL). Like most of the home building sector, shares of Toll Brothers have had a banner year, up more than 76% (for more on home builders, see below).
In corporate news this morning, Alaska Air (ALK) shares tumbled on news it plans to acquire Hawaiian Airlines (HA) for $1.9 billion. The weakness in Alaska stock following the news could reflect concerns about the company’s balance sheet, one analyst noted.
Shares of Uber Technologies (UBER) rolled to 4% gains in premarket trading on news the stock will be included in the SPX starting before the open on December 18. Inclusion in the SPX likely means many index funds will have to add shares of the company.
On a broader note, there are signs that investors are starting to look beyond the handful of “mega-cap” stocks that helped drive much of the market’s gains so far in 2023. Overnight saw small-cap futures gain on large-caps. One day isn’t a trend, but last week saw the overall market rise despite weakness in mega-caps, a possible sign that the market is adding more breadth.
Value check: The current 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for the SPX of 18.7 is below the five-year average but above the 10-year average, according to FactSet. The P/E ratio rose above 20 earlier this year and in early 2022, but didn’t stay there for long. Ultimately, the “E” part of the P/E equation often gets left behind by the “P,” only to have the “P” scale back later. That was the case in 2022 when the Fed made clear that interest rate cuts weren’t anywhere on the horizon. Powell repeated Friday that the Fed isn’t talking rate cuts yet.
“We think the Fed will likely keep rates elevated until late in the second quarter of 2024 or early in the third quarter,” says Cooper Howard, director of fixed income Strategy at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.
However, it appears the market has ended an “earnings recession” that set in earlier this year. S&P 500 companies reported Q3 earnings growth of 4.7% on average compared to the same period a year earlier, the first year-over-year increase since Q3 2022, according to FactSet. Analysts expect a sequential decline to 3% year-over-year EPS growth in Q4.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 99.7% of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holding its benchmark funds rate steady following the December 12–13 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Chances of rates staying on pause following the FOMC’s January 30–31 meeting are 87.4%. The market prices in chances of the Fed cutting rates 25 basis points by its March meeting at 60%.
Next up: After a blockbuster November for stocks and fixed income, the latest OnInvesting podcast from Schwab’s Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders and Chief Fixed Income Strategist Kathy Jones covers topics ranging from the recent GDP revision to the state of the dollar to which economic indicators they’re watching.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Home for earnings: Two major homebuilding companies report this week and next as Toll Brothers (TOL) and Lennar (LEN), respectively, open their books. Their results come at an auspicious time for the industry as mortgage rates decline and applications edge higher from 28-year lows posted in October. Strong demand for new homes as existing home sales fall helps explain the rally, and the recent decline in mortgage rates and hope for Fed rate cuts next year arguably could mean more enthusiasm for the sector, though it’s also possible that a lot of the optimism is now built in. New home builders also have an advantage because they can offer buyers incentives, such as mortgage rate buy downs where, for a payment, the buyer gets a discount on the interest rate. These incentives are rare for existing home sales, Barron’s recently noted. One question is whether the recent uptick in mortgage applications marks the start of a trend or a flash in the pan. A sharp rise earlier this year quickly faded.
Biotech blues: The Nasdaq Biotech Index (NBI) is down more than 7% year to date, even worse than the 3.4% loss suffered by the S&P Healthcare Select Sector Index (IXV). Biotech is on pace for its third annual drop in a row thanks to multiple maladies. One is high interest rates that make it difficult for small biotech firms to access funds they need for expensive drug trials. Another is growing competition in the biosimilars market. Biosimilars are biologic medications that are “highly similar” to original biologic drugs, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says. This year alone, more than half a dozen biosimilar versions of AbbVie’s (ABBV) $20 billion biologic, Humira, were launched. It’s exciting news, but the field is crowded. Several failed drug trials and drug safety issues also hindered biotech in 2023. Hopes for falling interest rates helped the NBI climb recently, but other catalysts seem thin. Of course, the diagnosis isn’t completely grim. Last week, shares of ImmunoGen (IMGN) climbed 80% on news that AbbVie—seeking new treatments after losing patent exclusivity for immunosuppressive drug Humira—planned to buy the biotech firm for $10 billion to add potential blockbuster cancer drug Elahere. It’s more proof that biotech firms with the right products still can find deep-pocketed suitors. Looking far, far ahead, Merck’s (MRK) blockbuster cancer biologic drug, Keytruda, loses patent exclusivity in 2028, opening the door for competition from biotech firms.
Rough seas: Back-ups continue at the Panama Canal as a severe drought makes the depth difficult for large vessels, causing headaches for shipping firms. German shipping company United Heavy Lift told clients last week, “Our vessel type and size will not be able to transit the canal in the foreseeable future,” according to industry publication The Maritime Executive. The earliest the company sees such trips possible is May to June 2024. Several shippers are diverting by transiting the Strait of Magellan at the southern tip of South America, adding weeks to trips between the Pacific and the Atlantic. Chemicals and liquid natural gas are among the recently affected products as the Panama Canal Authority begins a phased reduction in daily transits, the publication reports. Things might be even worse if times were normal, but the canal troubles come as the shipping industry is already struggling with demand issues and falling container rates. Earlier this month, shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S—often seen as a bellwether of global trade—said it would eliminate more than 10,000 jobs and that the environment looks pressured for two-to-three years ahead, according to trade website oilprice.com.
Dec. 5: October JOLTS and expected earnings from AutoZone (AZO) and Toll Brothers (TOL).
Dec. 6: Expected earnings from GameStop (GME), Chewy (CHWY), and Campbell Soup (CPB).
Dec. 7: October wholesale inventories and expected earnings from Broadcom (AVGO), Lululemon (LULU), and Dollar General (DG).
Dec. 8: November Nonfarm Payrolls, preliminary University of Michigan December Consumer Sentiment.
Dec. 11: No major earnings or data expected.
