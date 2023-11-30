Cooler Inflation Data Underpins Wall Street's Rally, Adds to Enthusiasm that Rate Hikes Could be Over

The Fed's favorite inflation indicator, Personal Consumption Expenditures, came in flat month-over-month, raising enthusiasm that the Fed could be done hiking rates. In addition, lower inflation readings from Europe and a soft Chinese manufacturing report reinforced ideas the global economy is slowing.
PCE prices flat for month, reinforcing expectations for 2024 Fed rate cuts
OPEC meeting outcome awaited as media reports possible deeper output cuts
China’s November manufacturing data come in light and remain in contraction status
(Thursday market open) October’s U.S. inflation data didn’t ring any alarm bells, helping Wall Street extend overnight gains as Thursday’s open approached.
The Fed’s favorite inflation indicator, Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) prices, was flat month-over-month and below expectations, while core PCE rose 0.2%, in line with analysts’ average forecast.
“Good news on the inflation front as most measures came in as expected,” says Collin Martin, a director of fixed income strategy at Schwab. “The year-over-year change in headline PCE came in a bit lower-than-expected at 3%, but the more important core PCE met expectations with a 3.5% year/year change.” Core PCE strips out volatile food and energy prices.
Looking ahead, Friday’s potential highlight might be Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell making what could be his final remarks before the December 12-13 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. It could be interesting to hear how he interprets today’s inflation data. Though there’s no guarantee he will. Fed speakers so far this week generally sounded less hawkish than before the holiday, though one, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin, said Wednesday he could see a scenario where another rate hike might be needed.
“Fed speak has generally been more conducive for the bulls,” says Nathan Peterson, director of derivatives analysis at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.
Crude oil put on pounds early Thursday as investors awaited the outcome of the OPEC meeting. Bloomberg reported that OPEC+ is discussing additional output cuts of about one million barrels a day. Saudi Arabia has been pressing for a joint effort to restrain supplies in order to limit an expected oil surplus next year. The one-million-barrel reduction would be combined with the extension of voluntary cutbacks implemented by Saudi Arabia since July.
Today’s PCE data appeared to extend the moderating trend in U.S. prices.
“The monthly change in the core PCE supports the case that inflation should keep falling, as it’s risen by 0.3% or less for 8 straight months, an improvement from the 2021 and 2022 readings that were generally in the 0.3% to 0.6% range,” Schwab’s Martin says.
Consensus on Wall Street was for PCE to rise 0.1% monthly and core PCE to rise 0.2%, with annual gains of 3% and 3.5%, respectively, according to Trading Economics.
Personal Spending and Personal Income data this morning both rose 0.2% on a monthly basis in November, in line with analysts’ expectations.
“Most of the data support lower yields as there were no upside surprises with inflation,” Martin says. “Real personal spending came in a bit higher than expectations, suggesting the consumer can continue to drive economic growth, but that was offset by a downward revision to September’s reading.”
Initial Weekly Jobless Claims of 218,000 probably won’t move the needle much for Wall Street, as the Briefing.com consensus for weekly Initial Jobless Claims was 215,000. However, continuing claims climbed to 1.927 million from the previous 1.841 million. A rise in continuing claims can sometimes be a sign of workers having more trouble finding new positions after losing their old ones, and this is the first week continuing claims surpassed 1.9 million since November 2021.
Overseas, China’s manufacturing economy remains in contraction. The latest NBS Manufacturing PMI for November fell to 49.4 from October’s 49.5, the lowest since June and below market forecasts of 49.7, according to Trading Economics. Any number below 50 signals contractionary status, and this is the seventh month in the last eight that failed to hit 50.
In other news from abroad, markets drew some of their pre-PCE traction from encouraging European inflation data. The Eurozone’s flash November Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell 0.5% month-over-month and rose 2.4% year-over-year, both improved from October. This is raising hopes that the European Central Bank (ECB) might begin cutting rates next year.
China’s manufacturing data precede Friday’s release of the November Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Index, due out just after tomorrow’s open. It’s been in contraction territory below 50% for 12 consecutive months as goods demand continues to sputter following the surge during COVID-19. Analysts expect that weakness to continue in November, pegging the headline number at 47.5%, according to Briefing.com.
October Construction Spending bows at 10 a.m. ET Friday and is expected to rise 0.3% from September, Briefing.com says. Private and public construction each grew 0.4% in September, with residential spending up a firm 0.6%. With shortages of housing an inflationary issue (see more below), the Fed will likely want to see gains in residential construction to ease the supply situation.
Salesforce (CRM) shares spiked more than 9% in premarket trading following quarterly earnings and guidance that over-delivered versus Wall Street’s expectations. Revenue rose about as expected in the latest quarter and Salesforce’s Q4 revenue guidance was near the average analyst forecast. The cloud-based software company’s revenue didn’t knock the ball out of the park, but the 11% revenue rise might have heartened investors looking for Salesforce to find ways to grow margin without simply cutting costs. Several Wall Street firms raised their price targets for the stock after Salesforce reported.
Data cloud company Snowflake (SNOW) shares also popped ahead of the open as analysts raised price targets following solid earnings. Analysts said they were encouraged by improved customer growth and retention.
While most of the news this week centers on large-cap stocks, small caps took charge on Wall Street yesterday as the Russell 2000® (RUT) index rose 0.6% to lead all major averages. Lower yields tend to help small caps disproportionately, in part because these businesses often need access to capital. Year –to date, however, the SPX is up 18.5% versus just 2.4% for the RUT. However, much of the SPX’s strong performance reflects a handful of mega cap stocks.
November is on track to be the first month with gains for major indexes since July. Falling interest rates and a weaker dollar encouraged investors Wednesday before a late selling spree clipped the S&P 500® Index (SPX) and rang in a slightly lower close.
Still, six of the 11 S&P sectors finished higher yesterday, led by real estate and financials, both of which might have benefitted from weakness in Treasury yields. Energy and communication services were the laggards despite a rise in crude oil prices ahead of today’s OPEC meeting. Treasury yields fell to fresh two-month lows, helped in part by easing inflation in Europe and signs of a flagging U.S. consumer.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 96% of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holding its benchmark funds rate steady following the December 12–13 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Chances of rates staying on pause following the FOMC’s January 30–31 meeting are 94%. The market prices in chances of the Fed cutting rates 25 basis points by its March meeting at 43%.
The Fed’s Beige Book on Wednesday showed more signs of economic activity slowing but didn’t appear to move the market. Demand for labor continues to slow, the Beige Book said.Talking technicals: The
SPX topped out Wednesday at 4,587 relatively early in the session and backtracked from
there to ultimately close slightly lower. While
that was the peak intraday level since July 31, the failure to test resistance
at 4,600 and the subsequent decline for the day was a weak performance from a
chart standpoint. Additionally, the Nasdaq
Composite® ($COMP)[HL1]
faces resistance near 14,350, right around the July high for that index. A
brush with that level might have brought some selling pressure Wednesday.
“We were a
little overbought heading into the week, so it feels like that came into
play,” says Schwab’s Peterson. “We may need to chop sideways for a
while, but the FOMC meeting December 12-13 could provide a catalyst” that
might give the market more sense of direction.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Safety in numbers? It’s been a relatively quiet year for mergers and acquisitions (M&A), but perhaps the logjam is starting to break. We saw a couple of major mergers in the energy space lately, and now in the health sector as the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Humana (HUM) and Cigna (CI) are in merger talks. A cash and stock deal could be struck by year-end for the two health insurance giants, the newspaper said, though nothing is guaranteed and regulatory issues might loom. The health insurance business has struggled, and both of those stocks are down over the past year along with many other health care companies. . Health insurers in particular face cost challenges as surgeries ramp up following years of lower volume during the pandemic and as expensive new obesity drugs hit the market. The combined market cap of Humana and Cigna is close to $150 billion. If M&A is starting to accelerate, that might be welcome news for large investment banks, which derive revenue from shepherding mergers.
Give me shelter: U.S. home prices hit new record highs last month, said S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller, a potentially troubling development for the Fed as it tries to clamp inflation. Shelter costs factor heavily into the Consumer Price Index (CPI). For perspective, consider this: In late 2007, there were nearly 2.2 million vacant housing units for sale in the country, according to the St. Louis Fed. By Q3 of this year, there were only 732,000 vacant units for sale. Over that stretch, the U.S. population grew by around 30 million people. Could a drop in mortgage rates help make shelter more affordable for potential homeowners? It might make interest payments more appetizing but could also fuel rising demand as people finally put homes on the market and try to move after waiting so long for rates to fall. Higher demand tends to elevate prices.
Holiday schedule: Friday marks the start of December, but the November Nonfarm Payrolls report normally released the first Friday of the month will be conspicuous by its absence. We’ll have to wait until next Friday for that crucial data, but early expectations are for jobs growth of around 175,000, up from 150,000 in November, Trading Economics says. There’s a chance some of the light growth in October reflected the auto worker’s strike that’s now over. ’Tis the season when holidays sometimes cause data to come out on different schedules, so keep your eye on the calendar the next few weeks to avoid surprises.
Dec. 1: November ISM Manufacturing.
Dec. 4: October Factory Orders
Dec. 5: October Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) and expected earnings from AutoZone (AZO) and Toll Brothers (TOL).
Dec. 6: Expected earnings from GameStop (GME), Chewy (CHWY) and Campbell Soup (CPB).
Dec. 7: October Wholesale Inventories and expected earnings from Broadcom (AVGO) and Dollar General (DG).
