Commodities Sell Off Before the Opening Bell, but China & Germany Offer New Obstacles

Commodities sell off with oil related products trading near pre-Russian invasion levels. Equity index futures are pointing higher after a better-than-expected Producer Price Index (PPI).
Falling Commodity Prices and a Better-Than-Expected PPI Report Give a Glimmer of Hope on the Inflation Front
Are Bonds Nearing a Turning Point? Why Investors May Start Reconsidering Bonds
Shawn Cruz, Senior Market Strategies, TD Ameritrade
(Tuesday Market Open) Commodity traders are concerned about falling demand for oil and gasoline, causing big selloffs before the opening bell. Equity index futures rallied off overnight lows and are now pointing to a higher open despite a selloff in Chinese markets led by the Chinese tech stocks. All of this occurred before the U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) was released.
The selling in premarket trading starts with crude oil futures falling 8.43% to trade at $94.25 per barrel. RBOB gasoline traded 6.87% lower. And heating oil was down 8.94%. Each of these commodities are now trading near the same levels they were before Russia invaded Ukraine. While no new news has surfaced concerning the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks, commodity traders seem to believe the threat to oil supplies weren’t as great as originally thought.
Shawn Cruz, Senior Market Strategist for TD Ameritrade, said what appears to be happening is a number of hedge funds that were long oil are now unwinding positions because the demand appears to be shifting. Additionally, the lockdowns in China are likely reducing demand for oil, and rising gas prices in the United States is expected to keep American travelers closer to home.
While falling oil prices didn’t affect today’s Producer Price Index (PPI), it may have helped to deter an even larger number in next month’s report. However, the PPI revealed that inflation on the wholesale level grew at a slower pace than expected—0.8% in February instead of the 0.9% forecasted. Core PPI grew at just 0.2%, which was well below the forecasted 0.6%. With that said, the PPI still grew at 10% year-over-year.
Equity index futures were trading lower overnight but rallied to about even before the PPI report. The better-than-expected PPI report helped equity futures rally more, with the S&P 500 futures trading 0.55% higher before the opening bell.
However, stocks aren’t getting much help overseas. China continues to selloff because of its new round of COVID-19 lockdowns. The Hang Seng Index dropped 5.72% and traded at 2016 levels. Chinese tech stocks led the selloff with companies like Alibaba (BABA), JD.com (JD), and NetEase (NTES). These losses were reflected in U.S. premarket trading falling 4.48%, 4.29%, and 3.83% respectively. Looking at mainland China, the Shanghai composite fell 4.95% while the Shenzhen component declined 4.3%.
Europe was also hit as the German ZEW Economic Sentiment report came in at -39.3, which was well off the projected 10.3. Germans appear to have been deeply concerned about the European economy even before Russia invaded Ukraine. Slow economic growth and rising inflation has experts expecting stagflation in the coming months. The German DAX fell 0.82% on the news.
Technology stocks got hit on two fronts: lockdowns and yields. On Monday, China locked down the city of Shenzhen for the next week due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Several technology companies have suppliers and manufacturers in the area and will be unable to crank out products. Apple (AAPL), which has at least six suppliers in the area, fell 2.66% on the news.
Tech stocks were also hit on valuations because the 10-year Treasury yield (TNX) jumped to a 2.5-year high at 2.14%. The Technology Select Sector Index fell 1.86%, dragging down the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ($COMP) with it, which closed 2.04% lower.
The Nasdaq is solidly into bear market territory because it’s 22% off its all-time high. Other growth stocks were hit by the re-valuation that comes from rising yields. The S&P 500 Pure Growth Index fell 1.43%. For comparison, the S&P 500 Pure Value Index rose 0.25%. The growth index is also well into bear market territory because it is down about 25% from its November high.
The higher yields caused homebuilders to sell off as investors considered the effects of rising mortgage rates. The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rose 4.29% to 4.41%, according to Mortgage News Daily. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index fell more than 2% as yields rallied. However, the homebuilder index bounced off its lows, cutting its losses in half and closing 1.02% lower on the day.
CHART OF THE DAY: VALUING THE NASDAQ. The Nasdaq Composite ($COMP—left) is testing lows from March 2021 but may find a stronger support level around 11,900. The 10-year Treasury yield (TNX—right) broke above a support/resistance line that dates to 2017. If the break holds, the TNX could rally to resistance at 2.4%, which could push tech and growth stocks lower still. Data Sources: ICE, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Stealth Bear Market: With so much focus on the S&P 500 (SPX) as a surrogate for the market, it’s difficult to define whether we’re in a correction or a bear market. The S&P 500 is down 13% from its high, which is a correction because it falls between 10% and 19%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) is also in correction territory and is down a little more than 10%. However, I noted above that the Nasdaq Composite and the Growth Index are in bear market territory. Additionally, the Russell 2000 (RUT) is also down 20%.
The discrepancy between the S&P 500 and some other indexes have prompted some analysts to say that we’re in a “stealth” bear market because the S&P 500 doesn’t necessarily reflect the pain or experience that some investors are feeling. What we could do is check the broadest stock index—the Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index. The Wilshire 5000 is down nearly 15% from its all-time high set back in November, which means we’re still in correction territory.
Timing Bonds: As bond yields keep rising, eventually a time will come when investors start seeing them in a more favorable light. This week the Fed is expected to finally make its first rate hike to just 0.25%. However, the 2-year Treasury yield, which tries to anticipate where the Fed will raise the overnight rate to, was at 1.865% on Monday. Even if the Fed raised rates by a quarter of point every meeting this year, the overnight rate would only be 1.75%. Currently, very few analysts are expecting the Fed to follow that course of action, unless inflation keeps ramping up. This means investors could start buying bonds because the probability of yields continuing to rise are getting smaller even if the Fed keeps raising rates.
Seriously, Bonds?: There are a couple reasons investors could start moving to bonds. First, bonds offer diversification to a portfolio, which helps reduce volatility. Even with the potential for negative real returns when adjusting for inflation, safety is an important part of portfolio management, and higher yields make that safety a little more enticing.
Second, many analysts still feel that inflation will slow as the pandemic gets further in the rearview mirror. This means the Fed may not have to raise rates as much.
Third, prospects for stocks are starting to shrink. While the economy isn’t the stock market, there is a relationship there, and currently, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow is forecasting the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) for Q1 to be 0.5%.
Fourth, geopolitical risks like Russia invading Ukraine or the Chinese government locking down their economy and going after certain industries is making it harder for international companies to do business which could make stocks less enticing and bonds more appealing.
If investors do move to bonds, this could hurt stocks because they’ll likely have to sell stocks to buy bonds. So, keep an eye on the flow of funds.
March 16: Retail sales, Crude oil inventories, FOMC interest rate decision, Lennar (LEN) earnings, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) earnings
March 17: Building Permits, Initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index, Accenture (ACN) earnings, FedEx (FDX) earnings, Dollar General (DG) earnings, GameStop (GME) earnings
March 18: Existing home sales
March 21: Nike (NKE) earnings
March 22: Adobe (ADBE) earnings
