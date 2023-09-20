Closing Market Update: Stocks Lower on Potential for More Rate Hikes

Fed leaders concluded a two-day policy meeting by leaving interest rates unchanged, as expected, but signaled another rate increase later this year could be necessary.
The Federal Reserve left its main lending rate unchanged Wednesday, but its concerns about inflation and apparent willingness to take rates higher later this year—and leave them there longer—weighed on stocks. All the major equities benchmarks were lower, with the S&P 500 index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) touching three-week lows.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed’s rate-setting arm, concluded its two-day meeting earlier Wednesday by keeping its funds rate at a 5.25% to 5.50% target range. That came as no surprise, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s post-meeting remarks appeared to unnerve investors who were hoping rates would go no higher.
“Inflation remains significantly above our 2% objective,” Powell said. While the economy is facing headwinds from tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, and nominal wage growth has shown some signs of easing, “labor demand still exceeds the supply of available workers,” he said. “We’re prepared to raise rates further, if appropriate.”
Here is where the major benchmarks ended:
Communication services and technology were among the weakest sectors Wednesday, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) falling to its lowest level since late May. Regional banks were also lower, and energy stocks slipped after crude oil futures pulled back from a recent rally. Real estate and consumer staples posted modest gains. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) strengthened back toward a six-month high.
The following companies had stock price moves driven by quarterly earnings, analyst ratings, or other news:
Among other companies, KB Home (KB) is expected to report quarterly results after Wednesday’s close.
In his press conference, Powell noted that economic activity had been stronger than expected and acknowledged that the Fed’s historically aggressive policy-tightening efforts of the past 18 months had helped bring down inflation from its peaks of last summer.
Still, the Fed wants to see “convincing evidence that we’ve reached the appropriate level” for rates, Powell added. “We’ve seen progress” toward lowering inflation closer to the Fed’s 2% long-term target, “but need to see more. We’re fairly close, we think, to where we need to get.”
An FOMC statement released following the end of the meeting “contained very few changes but left the door open for additional hikes this year,” Schwab Center for Financial Research analysts say in a report, noting that the Fed’s statement retained some wording from previous post-FOMC meetings, specifically the reference that “additional policy firming that may be appropriate.” The Fed “is watching the labor market and inflation closely, and both are moving in the right direction but not where the Fed wants them to be yet,” the analysts add.
The Fed’s dot-plot update further reinforced prospects for one more rate hike this year, followed by two cuts in 2024, which was two fewer than indicated during the last update in June. That would put the funds rate around 5.1%.
Despite the potentially hawkish tone of the FOMC statement and Powell’s remarks, investors are relatively confident the Fed is about done raising rates.
Late Wednesday, investors were pricing in a 73% implied probability the Fed will hold rates at the current level following its next FOMC meeting, which ends November 1, based on the CME FedWatch Tool. That’s up from 70% Tuesday and 57% a week ago.
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and
unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or
services. Schwab Center for Financial Research (“SCFR”) is a
division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
The
information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should
not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment
advice.
The investment
strategies mentioned here may not be suitable for everyone. Each investor needs
to review an investment strategy for his or her own particular situation before
making any investment decision.
All
expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to
shifting market conditions.
Data contained
herein from third-party providers is obtained from what are considered reliable
sources. However, its accuracy, completeness, or reliability cannot be
guaranteed. Examples provided are for illustrative purposes only and not
intended to be reflective of results you can expect to achieve.
Supporting
documentation for any claims or statistical information is available upon
request.
Past performance is no
guarantee of future results, and the opinions presented cannot be viewed as an
indicator of future performance.
Investing
involves risk including loss of principal.
Diversification
strategies do not ensure a profit and do not protect against losses in
declining markets.
The policy
analysis provided by the Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., does not constitute
and should not be interpreted as an endorsement of any political party.
Fixed
income securities are subject to increased loss of principal during periods of
rising interest rates. Fixed-income investments are subject to various other
risks including changes in credit quality, market valuations, liquidity,
prepayments, early redemption, corporate events, tax ramifications, and other
factors.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2023 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.