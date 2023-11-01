Closing Market Update: Stocks Extend Gains After Fed Holds Line on Rates

The S&P 500® index (SPX) rose for a third-straight day after Fed policymakers, as expected, kept benchmark interest rates unchanged.
U.S. equities rose again Wednesday, with the S&P 500® index (SPX) up for the third-straight day and closing at its highest level in a week, after the Federal Reserve held benchmark interest rates unchanged, as expected. Central bank Chair Jerome Powell also offered upbeat remarks on the economy but said little to alter the market’s growing conviction that the Fed is done hiking rates.
Semiconductor makers and other technology companies led gains, helping lift the Nasdaq Composite® (COMP) to its fourth-straight gain as investors readied for Thursday’s quarterly earnings from industry bellwether Apple Inc. (AAPL).
As for the Fed meeting, Powell continued to straddle a rhetorical fence, pointing to “significant progress” in subduing price pressures but also noting that the Fed believes inflation is still too high.
“We’ve achieved significant progress on inflation,” Powell said in a press briefing following the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest meeting. However, “it’s still likely we need to see slower growth and softening labor conditions to reach price stability. Inflation is down but remains well above our target. The labor market is still tight by many measures.”
Stocks climbed to highs for the day during Powell’s briefing, suggesting investors didn’t hear anything alarming or that diverged meaningfully from the Fed’s months-long messaging. Expectations that the FOMC will remain on hold again in December increased slightly.
Here is where the major benchmarks ended:
In addition to technology, communication services and utilities were among the strongest sectors Wednesday. Energy shares were under pressure as crude oil futures extended this week’s slump and ended at a two-month low. The U.S. dollar index (DXY) tumbled from an earlier rally to a one-month high, potentially reflecting expectations that domestic interest rates may be near a peak.
The following companies had stock price moves driven by quarterly earnings, analyst ratings, or other news:
Thursday serves up another heavy batch of earnings, highlighted by Apple, which is expected to report results after the market close. Investors will likely be listening for any updates on sales of the recently launched iPhone 15, as well as the company’s China business. Apple has posted year-over-year revenue declines for the previous three quarters, and analysts expect another drop, about 6% on average. Still Apple shares are up nearly 40% so far this year.
Other major companies expected to report quarterly earnings Thursday include ConocoPhillips (COP), Eli Lilly (LLY), Ferrari N.V. (RACE), Marriott International (MAR), Monster Beverage (MNST), Shopify (SHOP), and Starbucks (SBUX).
The Fed has increased its benchmark funds rate 11 times since March 2022, most recently a quarter-point boost in July, as the central bank has attempted to subdue inflation that had soared to four-decade highs in recent years. The federal funds rate remains at a 22-year-high target range of 5.25% to 5.50%.
Those efforts appear to be working. The year-over-year increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) peaked around 9% in the summer of 2022 but had fallen to 3.7% as of September.
But the inflation rate is still nearly double the Fed’s 2% long-term target, as Powell reminded reporters Wednesday.
Fed policymakers are “going meeting by meeting and asking ourselves if we’ve achieved a stance of policy that will get inflation to 2% over time,” Powell said. “We’ve come very far with this rate-hiking cycle. The belief in September was we were close to the end of the cycle. We’re proceeding carefully because we can proceed carefully.”
Nonetheless, investors appear to be betting that the Fed’s July hike was the last of this tightening cycle. Late Wednesday, futures traders pegged 80% odds the FOMC will hold the funds rate unchanged at its December meeting, up from about 69% Tuesday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
The next big thing on the economic data front will likely be Friday’s employment report for October from the Labor Department, which is expected to show that job growth is slowing. Analysts expect the economy to have added 180,000 new nonfarm jobs in October, according to Trading Economics. That would be down from 336,000 in September.
Earlier Wednesday, private payroll processor ADP reported 113,000 positions had been created in October, slightly above the 100,000 that analysts had expected, according to Briefing.com. September’s figure stayed unchanged at 89,000.
The Schwab Center for Financial Research is a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (“Schwab”) and TD Ameritrade, Inc., members SIPC are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and
unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or
services. Schwab Center for Financial Research (“SCFR”) is a
division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
The
information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should
not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment
advice.
The investment
strategies mentioned here may not be suitable for everyone. Each investor needs
to review an investment strategy for his or her own particular situation before
making any investment decision.
All
expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to
shifting market conditions.
Data contained
herein from third-party providers is obtained from what are considered reliable
sources. However, its accuracy, completeness, or reliability cannot be
guaranteed. Examples provided are for illustrative purposes only and not
intended to be reflective of results you can expect to achieve.
Supporting
documentation for any claims or statistical information is available upon
request.
Past performance is no
guarantee of future results, and the opinions presented cannot be viewed as an
indicator of future performance.
Investing
involves risk including loss of principal.
Diversification
strategies do not ensure a profit and do not protect against losses in
declining markets.
The policy
analysis provided by the Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., does not constitute
and should not be interpreted as an endorsement of any political party.
Fixed
income securities are subject to increased loss of principal during periods of
rising interest rates. Fixed-income investments are subject to various other
risks including changes in credit quality, market valuations, liquidity,
prepayments, early redemption, corporate events, tax ramifications, and other
factors.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2023 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.