Closing Market Update: Mixed After Fed Meeting

Fed officials' hawkish expectations of two more quarter-point rate increases this year chilled some of the market’s early enthusiasm.
The Federal Reserve’s warning Wednesday that two more rate hikes could be necessary to fend off inflation triggered an abrupt reversal on the major stock indexes, though the S&P 500® index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite® (COMP) later regained some of their lost ground.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) concluded its two-day meeting Wednesday with a much-anticipated “pause” on rates after having raised them at each of its 10 previous meetings going back to March 2022. However, Fed officials’ follow-up forecast that two more quarter-point hikes could be in the works this year poured some water on the market’s enthusiasm.
The Fed’s hawkish forecast came right after the Labor Department reported consumer price inflation had slowed to an annual rate of 4% in May from 4.9% the month before, while producer price inflation had slipped to 1.1% from 2.3%. The Fed’s long-term inflation target is 2%.
Inflation “has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year,” Fed Chair Jay Powell told reporters in a post-meeting press conference. “Nevertheless, inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting to 2% has a long way to go.”
The FOMC meeting amounted to a “hawkish skip” in rate hikes, but quantitative tightening continues, analysts at the Schwab Center for Financial Research stated in a report. “The Fed is still in tightening mode.”
Here is where the major benchmarks ended:
Regional banks and retail were among the weakest sectors Wednesday. The KBW Regional Banking Index (KRX) tumbled from a 14-month high earlier in the day, ending down nearly 3%. Small-cap stocks also took a hit, as the Russell 2000® (RUT) fell 1.2%. The U.S. Dollar Index ($DXY) rebounded sharply from a four-week low, boosted by the indications rates will stay higher for longer.
The Fed kept its benchmark funds rate unchanged at a target range of 5% to 5.25%. But according to the Fed’s “dot plot”—a chart plotting the longer-term rate expectations of various Fed leaders—the median funds rate could reach 5.625% this year.
Additionally, language in the FOMC’s post-meeting statement “strongly implies that more hikes should be expected,” according to the Schwab Center for Financial Research analysts.
The FOMC decision came after the market had cheered the release of lower-than-expected readings for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) for May. Some market-watchers even hoped rate cuts could be on the table later this year.
But Powell appeared to take aim at such expectations during his press conference today.
“We’d like to see credible evidence that inflation is topping out and beginning to come down. The risk to inflation remains to the upside,” Powell said. “Getting inflation down will be a gradual process. It’ll take time.”
Late Wednesday, the market saw a 62% probability of another quarter-point hike at the FOMC’s July 25–26 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
Early Wednesday, the Labor Department reported PPI for May fell 0.3% from April, larger than the 0.1% decline analysts expected, according to Briefing.com. Core PPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.2%, matching expectations.
The drop in the headline PPI figure in part reflected lower fuel costs and was consistent with the recent trends of easing price pressures. Compared to May 2022, headline PPI was up 1.1% and core PPI was up 2.8%, compared with April increases of 2.3% and 3.3%, respectively.
PPI came a day after the Labor Department said CPI for May rose 0.1% over April, slightly under expectations for a gain of 0.2%. The “core” rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, met expectations with a 0.4% increase.
Up next on the data front, the Commerce Department is due to report Retail Sales figures for May, while the Labor Department will post weekly initial jobless claims. Analysts expect retail sales have risen 0.4% in May from the month before, unchanged from April’s rise. Excluding auto sales, analysts expect a 0.1% rise, according to Briefing.com.
Jobless claims may draw extra scrutiny after the higher-than-expected report of 261,000 claims last week. That was the highest weekly figure since November 2021. Analysts expect claims of 251,000 in Thursday’s report, which would still be above the average seen over the last few months.
The following companies reported earnings over the past day or had news-driven stock price moves:
Among other companies, homebuilder Lennar (LEN) will report quarterly results after Wednesday’s close. New orders and prices will be of interest after the company, in its previous quarterly report, noted a “significant national shortage” of housing. KB Home (KBH) another homebuilder, is expected to report next week. Supermarket chain Kroger (KR) is expected to report results early Thursday.
Check out our upcoming Webcasts or watch any of our hundreds of archived videos, covering everything from market commentary to portfolio planning basics to trading strategies for active investors. You can also deepen your investing know-how with our free online immersive courses. No matter your experience level, there’s something for everybody.
Looking to stay on top of the markets? Check out the TD Ameritrade Network, live programming which brings you market news and helps you hone your trading knowledge. And for the day’s hottest happenings, delivered right to your inbox, you can now subscribe to the daily Market Minute newsletter here.
TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc., are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial advisor, registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, or futures commission merchant.
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold. unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2023 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.