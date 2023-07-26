Closing Market Update

Investors were prepared for the Fed to take interest rates to a 22-year-high as they looked ahead to a potential end to the rate-hiking cycle.
The major U.S. stock indexes were mixed Wednesday, with the announcement of the Federal Reserve’s latest quarter-point interest rate hike and follow-up press conference triggering a bit of movement that pulled a lagging S&P 500® index (SPX) and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite® (COMP) out of a modest decline—but only briefly.
With Wednesday’s increase, the Fed’s benchmark lending rate is now at a range of 5.25% to 5.50%. It hasn’t been this high since 2001. The hike didn’t come as a surprise, though, with investors having priced in nearly 100% odds of the Fed enacting another such increase at this meeting.
The question now is what will happen at the Fed’s next meeting, scheduled for September. The Fed’s statement today left the door open for an additional hike, but the final decision will depend on how the economic data evolve between now and then. It noted that its rate-setting committee “remains highly attentive to inflation risks.”
At his post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank’s next moves will depend on the numbers, though he also noted some signs of cooling in the job market.
As things stand now, the market doesn’t appear to expect another rate increase in September. Before Chair Powell’s press conference, investors were pricing in a roughly 20% probability of another hike in September. After his remarks, those odds crept up to 22%.
Here’s where major benchmarks ended for the day:
The following companies had stock price moves driven by quarterly earnings:
New home sales fell by 18,000 to 697,000 in June, falling short of the 722,000 forecast by analysts polled by Briefing.com.
Second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is due out tomorrow before market open, offering the government’s first estimate of spring economic growth after the first quarter’s 2% annual gain. Economists are looking for a slight pullback to 1.8% in the second quarter, according to Trading Economics. Remember, though, that the government surprised investors with its third and final first-quarter estimate, which was well above the prior estimate of 1.3%. Healthy consumer spending helped fuel the gain.
That’s no guarantee the next growth estimate will be surprisingly strong. Should it prove so, investors may wonder whether the Fed has been sufficiently restrictive. Even 2% GDP growth could be considered on the high side given the rapid rise in interest rates over the past 16 months.
On Friday, we’ll get the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) prices report. PCE is the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, so that reading has the potential to move the market. The University of Michigan’s final Consumer Sentiment Index for July is also due Friday.
