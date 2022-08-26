Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave investors some tough talk which caused stocks to plunge, but the bond market stood strong.
Chairman Powell’s Hawkish Talk Preys on Stocks and Spikes Fears
Bond Market Relatively Stable Despite Stock Market Sell-Off
Valuations Have Improved Throughout 2022 for Most Sectors
Alex Coffey, Trading Strategist, TD Ameritrade
(Friday Market Close) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell opened the day at the Fed’s Jackson Hole Economic Symposium with a speech that reiterated the Fed’s commitment to attacking inflation even if it causes the economy to slow and unemployment to rise. He expressed the concern that inflation would become stuck in consumers’ minds and cause it to be entrenched.
The comments shored up the fed funds future odds of a 75-basis-point hike in September to above 60%.
Stocks started selling off during the speech but bounced back soon after, and for a minute, it looked like the week-long buildup to the speech was a nonevent. The Michigan Consumer Sentiment report revealed that falling gas prices throughout July helped boost consumers’ outlooks on inflation. What appeared to be good news when compared to Mr. Powell’s comments resulted in stocks plunging.
In fact, before Mr. Powell even spoke, the Fed’s favored inflation report, the PCE price index, was released and showed that July’s core inflation numbers were good—coming in lower than expected at 0.1% month over month (MOM) instead of the projected 0.3%. Year-over-year (YOY) core inflation was 4.6%, which was below the expected 4.7%. Headline inflation was 6.3% for the previous 12 months, but inflation actually fell 0.01% from June to July.
However, judging from Powell’s comments, slowing inflation or disinflation, in one month isn’t going to be enough to let up on rate hikes.
The bond market’s reaction was much calmer than stocks. The 2-year Treasury yield and the 10-year Treasury yield (TNX) both rose one basis point.
However, fear seemed to get the better of stock investors, and the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX) spiked back above 25 and above its June lows.
Stocks continued to fall throughout the day with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) plunging more than 1,000 points to close 3.03% lower on the day. The Nasdaq (COMP) recorded the biggest loss, just shy of 4% on the day. The S&P 500 (SPX) tumbled 3.37%.
The sell-off was broad with technology and consumer discretionary leading every sector into the red. Additionally, the small-cap Russell 2000 (RUT) plummeted 3.3% and the NYSE decliners outpaced advancers nearly 9-to-1.
CHART OF THE DAY: INTEREST IN TECH. The Technology Select Sector Index ($IXT—candlesticks) and 10-year Treasury yield (TNX—pink) were uptrending at the same time from September 2020 to February 2021 when the 10-year yield hit 1.5% (pink horizontal line). Since that time, the two securities have moved in basically opposite directions. Rising yields caused investors to rethink the way they look at technology stocks, which led to changes in stock valuations. Data Sources: ICE, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
According to Yardeni Research, the valuations of most sectors have improved during 2022 when evaluated by their 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios. Some exceptions include defensive sectors that include consumer staples, utilities, and health care. These sectors have forward P/E ratios similar to their 2021 numbers.
The blended forward P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 18.2. Here are the forward P/E ratios by sector as of August 23:
If yields continue to rise, valuation will likely get increasingly better for most sectors but only because stock prices are falling. If the economy gets worse and business slows, the earnings side of each sector could be jeopardy, which would likely drive stocks lower still, but valuations probably won’t improve.
Aug. 29: Dallas Federal Reserve Manufacturing Index
Aug 30: CB Consumer Confidence, JOLTs Job Openings, and earnings from Crowdstrike (CRWD), Hewlett Packard (HPE), Chewy (CHWY), Best Buy (BBY), and Big Lots (BIG)
Aug 31: Earnings from Polestar Automotive (PSNY), Trip.com (TCOM), Cooper (COO), and Five Below (FIVE)
Sep 1: ADP Nonfarm Employment, ISM Manufacturing PMI, and earnings from Broadcom (AVGO), Lululemon (LULU), Hormel Foods (HRL), Campbell Soup (CPB), and Toro (TTC)
Sep 2: Employment Situation Report and earnings from DocuSign (DOCU)
Good Trading,
Alex Coffey
Helpful Educational Content and Programming
Check out our upcoming Webcasts or watch any of our hundreds of archived videos, covering everything from market commentary to portfolio planning basics to trading strategies for active investors. You can also deepen your investing know-how with our free online immersive courses. No matter your experience level, there’s something for everybody.
Looking to stay on top of the markets? Check out the TD Ameritrade Network, live programming which brings you market news and helps you hone your trading knowledge. And for the day’s hottest happenings, delivered right to your inbox, you can now subscribe to the daily Market Minute newsletter here.
TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc., are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial advisor, registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, or futures commission merchant.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2022 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.