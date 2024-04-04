Catalysts Ahead: Friday's Jobs Report, Next Week's Inflation and Earnings Could Help Reset Direction

A day before the crucial March U.S. jobs report, major indexes added to yesterday's gains in premarket trading as rallies in Treasury yields and the dollar slowed. Job cuts last month reached the highest level for any month since early 2023, a potential sign of the labor market losing steam. Analysts expect tomorrow's jobs data to show 200,000 jobs created and unemployment of 3.8%.
Friday’s jobs report straight ahead, with analysts expecting growth of 200,000 in March and unemployment ticking lower
March job cuts topped 90,000, industry report says, highest monthly total in more than a year
Shares of Levi Strauss, Conagra on the rise following solid earnings reports
(Thursday market open) The quarter is off to a drab start, but things could get more interesting very soon. Three of the next five mornings feature U.S. jobs and inflation data that could help set Wall Street’s tone, starting with tomorrow’s March Nonfarm Payrolls report.
“The jobs data on Friday may provide a catalyst,” said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Schwab. “So far, job growth has been resilient, and the unemployment rate has held below 4% for over two years.”
Major U.S. indexes tracked higher ahead of the opening bell Thursday as Treasury yields paused and crude oil’s rally took a break. The dollar is also retreating after hitting fresh 2024 highs earlier this week, which represented another challenge for stocks. Yesterday saw an early stock market rally lose steam as the session advanced.
Trading might be sluggish again today as investors brace for the data crush, though yesterday did bring some relief on the volatility and Treasury yield front. There’s another host of Federal Reserve speakers on tap Thursday following remarks from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell yesterday that didn’t depart much from recent script. Powell indicated it’s “too soon” to know whether an uptick in inflation readings earlier this year was more than an aberration.
“We do not expect that it will be appropriate to lower our policy rate until we have greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably down toward 2%,” Powell said, according to media reports. “Given the strength of the economy and progress on inflation so far, we have time to let the incoming data guide our decisions on policy.”
Mega caps inched higher in premarket trading today, providing some support for the indexes.
Futures based on the S&P 500® index (SPX) added 0.44% shortly before the close of overnight trading and futures based on the Nasdaq-100® (NDX) rose 0.5%. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) edged up 0.33%.
Weekly jobless claims looked relatively tame at 221,000, a bit above the Briefing.com consensus of 214,000. Continuing claims fell to 1.791 million from a revised 1.81 million a week earlier. The weekly figure was the highest since late January but still light by historic standards. Nothing in the report looks likely to move the markets.
Out of a job: Speaking of joblessness, U.S.-based employers announced 90,309 position cuts in March, up from 84,638 in February and the highest monthly amount since cuts topped 100,000 in January 2023, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas. For the entire Q1, companies announced plans to cut 257,254 jobs, down 5% from the same quarter a year ago but up 120% from the final quarter of 2023.
“Layoffs certainly ticked up to round out the first quarter, though below last year’s levels,” said Andy Challenger, of Challenger, Gray & Christmas. “Many companies appear to be reverting to a ‘do more with less’ approach. While technology continues to lead all industries so far this year, several industries, including energy and industrial manufacturing, are cutting more jobs this year than last.”
Friday’s U.S. March Nonfarm Payrolls report looms large. Analysts expect jobs growth of 200,000, down from 275,000 in February, Briefing.com said. Average hourly earnings could rise 0.3% month over month and 4.1% year over year, compared with 0.1% and 4.3% in February, according to Trading Economics. Unemployment is seen at 3.8%, down from 3.9% the previous month. The report is due at 8:30 a.m. ET tomorrow.
February’s jobs data showed a wide divergence between the establishment survey, which generates payrolls, and the household survey, which delivers the unemployment rate. We’ve had three months in a row of declining household employment even as the establishment survey gained ground. If that trend continues, it could mean a rising unemployment rate even as jobs growth continues. Also, keep a close eye on any potential revisions, upward or downward, to the last few monthly reports. A solid headline figure might be just one part of the story, as investors learned last month.
Last month’s report arguably offered something for everyone, with February payrolls climbing 275,000 even as the government downwardly revised the prior two months of reports. It also included a jump in prime-age labor market participation but only a small 0.1% monthly increase in hourly earnings. The first two months of the year can reflect changing seasonal patterns, so the March report might offer more clarity.
Under the surface, there’s evidence of a less potent labor market, something the Fed probably wants to see as it contemplates possible policy changes.
“We do expect that the jobs figures will show a slowdown in the months ahead that will open the door to Fed rate cuts,” Schwab’s Jones said. She noted that the underlying jobs figures with revisions have been softer than the headline numbers. Additionally, continuing jobless claims are edging higher even as initial claims hold in the historically light 210,000 region. That suggests it’s getting difficult to find a job once laid off.
The jobs report is only a snapshot of a single month, adding one more data point to the Fed’s quiver. Next week’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) for March wait in the wings. Earnings season informally begins a week from tomorrow when several major U.S. investment banks report their Q1 results.
Wednesday’s slight Wall Street rebound following two poor performances to kick off Q2 indicated buying interest on pullbacks. The SPX’s 20-day moving average now near 5,186 held on a test of support Tuesday and could continue to represent a technical area to watch if selling reasserts itself.
“The stock market has been quite resilient alongside changing expectations around Fed policy,” noted Schwab’s Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders and Kevin Gordon, senior investment strategist, in a post this week. Sonders also noted that cyclical leadership continues to dominate, with 100% of energy and materials sector stocks trading above their respective 50-day moving averages.
In another healthy sign, the S&P 500 Equal Weight SPX Index (SPXEW), which weighs all 500 SPX stocks equally, has been outperforming the SPX over the last month. This suggests a gravitation toward stocks beyond the mega caps that dominated much of last year’s rally.
Stocks on the move:
Wednesday in review:
Energy again led the way as the SPX recovered slightly Wednesday for its first gain of the quarter. Cyclical areas of the market like materials and industrials that tend to do better in a growing economy also gained moderately. Small-cap stocks showed a bit more life thanks partly to the drop in Treasury yields following a surprising decline in the prices component of the Institute for Supply Management’s Services PMI®. That brought some inflation relief even as the overall services economy remained in expansion mode above 50. Utilities and real estate, also sensitive to rising yields, didn’t join in the small caps’ Wednesday rebound.
In one statistical note of interest, the S&P energy sector took out its 2014 high yesterday. It “only” took 2,461 days, noted Schwab’s Gordon.
Early today, futures traders saw 99% odds the FOMC will keep rates unchanged following its April 30 to May 1 meeting, based on the CME FedWatch Tool. Chances of a quarter-point rate cut following the FOMC meeting in June are seen at around 63%.
Patience on inflation: Though inflation has generally trended lower despite some recent seasonal quirks, the path toward rate cuts could be a moving target as more data hit the tape, explain Schwab’s Sonders and Gordon in their most recent note. “Particularly if the economy remains resilient, the Fed is eyeing the escalator, not the elevator,” they wrote.
CHART OF THE DAY: COPPER MOUNTAIN. Stronger manufacturing demand in both the U.S. and China helped copper futures (/HG-candlesticks) to a close at more than one-year highs yesterday, while Middle East tensions and declining U.S. stockpiles sent crude oil (/CL-purple line) to five-month highs of its own. The commodities rally since the start of this year, seen on this one -year chart, could make the Fed’s inflation fight more difficult if it persists. Data source: CME Group. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Crude and Copper: One wild card for the Fed and Wall Street, apart from all the incoming data, could be crude oil. OPEC and its partners kept production cuts in place yesterday and doesn’t meet again until June, and U.S. crude prices trade at five-month highs above $85 per barrel. Improved manufacturing conditions in China up the ante for both oil and other commodities. For instance, copper—a crucial industrial metal—is quickly gaining ground. Climbing commodity prices can hurt economic growth and weigh on company margins, a concern for the stock market. Though lofty interest rates haven’t slowed the economy as much as the Fed hoped they would, it’s possible that the impact could be greater with pricey commodities stirred into the batter. Copper climbed 3.2% yesterday to finish at $4.20 per pound, its year-to-date peak and the spot contract’s highest close since early last year. Crude oil is up more than 20% from the start of the year.
Digging in: It’s important to look well beyond the headline in tomorrow’s Nonfarm Payrolls report for a sense of whether the jobs faucet is flowing any lighter. “It’s not just the headlines of payrolls and the unemployment rate,” said Schwab’s Sonders. “The innards of the jobs report are becoming more important. Investors need to keep an eye on the differential between the establishment (payrolls) and household surveys, wage growth, hours worked, and labor force participation. To get the real story, you have to use a fine-toothed comb to go through those data points.” In addition, check the bond market’s reaction to the jobs report.
Drafting a new defensive line? A tougher yield environment can hurt stocks congregated in sectors like info tech and communication services along with rate-sensitive stocks like utilities. Tech, including red-hot semiconductors, shared in the market’s overall pain early this week. However, shares of mega caps Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) generally suffered lighter losses than the tech market in general. If Wall Street’s stumble continues, it might not be surprising to see Apple, Microsoft, and a few other big names go against the grain as they did during the COVID-19 sell-off in 2020. Though they’re certainly not immune to losses, these stocks sometimes act in a contrarian manner when things go south on Wall Street as investors gravitate toward their massive cash positions.
April 5: March Nonfarm Payrolls
April 8: No major earnings or data expected.
April 9: No major earnings or data expected.
April 10: March CPI and March core CPI, February Wholesale Inventories, and expected earnings from Delta (DAL).
April 11: March PPI and March core PPI, and expected earnings from CarMax (KMX).
