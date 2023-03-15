Bank Worries Strike Again

Our chief market strategist breaks down the day's top business stories and offers insight on how they might impact your trading and investing.
Bruce Blythe, Ticker Tape Contributor
(Wednesday market close) U.S. stocks fell again Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) touching its lowest level in over four months, as concerns over the banking sector spread to Swiss lender Credit Suisse (CS).
Shares of Credit Suisse sank to a record low after its largest shareholder, Saudi National Bank, declined to offer more support to the troubled European bank after it reported problems with its financial reporting, according to the Wall Street Journal. The prospect of another bank failure further riled investors already shaken by the past week’s shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank and two other U.S. regional lenders. Crude oil futures dropped under $70 a barrel to a 15-month low amid escalating recession concerns.
“Credit Suisse’s problems were today’s trigger, but markets were already on edge due to the banking issues in the U.S.,” says Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.
The following is a round-up of today’s market activity:
The Credit Suisse reports sent European bank stocks tumbling and overshadowed the release of weaker-than-expected data on U.S. producer prices and retail sales. Such data may have been welcome news to investors looking for reasons for the Federal Reserve to become less aggressive in its campaign against inflation.
Jones says the banking system as a whole may not pose a systemic threat, but financial instability “is inherently deflationary/disinflationary because it causes banks to pull back on lending, which tightens financial conditions in turn.”
“Consumer confidence tends to fall, leading to lower consumption,” she adds. “And asset prices fall, leading businesses to pull back on investment.”
Bond yields have fallen sharply over the past week amid growing expectations the Fed may be tempted to hit pause on further rate hikes after boosting its benchmark funds rate eight times in the past year. There’s now a 46% probability the Fed won’t raise rates following its March 21-22 policy meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Yesterday, the chance of a quarter-percentage-point increase stood near 80%.
“Financial stability trumps inflation-fighting,” says Cooper Howard, a director of fixed income strategy at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “Central banks can’t pursue their mandates without financial stability. We don’t think it’s reasonable for the Fed to hike rates in this environment. A pause seems most likely with the Fed/Treasury maneuvering to calm markets. The rate-hiking cycle may be over.”
Wholesale price inflation cooler than expected, retail sales drop
Earlier Wednesday, the Labor Department reported the Producer Price Index (PPI)—a measure of supply conditions in the economy—fell 0.1% in February from a month earlier. (Economists polled by Bloomberg were expecting a 0.3% rise.) The department also lowered January’s reading to a 0.3% increase. The core rate, which excludes food and energy, was unchanged from the month before.
U.S. Retail Sales fell 0.4% in February from the month before, matching economists’ forecasts, and down from January’s upwardly revised 3.2% jump. Sales excluding automobiles dipped 0.1% from the previous month, in line with forecasts, though January’s figure was adjusted to a 2.4% increase. Sales excluding-autos and gas were unchanged from the month before, versus estimates of a 0.2% decline.
Read all our market commentary on our Insights & Education page, and you can follow us on Twitter at @SchwabResearch.
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold. unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2023 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.