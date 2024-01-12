Bank Statement: With Q4 Earnings Season Underway, Major Banks Issue Uneven Signals on Economy, Consumers

Major indexes wavered early Friday as investors digested a mixed set of earnings from some of Wall Street's largest banks and a surprise drop in U.S. December producer prices. Treasury yields declined after the bullish PPI report.
Big bank earnings turn in a mixed performance while Producer Price Index unexpectedly drops
Next week brings China GDP data, U.S. Retail Sales After Monday’s U.S. holiday closure
Earnings next week include Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Taiwan Semiconductor
Note to readers: U.S. markets are closed Monday in observance of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Schwab Market Update will return on Tuesday, January 16.
(Friday market open) Over the last year, investors got used to strong showings from Wall Street’s largest investment banks to start earnings season on a positive note. That foundation appears to be developing some cracks after four of the biggest banks reported early Friday.
Major U.S. indexes lost ground in premarket trading following earnings from JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo (WFC). At the same time, investors had to juggle the latest inflation reading in the form of December’s Producer Price Index (PPI) report, which looked relatively tame. PPI fell 0.1% month-over-month and core PPI, which strips out food and energy, came in flat. Analysts had expected a 0.1% rise in headline PPI and a 0.2% increase in core PPI, according to Briefing.com. A 0.4% decline in goods prices was largely responsible for the monthly decline in headline PPI, while services prices were about flat.
Big investment banks kicked off earnings season today with a mixed tone, and major U.S. indexes extended yesterday’s losses following the bank’s results. Investors might want to pay close attention to the banks’ earnings calls for possible insight into matters like credit quality. There are signs it’s deteriorating, raising concerns about possible tighter lending and business defaults.
“Bank results were mixed, and that’s reflected in the varied reaction in stock prices following the releases,” said Nathan Peterson, director of derivatives analysis at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “Net interest income looked OK and investors were prepared for one-time charges related to the FDIC deposit insurance fund.” The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) implemented a special assessment in 2023 to recover the loss associated with protecting uninsured depositors following the closures of two U.S. banks last year.
In other banking-related news, BlackRock (BLK) announced it’s buying Global Infrastructure Partners for about $12.5 billion in cash and stock. The acquisition target owns airports and oil and gas assets. Media reports called this a bet on infrastructure by BlackRock, better known for its Wall Street presence.
So far this year, it’s mainly been a Treasury-driven stock market and Thursday was no exception. Stocks initially dipped as Treasury yields rose following a hotter-than-expected December Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. Major equity indexes then gained ground as yields dipped following strong demand in Thursday’s 30-year Treasury bond auction.
The 10-year Treasury note yield ended yesterday back below 4% and beneath its 200-day moving average, and the S&P 500® index (SPX) recovered much of its intraday loss after falling 0.9%. Still, yield-sensitive utilities and real estate ended sharply lower. Financials also slipped ahead of today’s big bank earnings, while info tech continued to lead as mega-caps Microsoft (MSFT) and Nvidia (NVDA) set new record highs.
Futures based on the SPX were down 0.27% shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI fell 0.46%, and Nasdaq-100® (NDX) futures rose 0.17%.
Today’s bank earnings and PPI data precede a long weekend, with U.S. markets closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The U.S. strikes in Yemen could heat up already simmering geopolitical concerns as investors worry about possible spreading conflict in the Middle East. With a long U.S. holiday weekend ahead, it may be helpful to keep an eye on the situation and watch the price of oil for possible implications that could take root when markets reopen next week.
In JPMorgan Chase’s press release, CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy continues to be “resilient,” with consumers still spending. At the same time, he’s concerned that much of the strength is fueled by government deficit spending and past stimulus, and he noted the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East as potential disruptions in terms of food and energy prices. All this keeps the bank’s outlook “cautious,” he said.
As for the company’s quarterly results, it’s a bit harder to glean than normal due to non-recurring items that make earnings per share (EPS) comparisons difficult. Revenue did slightly miss the FactSet consensus, while earnings fell 15% from a year ago. Despite that, shares initially rose in premarket trading.
One thing driving investment bank earnings over the last year is net interest income—the money banks make lending minus what they pay to customers. That was the case again for JPMorgan during Q4 as net interest income (NII) rose 12% when including the acquisition of First Republic, and was up 19% not including that acquisition. One concern is that NII gains could normalize if interest rates begin to fall, but Dimon said he’s confident the bank can continue to deliver healthy returns even after that. Loan growth could partially offset sliding rates, JPMorgan said.
Bank of America shares headed lower after the company reported Q4 results, missing Wall Street’s revenue expectations. NII fell as deposit balances dropped. Like JPMorgan, Bank of America added to provisions for credit losses, but not to any great degree. Those so-called “loan loss provisions” weighed on bank earnings during the pandemic as the industry prepared for possible loan defaults. Most of the biggest banks continue to carry large reserves to protect from defaults.
Around the corner at Citigroup, revenue also came up short of Wall Street’s estimates, but shares initially moved higher in premarket trading as investors digested stronger-than-expected EPS and guidance. Though shares moved higher, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser called the quarter “very disappointing due to the impact of notable items.” Still, she added the company made progress in its restructuring effort during 2023 and that the bank met its full-year guidance. Also, investment banking revenue picked up in Q4 after a tough year
Wells Fargo stock slipped in premarket trading despite earnings coming in about as Wall Street analysts had expected. Provisions for credit losses rose, and the company sees fiscal 2024 NII dropping 7% to 9%. That could help explain the early weakness in shares.
Drilling into PPI, the annual headline growth of 1% was a slight uptick from prior month (0.8%), but below the 1.3% expected. Year-over-year core PPI rose 1.8%, below the prior month’s 2% and the 1.9% estimate.
“So when measuring inflation data against the estimates, the PPI looks more benign than yesterday’s CPI,” Schwab’s Peterson said.
PPI tracks wholesale prices, or what companies, not consumers, pay for goods. Because companies often pass higher or lower costs on to consumers, it can sometimes be a helpful barometer of future consumer prices.
The December Consumer Price Index (CPI) released yesterday rose 0.3% month-over-month for both headline and core prices, the government said. Analysts had forecast monthly core CPI for December to rise 0.3% and monthly CPI to climb 0.2%, according to Trading Economics. Those metrics were up 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively, in November.
The firm December CPI data sparked debate on how quickly inflation is being tamed and when the Federal Reserve might begin cutting rates.
“We expect the Fed to take a methodical approach in cutting rates this year and look for three to four cuts, depending on how the data develops,” said Cooper Howard, a director of fixed income strategy at Schwab.
Research firm FactSet pegs year-over-year Q4 earnings growth at 1.3% for S&P 500 companies, which would mark the second quarter in a row of gains. Analysts expect nearly 12% year-over-year EPS growth for 2024. An updated FactSet projection is likely today, but analysts’ projections might become more meaningful once more than a handful of S&P 500 companies report.
Week ahead: Beyond government shutdown worries, there’s plenty to keep busy with next week. Investors returning from holiday will be greeted Tuesday evening U.S. time with China’s Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report. Annual growth in Q3 was 4.9%, near Beijing’s 5% forecast for 2023. Quarterly growth was 1.3% in Q3. China is also expected to release a host of other data at that time including on unemployment and retail sales. From a U.S. standpoint, the weekly calendar starts with December Retail Sales on Wednesday followed by housing metrics Thursday and Friday. But it’s a quieter week data-wise than the last two, with no major U.S. jobs or inflation readings. Earnings are also relatively slow, but it’s the calm before the storm as the following week features MSFT and Tesla (TSLA). Smaller regional banks dominate next week’s calendar, along with Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) scheduled for Thursday.
Bank earnings return on Tuesday when Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are scheduled to report.
Looking back at Morgan Stanley’s Q3, strong trading revenue helped offset disappointing results in wealth management and investment banking results. Goldman also enjoyed a surge in trading revenue that quarter, but, like most of the industry, suffered as mergers and initial public offerings (IPO) sagged due to high interest rates. A major question for banks is whether that environment improves in 2024. Costs are another focus area for investors when Goldman Sachs reports.
Stocks on the move early Friday include:
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 95% for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holding rates steady following its January 30–31 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in a 66% chance the funds rate will be a quarter-point lower than now after the Fed’s March meeting.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Lights out? Chances of a partial U.S. government shutdown retreated from the front pages earlier this week after congressional leaders announced an agreement on spending over the weekend. However, getting to the finish line before the deadline late next week to keep several federal agencies open isn’t assured. The Departments of Agriculture, Energy and Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Veteran’s Affairs are funded through January 19. The rest of the government is funded through February 2. “It’s highly unlikely that the two chambers will be able to draft, debate, and pass the bills before the deadlines,” said Michael Townsend, managing director, legislative and regulatory affairs, at Schwab. “Congress may consider a temporary extension of funding to buy more time, but a government shutdown remains a possibility.”
Jan. 15: Market closed for Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Jan. 16: Expected earnings from Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS).
Jan. 17: December Retail Sales, December Industrial Production, expected earnings from Alcoa (AA) and U.S. Bancorp (USB).
Jan. 18: December Housing Starts and Building Permits, expected earnings from J.B. Hunt (JBHT), Northern Trust (NTRS), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), and M&T Bank (MTB).
Jan. 19: December Existing Home Sales, January Preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, and expected earnings from Travelers (TRV), Regions Financial (RF), and Fifth Third (FITB).
The Schwab Center for Financial Research is a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (“Schwab”) and TD Ameritrade, Inc., members SIPC are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2024 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.