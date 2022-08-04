Bank of England Broadcasts Recession Fears After Its Biggest Rate Hike in 27 Years

The Bank of England raises its key rate as it weighs increased potential of a recession. U.S. investors weigh more positive inflation-related news against recession signals.
A Flurry of Employment News Drops Ahead of Friday’s Jobs Report
Falling Energy Prices Offer Mixed Signals on the Economy
Shawn Cruz, Head Trading Strategist, TD Ameritrade
The BoE, unlike the Federal Reserve, is expressing strong concerns about a potential recession. It also emphasized that it could be battling inflation for some time. In reaction to the news, the British pound strengthened against the U.S. dollar in the spot market and the London FTSE 100 was up 0.56% before the U.S. markets opened.
U.S. investors are trying to make sense of the weekly EIA inventories report that showed an unexpected increase in crude oil and gasoline. While the news is helping push oil and gas prices lower, this new reading on lack of demand raises concerns over the strength of the U.S. economy as consumers appear to be staying closer to home.
Adding to the economic picture, initial jobless claims came in a little higher than expected at 260,000, just above the forecasted 259,000. The Challenger Job Cut report showed that layoffs have increased 36.3% year-over-year but at a lower rate than the previous month. Additionally, The Wall Street Journal reported that retail giant Walmart (WMT) would be cutting 200 corporate jobs across various departments. All of this news is ahead of tomorrow’s biggest job numbers in July’s Employment Situation report.
While they wait, investors have a slew of earnings announcement to sift through from after last night’s close and before today’s opening bell. All stock movements here reflect premarket trading:
Outside of earnings news, EV car maker Lucid (LCID) fell more than 12% in premarket action after announcing that it expects to ship 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles in 2022, well below its May guidance of 12,000 to 14,000.
The S&P 500® index (SPX) made a run at its May highs yesterday but failed to break through despite jumping 1.56%. The Nasdaq ($COMP) was able to close above its February and March lows on a rally of 2.59%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) also gained 1.29% to trade near its May highs.
Despite the major indexes testing old highs and lows, the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX) fell below 22 for the first time since April. Investors appeared to ignore hawkish comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard earlier in the day and felt some relief in falling oil prices as well as China’s relatively uneventful reaction to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.
According to Briefing.com, the breadth of the rally was mixed with advancers outpacing decliners at a ratio of 11-to-5 on the NYSE and the Nasdaq, but trading volume wasn’t particularly heavy.
Stocks rallied in 10 of the 11 market sectors, led by technology and consumer discretionary. Energy was the only sector to close in the red.
The bulls were also helped by a positive ISM Non-Manufacturing Index report, which surged in July at 56.7, well above the forecasted 53.8 and higher than June’s 55.3 reading. This is a good sign for the service sector of the U.S. economy. The expansion in this sector of the economy is good for those concerned about recession, but it doesn’t necessarily play into the narrative that the Fed will be pivoting from rate hikes to cuts very soon.
CHART OF THE DAY: MEETING EXPECTATIONS. The 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate (T10YIE:FRED—pink) compares the 10-year Treasury yield to the TIPS Yield to calculate the market’s expected inflation rate. When compared to the Consumer Price Index (CPALTT01USM659N:FRED—blue), investors can see the market is anticipating the CPI’s year-over-year inflation to fall to 2.3% in the next few months. Data Sources: ICE, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
OIL SLIPS: The WTI crude futures broke below support around the $95 level on Wednesday after settling 3.6% lower to $90.91 per barrel. The break, if sustained, is likely to be good news for the rate of inflation going forward. However, natural gas futures surged about 7.5% on the day and heating oil futures held its own level of support after closing 1.15% higher. Natural gas and heating oil are much smaller sectors of the energy complex than crude, so they are likely to be overshadowed on the inflation numbers.
The futures market could be reflecting the potential changes in supply and demand for energy products. The peak travel season for North America is starting to wind down as school starts up in many states toward the end of August. Additionally, European Union nations are starting to cut their use of Russian natural gas this month, which may result in higher demand for U.S. natural gas and heating oil as these nations look to meet their energy needs as cooler weather arrives.
Heating oil is a refined version of crude oil, so it does tend to rise and fall with crude prices. While the changing seasons should increase demand for heating oil, demand-driven price increases could be offset if crude continues to slide.
BELOW AVERAGE: Analysts are considering recent changes in gross domestic product (GDP)as they readjust their Q3 earnings estimates. According to FactSet, the aggregated Q3 earnings per share for S&P 500 companies decreased by 2.5% from June 30 to July 28. It’s common for analysts to make these adjustments the first month of the quarter. The average decrease over the past five years was 1.3%, 1.8% for 10 years, 2.1% for 15 years, and 1.7% for 20 years.
Looking at the earnings adjustments by sector, communications saw the largest declines, followed by materials and consumer staples. Energy and utilities were the only sectors to see an increase.
FORECLOSURE FRENZY? On July 30, MarketWatch reported a ‘dramatic increase’ in foreclosure filings. According to ATTOM Data Solutions’ midyear 2022 U.S. foreclosure market report, first public foreclosure notices are up 219% from the beginning of the year. Additionally, the number of foreclosure filings were up 153% year over year.
While the numbers look bad in the context of the negative housing market reports that came out in July and the increase in provisional loan losses (for all loans, not just mortgages) by banks this earnings season, previous foreclosure prints were at historical lows. So, what we could be seeing here is a simple reversion to the average.
Aug 5: Employment Situation Report and earnings from EOG Resources (EOG), DraftKings (DKNG), and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)
Aug 8: Earnings from Dominion Energy (D), AIG (AIG), BioNTech (BNTX), Tyson Foods (TSN), and Principal Financial (PFG)
Aug 9: Earnings from Emerson (EMR), Sysco (SYY), Roblox (RBLX), Coinbase (COIN), and Hyatt (H)
Aug 10: Consumer Price Index (CPI) and earnings from Walt Disney (DIS), and Honda Motors (HMC)
Aug 11: Producer Price Index (PPI) and earnings from Brookfield (BAM), Illumina (ILMN), Rivian (RIVN), and Cardinal Health (CAH)
Good Trading,
Shawn Cruz
Helpful Educational Content and Programming
Check out our upcoming Webcasts or watch any of our hundreds of archived videos, covering everything from market commentary to portfolio planning basics to trading strategies for active investors. You can also deepen your investing know-how with our free online immersive courses. No matter your experience level, there’s something for everybody.
Looking to stay on top of the markets? Check out the TD Ameritrade Network, live programming which brings you market news and helps you hone your trading knowledge. And for the day’s hottest happenings, delivered right to your inbox, you can now subscribe to the daily Market Minute newsletter here.
TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc., are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial advisor, registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, or futures commission merchant.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2022 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.