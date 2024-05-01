Awaiting Powell: Wall Street Expects Fed Chair to Deliver Tough Love Rate Message as Market Wobbles After Tough April

Today's focus turns to Washington, D.C., where the Fed's meeting is expected to end with no rate moves but possibly an update on the central bank's quantitative tightening (QT) measure. Amazon's earnings lifted shares, but Advanced Micro Devices fell after its results failed to excite investors, and competitor Nvidia is down early as well.
Fed in focus as Powell press conference awaited, but no rate change expected today
ADP employment up 192,000 in April, above expectations, but investors await Friday’s government jobs data
(Wednesday market open) “Fed day” dawns with Wall Street licking its wounds after a disappointing April even as investors digest solid results from Amazon (AMZN). Major U.S. indexes slipped this morning, extending Tuesday’s sharp losses that reflected fresh inflation fears.
The Federal Reserve’s meeting concludes at 2 p.m. ET today, followed by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s usual press conference. The Fed isn’t expected to change rates but could announce a shift in its quantitative tightening process, potentially reducing the amount of Treasuries it allows to mature each month. Such a move would represent a slight loosening of the central bank’s tight monetary policy.
Anyone expecting Powell to deliver a roadmap of when and how much the Fed plans to cut rates will probably leave the press conference disappointed. But it wouldn’t be surprising if Powell sounds upbeat, stressing that the path to the Fed’s 2% inflation target is bumpy and a lot of progress was made since inflation hit 9% in mid-2022.
“Powell will likely highlight that the Fed will cut less than initially expected and less than the median ‘dot’ indicates given the still high inflation,” said Collin Martin, director, fixed income strategy at the Schwab Center for Financial Research, referring to the “dot plot” of Fed policy makers’ rate expectations released in March.
The busy week doesn’t slow down after Powell, as Thursday brings Apple (AAPL) earnings followed by Friday’s April Nonfarm Payrolls report. Consensus for April jobs growth is 250,000, according to Briefing.com. That compares with 303,000 in March, and generally anything above 200,000 signals strength. Unemployment is expected to stay at 3.8%, while hourly wages could rise 0.3%.
Wages could be a key market-moving factor Friday. Anything 0.3% or below would likely be considered positive from an inflation standpoint, but anything above that might reinforce the higher for longer rate scenario. A stronger-than-expected Employment Cost Index released yesterday helped cause a dive in major U.S. indexes and a rise in Treasury yields. The recent six-month high in yields came as hopes for rate cuts faded amid stubborn inflation, and April became the first month to finish red on Wall Street since last October.
Futures based on the S&P 500® index (SPX) were down 0.25% shortly before the close of overnight trading and futures based on the Nasdaq-100® (NDX) slipped 0.37%. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) fell 0.1%.
This morning’s April ADP® Employment Report showed private payrolls up 192,000, outpacing the 175,000 Briefing.com consensus. The ADP report doesn’t typically sync with the government’s official data. Services providing job growth far exceeded goods producing in the latest ADP report.
Additionally, the U.S. Treasury Department issued its quarterly refunding statement today, detailing plans to offer fresh debt for auction. This once arcane function of the federal government draws more Wall Street scrutiny these days due to massive government debt and its potential impact on Treasury yields.
The government’s press release seemed to reassure investors, noting that Treasury “does not anticipate needing to increase nominal coupon or Floating Rate Note (FRN) auction sizes for at least the next several quarters.” The fear going in was that any increase in offering sizes would push debt values lower, causing yields to rise.
Treasury yields backed away from recent near six-month highs after the Treasury announcement, but the benchmark 10-year yield of 4.65% isn’t far from last week’s 4.73% peak.
Fed on the clock: While the chance of a Fed rate move today is essentially nil and no new rate projections are forthcoming until June, there are reasons for investors to tune into Powell’s press conference.
Recent Fed speakers seldom departed from the “higher for longer” hymnal as three months of stubborn inflation pushed rate cut hopes into the second half. Powell was one of the more “dovish” Fed speakers late last year and earlier this year. In fact, his upbeat press conference following the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) December meeting arguably set the stage for Treasury yields to dive and investors to build in now vanished hopes for six to seven rate cuts this year.
It would be surprising to hear anything from Powell that would significantly change the market’s current estimate for one to two rate cuts by the end of 2024, but it’s possible Powell could sound positive about the economy. Though the government’s first estimate for first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) last week was below expectations at 1.6%, there was plenty of stuff to like below the surface, especially in terms of consumer spending.
Unemployment is another metric Powell might stress, keeping in mind the Fed’s dual mandate for maximum employment and stable prices. Lately, the central bank had more success on the first of those two, and if this Friday’s April Nonfarm Payrolls report shows unemployment again below 4%, it will match the longest stretch below 4% since the late-1960’s.
Treasury time: The U.S. Treasury Department took center stage this morning, announcing how it plans to auction hundreds of billions of dollars of debt over the next two quarters. The Treasury Department announced Monday that borrowing in Q2 is expected to reach $243 billion, $41 billion higher than estimated at the end of Q4. That’s in part because tax receipts are coming in lighter than expected, the government said. Borrowing is expected to rise to $847 billion in Q3. More bond issuance by the Treasury raises supply, which generally lowers the value of the debt and forces yields higher.
Data docket: Today’s April ISM Manufacturing headline number is seen at 50 on the dot, Briefing.com said, right at the level needed to signal market expansion but down from 50.3 the previous month. The report is due at 10 a.m. ET.
Also due at 10 a.m. is the closely watched March Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report. Analysts expect job openings of 8.72 million, Trading Economics said, down from just over 8.75 million the prior month.
Today also brings an updated second-quarter GDP reading from the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow meter.
Investors are still digesting a mixed batch of earnings late yesterday. Amazon’s quarter got a cheer from Wall Street after beating analysts’ earnings and revenue estimates through accelerating cloud growth, while Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Starbucks (SBUX) disappointed.
Amazon climbed 1.7% and AMD fell 6% ahead of the open. The impact could be felt across their respective sectors in today’s session, with AMD possibly weighing on semiconductor firms while tech could potentially enjoy a tailwind from Amazon. That said, growth of 17% year over year for Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company’s cloud platform, might be seen as a headwind for competitors Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL). AWS improved sequentially from 13% in Q4
Amazon’s gains might have been limited by its guidance, with the Q2 revenue outlook falling short of Wall Street’s average estimate.
AMD’s shares wilted despite the chip firm meeting analysts’ revenue and earnings expectations. Guidance was mainly in line, too. The company continues to see strong demand for its AI-focused chips, the earnings release said. The soft response to results that hit analysts’ targets suggest investors hoped for something better.
Starbucks needed a jolt after a tough quarter for shares, but its earnings delivered a decaf. Shares fell another 10% after the company missed Wall Street’s average earnings and revenue estimates as well as falling short on the key same-store sales growth category. Rising labor costs, unrest in the Middle East that’s hurt U.S. companies operating there, and a slow recovery in China have made for rough going. The company called the current climate “a highly challenged environment” in its earnings release.
Stocks on the move:
Tuesday in review:
U.S. stocks slumped broadly Tuesday to complete a dreary month for investors, whose fading hopes for lower interest rates took another blow from further signs of resurgent inflation while an unexpected drop in consumer confidence raised concern over the economy. Energy shares were among the weakest performers Tuesday as crude fell. For April, the SPX and the Nasdaq Composite® ($COMP) lost 4.2% and 4.4%, respectively.
Early today, futures traders place 99% chances of rates remaining unchanged at the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) meeting today. Odds of a 25-basis point cut at the June meeting are around 9%, rising to roughly 26% for the late-July meeting, based on the CME FedWatch Tool. Markets build in one to two cuts by year-end, with a more than 75% chance of at least one 25-basis point trim. There’s barely any chance priced in for any rate hikes this year.
CHART OF THE DAY: BEST OF THE WORST: April was a down month for Wall Street, breaking a six-month winning streak. Leading sectors included the S&P Utilities Select Sector Index (IXU-candlesticks) and the S&P Energy Select Sector Index (red line). The S&P 500 Index (blue line) trailed both. Data source: S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: thinkorswim platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Momentum play: As April turns into May and thoughts turn toward summer barbecue and vacation plans, don’t forget to also check your portfolio. Momentum early this year in semiconductors, the Magnificent Seven, and tech in general may have you positioned more heavily than you’d planned in those segments of the market. But momentum can shift, and sector leadership can change. Keep that in mind and check how you’re positioned, or you can be left behind when the winds shift. The last month saw defensive sectors like utilities and staples, along with energy, lead S&P 500 gains, well ahead of tech. High-flying chip stocks aren’t immune from momentum shifts, either, as investors learned over the last two weeks.
Marching along: Last Thursday brought the latest in a string of nearly unchanged Weekly Jobless Claims data, with the headline figure at 207,000 and continuing claims below 1.8 million. These historically low numbers are great news for U.S. workers but remain one reason the Fed might not feel inclined to cut rates. A big bounce to 250,000 or 1.9 million, respectively, might get the central bank’s attention, suggesting this long healthy stretch in the labor market could be threatened. But one week of higher numbers probably wouldn’t be enough. It would need to be a trend. So far, there hasn’t been any sign of that this year, despite a slight bump in late January and early February that didn’t last.
Talking technicals: Some of yesterday’s weakness may have been chart-related after the major indexes failed on Monday to pierce their respective 50-day moving averages. “Technically, on the SPX we essentially run up to the underside of the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) Monday and from a near-term technical perspective, traders may maintain a slightly bearish bias until, if and when, the SPX is able to climb back above this indicator,” said Nathan Peterson, director of derivatives analysis at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. The Nasdaq Composite ran up to the underside of its 50-day SMA Monday, as well. The SPX 50-day SMA, following yesterday’s plunge, rests near 5,126.
