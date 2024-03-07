As Jobs Report Looms, Focus Turns to ECB Rate Decision, Powell Testimony, and Broadcom Earnings

There's a lot on today's plate including an ECB decision to keep rates unchanged, more testimony from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Capitol Hill, and a rise in U.S. jobless claims. Broadcom and Costco earnings loom later and the February jobs report is tomorrow.
ECB keeps rates unchanged but revises down inflation and growth projections
Market braces for Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report, with job creation pegged at 200,000
Fed’s Powell addresses Senate committee today after taking cautious tone Wednesday
(Thursday market open) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes the mic again today on Capitol Hill but might not dominate the headlines. Instead, attention increasingly turns toward Friday morning’s February Nonfarm Payrolls data after two softer-than-expected job market reports earlier this week.
January job openings and February ADP private payrolls data yesterday both missed expectations, suggesting possible softening around the edges of the labor market. The data likely contributed to another pullback in the 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield, which hit lows last seen in mid-February near 4.1%. It fell further this morning after U.S. Continuing Jobless Claims edged above 1.9 million for the first time since November and a report showed U.S. firms laying off more employees than expected in February.
Sliding yields generated a tailwind for stocks on Wednesday, and major U.S. indexes clawed back about half of Tuesday’s steep losses. Light gains continued this morning ahead of the opening bell, but with the jobs report ahead, trading today might be subdued.
Analysts expect to see 200,000 jobs created last month but remember both December and January came in far above the average forecast. Another blowout jobs number tomorrow like the approximately 350,000 in January might raise concerns about the Fed’s ability to tame a hot labor market, which can fuel inflation. A couple of relatively light data points so far this week doesn’t change the underlying picture all that much.
“ADP came in below estimates but still suggests a firm labor market,” said Nathan Peterson, director of derivatives analysis at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.
Powell heads to the Senate today, where he’s likely to repeat what he said about the Fed being in no hurry to ease interest rates but not ruling out cuts if economic trends allow. It’s always possible he could say something new responding to a question, so it’s important not to ignore the testimony. Markets can move quickly on any change in nuance from Powell, so that might be today’s wildcard.
Also look out later for earnings after the close from Broadcom (AVGO) and Costco (COST). And keep an eye on mega caps Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA), too. Their recent struggles, with Apple down six straight sessions have weighed on the market. Tesla slipped further in premarket trading Thursday while Apple looked steady. Some of the major chip shares climbed ahead of the open.
Futures based on the S&P 500® index (SPX) rose 0.4% shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) climbed 0.2%, and futures based on the Nasdaq-100® (NDX) were up nearly 0.6%.
Bitcoin (/BTC) is relatively flat near $67,700 in the premarket. Bitcoin rebounded 7% on Wednesday.
ECB holds rates steady: As analysts had expected, the European Central Bank (ECB) kept interest rates unchanged at its meeting this morning. It cited further declines in inflation and now projects 2.3% for the full year, falling to 2% next year, but cited underlying strength in wages. The ECB also revised down its 2024 growth projection to just 0.6%, improving to 1.5% next year. Economic activity is expected to “remain subdued” in the near term,” the ECB said in its statement. Analysts have been expecting a first rate cut by the ECB in June.
Continuing jobless claims rise: Back home, U.S. Initial Weekly Jobless Claims rose to 217,000 in this morning’s report, and the previous figure got hiked to 217,000 from the previous 215,000. Those are all relatively mild numbers historically but up slightly from recent lows. More interestingly, continuing claims rose to 1.906 million, the first time it’s been above 1.9 million since last November.
Separately, the government said Q4 productivity was 3.2%, slightly above the 3.1% Briefing.com consensus. Unit labor costs got revised down to 0.4% from 0.5%, and consensus had been 0.6%.
February layoffs: In other jobs-related news, the February Challenger job cuts data came in at 84,638, above January’s 82,307. Expectations had been for a drop from January, according to Trading Economics. It was the highest total for February since 2009. However, combined January and February job cuts this year fell 7.6% from a year ago. The tech sector leads with more than 28,000 cuts so far in 2024, the Challenger, Gray & Christmas survey reported.
In sum, this morning’s data looked a little soft, and Treasury yields fell slightly in the aftermath. The 10-year yield is now near 4.06%, the first time in exactly a month that it’s been this low.
Package from China: Export and import data out of China rose more than expected in January and February, climbing 7.1% to beat analysts’ average estimate of 1.9%, Trading Economics reported. Stronger demand for electronics and rising shipments to Russia played a part. China also imported more than expected, possibly a good sign of domestic demand reviving at least slightly.
Jobs countdown: The February jobs growth projection, if analysts are correct, would be significantly down from January’s surprisingly robust 353,000. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 3.7%, analysts forecast, while average hourly earnings could rise 0.3% month over month, down from January’s 0.6%, according to Trading Economics. Annual wage growth is seen at 4.4%, down from 4.5% in January. See more below for more on what to watch when the report hits.
Job search: Wednesday’s January Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) came in at 8.86 million, just slightly below the Trading Economics’ consensus of 8.9 million. December got a slight downward revision to 8.89 million. January represented the lowest JOLTS figure since October and compares with 10.4 million a year earlier, but there’s still a long way to go for job openings to narrow the gap with job seekers.
Before the pandemic, JOLTS typically hung out around 5 million to 6 million. When job openings swell, it often forces companies to pay up for employees. This in turn can cause wage inflation, which helps workers but potentially can keep overall inflation hot. Recent jobs reports showed the labor participation rate getting back to pre-pandemic levels near 62.5%, so watch that figure tomorrow for any signs of change. Higher is likely better from the Fed’s standpoint.
Shutdown saga: Friday brings another deadline in the government shutdown saga. Progress arrived Wednesday when the House passed the first tranche of six bills and the Senate is likely to do so today. Odds for a shutdown could grow by later this month near a second deadline of March 22.
External affairs: Japanese stocks made a new all-time high Thursday and the yen rallied against the dollar. There’s growing anticipation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) might soon exit its negative interest rate policy. Overall wage income rose 2% year over year in January, intensifying ideas that the BoJ could get more hawkish.
Broadcom looms: Earnings this afternoon from Broadcom could provide fresh insight into AI demand. The chip maker’s $625.6 billion market capitalization means its stock performance might affect the overall market on any dramatic earnings-related swings, though from an influencer standpoint it’s no Nvidia (NVDA).
Consensus has quarterly earnings at $9.40 per share on revenue of $11.71 billion, according to Earnings Whispers. Broadcom’s performance could provide insight into AI chip demand from customers including Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google unit, Meta Platforms (META), and Microsoft (MSFT).
Last time Broadcom reported, it received several analyst upgrades and price target increases, so check for analyst response today. Also listen for any color on how Broadcom’s recent acquisition of cloud computing firm VMWare is turning out. Broadcom last forecast that the acquisition would contribute meaningfully to revenue in fiscal 2024.
Grocery trip: It’s tough to imagine two more different companies reporting the same afternoon than Broadcom and Costco, but that’s the scenario today. Costco reports after grocery rival Walmart (WMT) shared strong results last month. Costco kicked off 2024 with January sales rising 4.5% annually, the company said last month. E-commerce sales grew double digits. Other food retailers reporting recently saw results beefed up by rising prices, but also reported declining sales volumes.
Costco isn’t the only grocer on today’s shopping list. Kroger (KR) reported stronger-than-expected earnings this morning and shares rose nearly 6% in premarket trading. Still, the focus of today’s earnings call may be less on its quarterly numbers and more on any updates about its $25 billion effort to buy Albertsons (ACI), announced back in late 2022. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last month sued to block the merger, saying it threatens competition and could cause grocery prices to rise. Today’s call could provide investors more color on next steps for Kroger as it takes on the FTC.
Stocks on the move early Thursday include:
Wednesday in review:
Semiconductors were among the strongest performers Wednesday, and utilities and consumer staples also climbed. Banks retreated despite declining Treasury yields. In other markets, the U.S. Dollar Index fell near a five-week low and Gold (/GC) futures extended a rally to a record above $2,160 per ounce, reflecting expectations for lower U.S. interest rates.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 97% of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) leaving rates unchanged at the March 19–20 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in around a 22% chance the funds rate will be lower than now after the Fed’s May meeting. Chances rise to 69% of at least one cut by June and 88% by July. The probabilities didn’t change significantly following Powell’s testimony yesterday.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Talking technicals: Bearish “reversal patterns” have begun to manifest on both the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) and Nasdaq-100 charts, suggesting some type of correction may be underway (a standard correction is 10% over a varied timeframe). “When these patterns show up there’s no guarantee, of course, but traders in tech should be aware them,” said Schwab’s Peterson. “In the event of a correction within technology, I think the question is whether or not this will dampen sentiment enough to pull the other major indexes down with it, or will the money rotate into other areas of the market, such as the Russell 2000® (RUT) or SPX equal-weighted?”
Punch the clock: In tomorrow’s Nonfarm Payrolls report, don’t forget to check average hours worked. It fell to 34.1 a week in January, well below expectations. Analysts expect 34.3 for February, and more hours worked per person could keep average hourly wages from repeating January’s sharp gains. The labor market was likely affected by cold, snowy weather in January, meaning February might deliver a less foggy picture of the jobs market. Also look for potential downward revisions to December and January job growth, which dramatically exceeded analysts’ forecasts.
Election jitters: Worried about the U.S. election year’s potential impact on the market? You’re not alone, as investor anxiety remains high. In Schwab’s most recent Trader Sentiment Survey, released two weeks ago, 42% of active traders surveyed said that they thought the presidential election would have the greatest impact on the stock market in 2024. How do you cut through all the confusion and figure out what to pay attention to? Check Schwab’s new WashingtonWise podcast hosted by Michael Townsend, managing director of legislative and regulatory affairs at Schwab.
March 8: February Nonfarm Payrolls.
March 11: Expected earnings from Oracle (ORCL).
March 12: February CPI and Core CPI and expected earnings from Kohl’s (KSS).
March 13: Expected earnings from Lennar (LEN) and Dollar Tree (DLTR).
March 14: February PPI and Core PPI, February Retail Sales, and expected earnings from Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and Dollar General (DG).
