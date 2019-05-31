Writing Code, Blowing Minds? Preview Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference 2019

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2019 (WWDC19) is a chance for makers of apps and features to display their digital wares. Here are some things to look for when this year’s conference convenes June 3.
Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference is an event where developers convene to learn about new Apple technologies, developments, and products
New features for Apple’s iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS are expected to be unveiled
Some new apps might be potential game changers in daily tech usage
June 3 marks the launch date for what just might be the biggest media event of the year for Apple (AAPL)—its annual Worldwide Developers Conference 2019, or WWDC19.
Set to take place at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California, WWDC19 continues Apple’s long-standing tradition of convening “the world’s most innovative and creative developers” for a five-day event bustling with technical lab and design sessions, product consultations, and of course, the unveiling of new Apple products, upgrades, and apps.
For coders and developers, the Worldwide Developers Conference is an opportunity to connect with Apple engineers and other independent app developers who are interested in or working within Apple’s operating system (OS) ecosystem.
For investors, WWDC19 can provide insight into potential tech innovations that could transform the way people go about their daily routines—of course, depending on the quality, accessibility, and adoption of new tech.
Considering that an estimated 1.4 billion devices run on Apple’s operating systems (according to the company), even the slightest incremental change could have a significant effect on the personal and professional lives of those who use them. It’s something to think about when considering a case for investment.
Following company tradition, Apple executives have been pretty tight-lipped about their upcoming product launches. None of the product or topic “reveals” are previewed on the official conference website for WWDC19. But several media services—Bloomberg, MacRumors, Macworld, and 9to5Mac, to name a few—have all reported similar developments concerning Apple’s four core operating systems: iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.
Here are just a few items that are expected to be unveiled for each OS. Remember that although these updates and launches have been widely reported in the media, no release is guaranteed.
With the majority of the world running macOS or Microsoft Windows for their computing power, plus Google Android for mobile phone or pad devices, any small ripple coming from these three corners of techdom has the capacity to cause major seismic shifts in the daily personal and professional lives of tech users. This is what makes conferences like WWDC19 so exciting for users and developers, and potentially valuable to forward-looking investors.
