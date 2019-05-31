TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Market News
  3. Economy
  4. Economic Trends

Writing Code, Blowing Minds? Preview Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference 2019

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2019 (WWDC19) is a chance for makers of apps and features to display their digital wares. Here are some things to look for when this year’s conference convenes June 3.

https://tickertapecdn.tdameritrade.com/assets/images/pages/md/
5 min read
Photo by Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference is an event where developers convene to learn about new Apple technologies, developments, and products

  • New features for Apple’s iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS are expected to be unveiled

  • Some new apps might be potential game changers in daily tech usage

June 3 marks the launch date for what just might be the biggest media event of the year for Apple (AAPL)—its annual Worldwide Developers Conference 2019, or WWDC19.

Set to take place at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California, WWDC19 continues Apple’s long-standing tradition of convening “the world’s most innovative and creative developers” for a five-day event bustling with technical lab and design sessions, product consultations, and of course, the unveiling of new Apple products, upgrades, and apps.

For coders and developers, the Worldwide Developers Conference is an opportunity to connect with Apple engineers and other independent app developers who are interested in or working within Apple’s operating system (OS) ecosystem.

For investors, WWDC19 can provide insight into potential tech innovations that could transform the way people go about their daily routines—of course, depending on the quality, accessibility, and adoption of new tech.

Considering that an estimated 1.4 billion devices run on Apple’s operating systems (according to the company), even the slightest incremental change could have a significant effect on the personal and professional lives of those who use them. It’s something to think about when considering a case for investment.

New Features WWDC19 Might Have in Store

Following company tradition, Apple executives have been pretty tight-lipped about their upcoming product launches. None of the product or topic “reveals” are previewed on the official conference website for WWDC19. But several media services—Bloomberg, MacRumors, Macworld, and 9to5Mac, to name a few—have all reported similar developments concerning Apple’s four core operating systems: iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

Here are just a few items that are expected to be unveiled for each OS. Remember that although these updates and launches have been widely reported in the media, no release is guaranteed.

iOS 13: Powering Your Smartphone

  • iPads and iPhones may be able to run on “dark mode,” allowing users to optimize their night viewing through a black and gray interface.
  • A new keyboard feature, currently in testing mode, may allow users to type out words by swiping across letters—a feature similar to those offered by Android and other apps such as SwiftKey.
  • A unified “Find Network” combining Find My Friends and Find My iPhone services is set for release. This new app may also come with a physical beacon that can be attached to external devices (like backpacks) for users to track.
  • Apple’s Health app has been revamped, including a new “hearing health” section and an improved menstrual cycle tracking feature.
  • An upgraded Reminders app will come with a grid feature that will allow users to better manage their scheduled tasks in detail.
  • The Apple Books app will incentivize reading with an improved progress tracker and a new rewards system.
  • Apple has updated its Maps app to more easily navigate frequent or past location settings (making the app competitive with Waze and Google Maps).
  • Screen Time will have a new feature that lets parents control who their kids can and cannot contact at certain times of the day.

macOS 10.15: For Desktops and Laptops

  • According to Bloomberg, the biggest change this year will be that iPad apps will have the capacity to run on Mac desktops and laptops (near-future plans are to expand this capability to iPhone apps as well).
  • macOS 10.15 may come with a functionality that can send any app to an external display such as a monitor or iPad.
  • New apps for Music, Podcasts, and Books will be available in macOS 10.15. This development is to be followed by a TV app for Mac, possibly as early as this fall.
  • A new “window-snapping” feature may be available that allows users to snap windows to one side of the screen.
  • iMessage Screen Effects, allowing users to add visual animation to messages, and Screen Time, a way to monitor the time users spend on certain apps, will be available on Macs.

watchOS 6: Updating the Thing on Your Wrist

  • The App Store will now be accessible through the Apple Watch, meaning users can download apps on the go, which will give the device more flexibility and independence.
  • Users may also record and listen to memos on their Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac via a new app called Voice Memos.
  • For those who want to listen to audiobooks on their Watch, the Apple Books app will now be available.
  • Adding an “old” wristwatch feature dating back to analog days, Apple Watch will now have a Calculator app.
  • Two new health apps will be added to the Apple Watch: an app called Dose for pill reminders and a menstrual cycle tracking app called Cycles.
  • Other new apps and features may include more emojis (Animoji and Memoji) and several new watch face design options.

tvOS: Apple’s Spot in the Streaming Wars?

  • There’s been little news regarding the upcoming tvOS functionalities. Apple could unveil features that will bring more attention and appeal to a device that has been lagging others in popularity and adoption.
  • Another question is how Apple may respond to the upcoming launch of Disney+, Disney’s (DIS) new streaming service, which aims to compete with AppleTV, Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN) Video, and others.

With the majority of the world running macOS or Microsoft Windows for their computing power, plus Google Android for mobile phone or pad devices, any small ripple coming from these three corners of techdom has the capacity to cause major seismic shifts in the daily personal and professional lives of tech users. This is what makes conferences like WWDC19 so exciting for users and developers, and potentially valuable to forward-looking investors.

TD Ameritrade Network Logo

Don't just watch the news. Use it.

Tune in to TD Ameritrade Network for live programming and the latest market insights.

TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial adviser, registered investment advisor, or broker-dealer.
Print
Karl Montevirgen
By Karl Montevirgen
Ticker Tape Contributor

Key Takeaways

  • Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference is an event where developers convene to learn about new Apple technologies, developments, and products

  • New features for Apple’s iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS are expected to be unveiled

  • Some new apps might be potential game changers in daily tech usage

Recommended for you

Related Videos

More Like This
Government Gridlock: Which Stock Sectors Might Benefit? 5 min read The Election Is Over. Perhaps It’s Time for a Portfolio Review 5 min read Opportunities Can Change on a Dime: Three IPO Investing Lessons from 2020 5 min read
Recommended for you
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

Apple, the Apple logo, iPad, iPhone and iTunes are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple, Inc. 

Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.

Scroll to Top