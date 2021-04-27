TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Market News
  3. Earnings
  4. Earnings Reports

How Much More Online Shopping is Ahead? Amazon Prepares to Open the Books on Q1

Amazon is reporting earnings this Thursday after the close. Retail revenue is again expected to be strong, but proposed antitrust legislation could cause headwinds.

https://tickertapecdn.tdameritrade.com/assets/images/pages/md/Earnings delivery: Amazon reporting
5 min read
Photo by Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Analyst consensus is for another strong quarter for AMZN as company guidance bullish
  • Antitrust concerns and proposed legislation could loom ahead for AMZN
  • AMZN is expected to continue to add more services, stoking size and reach concerns

At this point, it’s hard to build up much suspense for Amazon’s (AMZN) earnings. That’s in part due to the continued increase in online shopping, strong tailwinds from last year that are anticipated to endure, and because the company helpfully provides guidance for revenue and operating income. Of course, guidance isn’t a guarantee, but the insight can be helpful.

Having said all that, there are plenty of unknowns in the long term. One worrisome thing is how both the public and politicians in the U.S. and overseas are starting to become more verbal about just how, well, “Amazonian” the company has become, raising antitrust and other concerns.

We’ll take a deeper dive into the regulatory picture a bit lower down. For now, let’s look at what kind of quarter investors might expect from this $1.7 trillion company when it reports, an event expected after the close this Thursday.

Another Quarter of Revenue Increases

Covid provided a big boost to AMZN’s revenue in 2021 as online shopping grew and businesses relied more on the cloud, and that’s expected to remain a supportive factor in the company’s Q1.

As a reminder, in the last three quarters of 2020, AMZN’s earnings exceeded analysts’ expectations by a whopping 606% (Q2), 67% (Q3), and 95% (Q4). In Q4 it delivered its largest quarter by revenue of all time, generating $125.56 billion in sales. Though Q1 didn’t have a holiday season or Amazon Prime Day, we were still in a pandemic with people continuing to show a preference for online shopping.

FIGURE 1: SIDEARM DELIVERY. Though revenue has trended up for Amazon (AMZN—candlestick), share prices have not—versus the broader S&P 500 Index (SPX—purple line)—over the past 6 months. Data sources: Nasdaq, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

On the Q4 call in February, AMZN CFO Brian Olsavsky said he expects Covid-related costs to decelerate to about $2 billion in Q1 of fiscal 2021, down from roughly $4 billion in Q3 and more than $2 billion in Q2. The company’s forecast for operating income is $3 billion to $6.5 billion in Q1, which assumes roughly $2 billion of costs related to Covid-19.

AMZN also said sales in Q1 are expected to be between $100 billion and $106 billion, a slowdown from Q4 but an increase of between 33% and 40% from a year earlier. AMZN reported that net income increased to $7.2 billion in Q4, or $14.09 per share, compared with net income of $3.3 billion, or $6.47 per share, in Q4 2019.

For Q1, analysts on average expect earnings of $9.48 billion, compared to $5.01 billion last year.

Outside of its core retail business, AMZN’s cloud-computing unit grew 28% to $12.7 billion from $9.95 billion a year earlier. However, that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations of $12.83 billion.

It was also announced that Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy will replace Jeff Bezos as Amazon CEO during the third quarter of this year. Bezos will become executive chairman.

Jassy, however, may have his work cut out for him.

Too Amazonian?

Though many people think of AMZN as an e-commerce giant, it’s also a giant in technology, cloud computing, digital streaming and artificial intelligence.

That’s brought up antitrust concerns that AMZN may have too much power over too many platforms, from books and thousands of products sold, to web services that host social media platforms. In a recent New York Times opinion piece, it was alleged that the company is so powerful that it has literally changed the fabric of America, and beyond. The piece also dusted off the complaint going on for years that AMZN has been smothering the “little guy.” The argument goes that AMZN’s reach has brought about the demise of independent booksellers, mom and pop stores and shopping malls.

Legislation has already been introduced in an attempt to curb AMZN and other tech giants’ power. The Bust Up Big Tech Act would prohibit companies that run online marketplaces and search engines with a certain size and reach from selling or advertising their own goods on those sites. The Act would also prohibit such companies from providing online hosting services for other companies. Though the Act would affect many tech companies, that appears to be a broadside to AMZN.

Lina Khan, a Big Tech critic nominated to a seat on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), appeared to garner support from both sides of the aisle during her recent confirmation hearings. Khan helped write a report that concluded AMZN and other large technology firms hold significant and durable market power that hurts consumers. If approved, Khan would be one of five FTC commissioners.

Other political pundits, however, see little prospect in the current climate for both sides of the aisle to come together to pass legislation, regardless of the makeup of the FTC.

While legislators across the globe ponder AMZN’s reach, the company is expected to continue to expand and roll out new products and services. That could include continuing penetration of e-commerce levels, expanding fulfillment capacity, increasing cloud computing, and broadening a plethora of other products and services to fuel growth.

Good Trading,
JJ
@TDAJJKinahan

Helpful Educational Content and Programming

  • Check out all of our upcoming webcasts or watch one of the many archived ones, covering a wide range of topics from market commentary to portfolio planning basics to trading strategies for active investors. No matter your experience level, there’s something for everybody.
  • Looking to stay on top of the markets? Check out the TD Ameritrade Network, which is live programming that brings you market news and helps you hone your trading knowledge. And for the day’s hottest happenings, delivered right to your inbox, you can now subscribe to the daily Market Minute newsletter here.

TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc. are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation.
Print
JJ Kinahan
By JJ Kinahan
Chief Market Strategist, TD Ameritrade

Key Takeaways

  • Analyst consensus is for another strong quarter for AMZN as company guidance bullish
  • Antitrust concerns and proposed legislation could loom ahead for AMZN
  • AMZN is expected to continue to add more services, stoking size and reach concerns

Recommended for you

Related Videos

More Like This
Tough Act to Follow: Apple Earnings Loom After iPhone, China Impressed Last Time 5 min read “Nuanced” Entry Into Healthcare, AI: Acquisition is Front and Center Ahead of Microsoft Earnings 5 min read Tesla Pops the Hood On Earnings as Global Chip Shortage Hits Auto Industry 5 min read
Related Topics
Cloud Computing Communications Services Sector Earnings Technology Transportation Industry Volatility
Recommended for you
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

Probability analysis results from the Market Maker Move indicator are theoretical in nature, not guaranteed, and do not reflect any degree of certainty of an event occurring.

TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.

Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.

adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2021 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.

Scroll to Top