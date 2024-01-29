] Just as investors prepare themselves for a week of mega-cap earnings, jobs data, and an FOMC meeting, tension flared in the Middle East between the U.S. and Iran. Crude oil prices could be worth watching, along with semiconductor and AI trends.
Earnings deluge ahead as week features around 100 S&P 500 companies reporting
Geopolitics in the mix as U.S. blamed Iran-backed militants for attack on soldiers
Fed meeting begins tomorrow with little chance seen of rate move
(Monday market open) A data and earnings deluge looms as investors brace for mega-cap results, earnings, a Federal Reserve meeting, and Friday’s January jobs report. It’s not a major exaggeration to suggest this week’s outcomes could help determine the path of markets and rates at least from a short-term standpoint.
Mixed in with the scheduled programming is more unease after a weekend in which three U.S. soldiers were killed in Jordan and the U.S. government blamed militants backed by Iran. President Joe Biden said Sunday that the U.S. “shall respond,” the Associated Press reported.
Crude oil prices—already up sharply this month—hit fresh two-month highs overnight but then pulled back to steady. Stocks treaded water, but the dollar, Treasuries, and volatility all kicked higher this morning, perhaps reflecting the geopolitical tensions.
Major indexes enter the five busiest days of earnings season after weekly gains that included severalrecording five new record closing highs and a tame inflation reading last Friday.,. The rally, driven by mega-cap tech and communication services stocks, caused concern has analysts concerned about lack of breadth across sectors. Most stocks simply haven’t kept up with that small handful even as technical metrics become stretched for the biggest names.
“Traders should buckle up for the potential for higher volatility this week,” said Nathan Peterson, director of derivatives analysis at the Schwab Center for Financial Research, pointing out all the data and earnings ahead. “Add in a technically overbought stock market and I’m concerned we could be setting up for a ‘sell on the news’ event from mega-cap tech reports, and/or a consolidation move lower since we’re currently stretched to the upside.”
The long tech rally comes under a microscope starting late tomorrow with earnings from Microsoft (MSFT), a new member of the $3 trillion market cap club. Other crucial earnings this week include Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta Platforms (META). Those five companies represent more than $10 trillion in value, nearly a quarter of the S&P 500® index (SPX). Shares of the five gained an average of 88% last year, Barron’s noted, and are up 6.5% on average so far in 2024.
Another earnings highlight is Boeing (BA) on Wednesday morning after shares nose-dived over the last month following more quality issues with the 737 MAX. This will be the first chance for executives to talk to analysts and investors after two of Boeing’s airline customers expressed frustration with the jet builder last week. Sticking with transports, tomorrow morning’s United Parcel Service (UPS) earnings could be a market mover as investors keep a close watch on consumer and business demand.
Futures based on the SPX climbed 0.03X were % shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) were down 0.05% and Nasdaq-100® (NDX) rose 0.16%.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury Yield (TNX) fell five basis points to 4.1%.
The U.S. Dollar Index ($DXY) inched up to 103.65.
The Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX) rose slightly to 13.95.
WTI Crude Oil (/CL) was steady near $78 per barrel.
Earnings scorecard: So far, about 25% of S&P 500 stocks have reported Q4 earnings and 69% beat analyst’s average earnings per share (EPS) estimate, according to research firm FactSet said. About. At the same time, 68% have beaten revenue estimates. The blended year-over-year EPS decline (including companies already reporting and estimates for those yet to report) is negative 1.4%, FactSet said. The percentage by which companies have beaten average EPS estimates also was below average through last week.
Along with Nvidia (NVDA), which reports later in February, the five “mega caps” reporting this week are likely to be the top positive contributors to year-over-year earnings in Q4, FactSet said. If you excluded these six, the S&P 500 would be in line for a 10.5% earnings decline in Q4.
Mega-cap results could help investors better understand the near-term picture for key elements including:
Semiconductors could come under scrutiny when Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reports late Tuesday after several firms in the sector including Intel (INTC) and Texas Instruments (TXN) issued disappointing outlooks last week. “There were some chip companies that faltered, so we’ll need some more data points to assess Q4 earnings season for tech,” Schwab’s Peterson said. Semiconductor shares got crushed Friday as Intel slid 12%.
Another earnings highlight is Boeing (BA) on Wednesday. Shares nose-dived over the last month after more quality issues with the 737 MAX. This will be the first chance for executives to talk to investors after two of Boeing’s airline customers expressed frustration with the jet builder last week. Sticking with transports, tomorrow morning’s United Parcel Service (UPS) earnings could be a market mover as investors closely watch consumer and business demand. Pfizer (PFE) and Starbucks (SBUX) also loom Tuesday, with Merck (MRK) on Thursday. Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) also report.
Stocks on the move early Monday include:
Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) climbed 2.5% in premarket trading after the company confirmed guidance and said it’s conducting an investigation into intersegment sales and the related financial accounting. Last week, ADM placed its CFO on leave during an accounting probe.
Semiconductor stocks like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices traded slightly higher in premarket trading after the entire chip sector took a dive last Friday following Intel’s cautious guidance. The PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) had been up more than 9% year-to-date before Friday’s plunge.
SoFi Technologies (SOFI) rose 14% after the financial service platform company posted a quarterly profit for the first time.
As the Fed gathers tomorrow, one possible discussion topic could be last Friday’s December Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) prices report. Both core and headline PCE rose 0.2%, as analysts surveyed by Trading Economics had expected. In addition, core annual PCE rose 2.9%, slightly below the 3% analysts had expected. Core strips out food and energy.
PCE, the Fed’s favored inflation metric, suggests rate hikes largely succeeded in subduing price gains that peaked above 9% in June 2022.
“The headline year-over-year change in core PCE suggests that inflation continues to head toward the Fed’s 2% target, but on a three- and six-month annualized basis, it’s already there,” said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Schwab. However, the PCE report isn’t likely to have any impact on the Fed meeting, with futures traders pricing essentially no chance of a rate cut.
Week ahead: This week’s data calendar builds up to the January Nonfarm Payrolls report on the way Friday morning. Also keep an eye on Tuesday’s January Consumer Confidence, Tuesday’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), and Thursday’s January ISM Manufacturing Index. Analysts believe the economy added 173,000 jobs, according to Trading Economics, down from 216,000 in December. The unemployment rate is seen ticking up to 3.8% from December’s 3.7%.
JOLTS just before Tuesday’s open could preview labor trends ahead of Friday, with analysts predicting December job openings of 8.75 million, according to Trading Economics. That’s down slightly from 8.79 million in November, the lowest since March 2021. Quits are another category to watch, seen steady at 3.45 million. Generally, market bulls want to see job openings and quits decline, which would suggest a slowing jobs market that’s less likely to trigger inflation.
Crude oil comes into the spotlight Thursday when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meets to decide on production levels.
Also, the U.S. Treasury Department releases its quarterly refunding announcement this afternoon, which may have an impact on Treasury yields (see more below).
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 97.9% for the FOMC holding rates steady following its January 30–31 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in a 48.6% chance the funds rate will be a quarter point lower than now after the Fed’s March meeting.
“The market’s expectations of a March rate cut have been pulled back a bit, given Fed officials’ speeches, and some of the recent economic data have really argued against a cut so soon,” said Kevin Gordon, senior investment strategist at Schwab. “And for the most part, there’s still this expectation, at least on the market’s part, that the Fed will be cutting five or six times this year. In the current economic state, that’s probably still too aggressive.”
Earnings and bonds: For a look into how corporate earnings have fared so far and into why there’s strong demand for corporate bonds, check the latest On Investing podcast from Liz Ann Sonders and Kathy Jones, Schwab’s chief investment strategist and chief fixed income strategist.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
AI ahead: Artificial intelligence is front and center as tech firms report this week. AMD’s earnings follow an analyst downgrade that tripped up the high-flying stock last week. Microsoft’s earnings report Tuesday is another AI touchpoint. One question high on the list is the pace of corporate AI adoption. There’s a sense that some companies are taking their time adding AI, partly on concerns about data security. AI bulls hope the technology can accelerate productivity for firms that incorporate it more fully, but it’s not likely to be an overnight process. When MSFT reports , keep an eye on quarterly performance of Copilot, MSFT’s AI-powered assistant, which could provide insight into AI uptake. Trade reports say MSFT’s Bing search engine, with AI-powered features like Bing Chat, hasn’t gained much headway versus Alphabet’s Google search product.
Cloud gathers: Cloud computing trends may not be as sexy as AI, but it’s a bedrock for companies like Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon, all of which report this week. Back in Q3, MSFT’s Azure cloud platform enjoyed 29% growth, accelerating from 26% a quarter earlier and surpassing Wall Street’s 26% expectations. AMZN reported Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud revenue rose 12.3% year over year in Q3. Meanwhile, Alphabet, which is third in cloud market share behind AMZN and MSFT, saw cloud revenue grow 22% and miss analysts’ estimates. In its last earnings call, MSFT forecast Azure revenue growth of up to 27% in the most recent quarter, with an increasing AI contribution. Q3 performance raised several questions that investors might want to learn more about this week. One is whether MSFT continued gaining share. Another is whether overall cloud growth is accelerating. Cloud trends often reflect underlying corporate health , and tend to dip when companies decide to cut back spending. That’s why it’s a helpful canary in the coal mine for the broader economy, including the labor market.
Fund me: Until recently, quarterly U.S. Treasury refunding announcements drew little notice on Wall Street. Those days are gone, thanks to large levels of U.S. debt and Treasury borrowing costs near their highest levels in more than 15 years. A massive amount of debt released into the market through Treasury auctions is one reason the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield soared to near 5% late last year. Previously, Treasury said it expected to borrow $816 billion in privately held net marketable debt between January and March, so we’ll see if that’s changed when the announcement comes this afternoon. The department might also update how much it borrowed in Q4, last estimated at $776 billion. Then on Wednesday, investors get a look at Treasury’s quarterly issuance plans. The November issuance announcement soothed the Treasury market as the government decided to issue an elevated level of short-term debt, helping relieve pressure on longer-dated bonds. Treasury yields fell sharply after that news, but yields climbed last week as the new announcements drew closer.
Jan. 30: January Consumer Confidence and expected earnings from General Motors (GM), UPS (UPS), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Pfizer (PFE), and Starbucks (SBUX).
Feb. 1: December Construction Spending, January ISM Manufacturing Index, and expected earnings from Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Altria (MO), Honeywell (HON), Meta (META), Peloton (PTON), Clorox (CLX), and U.S. Steel (X).
Feb. 2: January Nonfarm Payrolls, University of Michigan Final January Consumer Sentiment, and expected earnings from AbbVie (ABBV), Aon (AON), Chevron (CVX), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).
Feb. 5: Expected earnings from Tyson Foods (TSN), Caterpillar (CAT), and McDonald’s (MCD).
