About-Face: After Earlier Overnight Climb, Stocks Turn Tail as Treasury Yields Climb Amid Weak Demand Signs

Tech shares and Treasury yields are in focus today after yesterday's rebound in both. Higher yields could help sap the equity rally. Investors await tomorrow's Producer Price Index (PPI) amid little data of note today.
Market loses steam ahead of open following earlier gains, hurt by rising yields
Investors brace for Lennar earnings after close, Producer Price Index tomorrow
Retail Sales, Adobe earnings, and Sentiment data all remain ahead this week
(Wednesday market open) With little on today’s calendar, major U.S. stock indexes retreated from Tuesday’s tech-driven gains in overnight trading as Treasury yields and crude oil ticked higher. Mega caps that climbed earlier in Wednesday’s overnight session began to slide just before the opening bell and could help set the tone, as they did yesterday.
A warmer-than-expected February Consumer Price Index (CPI) Tuesday wasn’t ideal but didn’t stop a rally to new all-time highs for major U.S. indexes after two days of backpedaling.
The gains came despite Treasury yields popping to one-week highs and fresh worries about the Federal Reserve’s anticipated rate cuts and poor demand in a 10-year auction.
“For the Fed, the reading doesn’t provide them with enough evidence to have ‘confidence’ to cut rates, but it also isn’t probably too disturbing given the noise in the data,” said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Schwab. Underlying CPI components continue to bounce around, with owner’s equivalent rents lower but used car prices up sharply, she added. Services sector inflation “remains stubbornly above” the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.
“Going forward, the markets and the Fed will focus on the labor market data where there are signs of weakness compared to the ongoing stickiness in service sector inflation,” Jones said. “The result is likely to be a continued range-trade in Treasuries around the current level. The bond market remains caught between rate cut hopes and resilient economic data.”
CPI is Exhibit A in a packed U.S. data week. Thursday morning features February Producer Price Index (PPI) data, along with February Retail Sales. Things wrap up Friday with the preliminary March University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report.
Futures based on the S&P 500® index (SPX) fell 0.06% shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) rose 0.03%, and futures based on the Nasdaq-100® (NDX) slipped 0.3%.
The U.S. Treasury market is under scrutiny today after soft demand in a closely watched 10-year Treasury note auction yesterday. An auction of U.S. 30-year bonds is on tap today. Weaker demand leads to rising yields.
CPI unwrapped: Though Tuesday’s CPI report didn’t show much progress on prices, the market’s initial muted reaction could suggest investors welcomed any progress, however light.
Slower growth in owners’ equivalent rent (OER) and food prices likely muted the market’s reaction to disappointing headline progress. Also consider that January and February price growth can be seasonally weighted upward as prices generally rise to start the year. The bull thesis is that this will flatten out by March and April, leading to smaller monthly growth. That remains to be seen. And not everyone is convinced we’re through the worst of the housing inflation.
“Owners’ equivalent rent was still relatively strong at 0.4% month over month in February,” said Kevin Gordon, senior investment strategist at Schwab. “We continue to think housing/rent disinflation will be a stubborn process, given metrics like OER are dependent on homeowners’ perceptions of how much they can rent their homes out for … so, as long as home prices continue to rise, it’s difficult to see a material and fast easing in OER (in the near term).”
Cash registers: January Retail Sales were weak due to chilly winter weather across the country that month. Analysts expect a February rebound to 0.7% monthly growth, Briefing.com said, after the –0.8% reading in January. Keep in mind that February 2024 had one extra day due to the leap year, and the report doesn’t adjust for that.
Producer price check: Looking ahead to PPI, the average forecast is for 0.3% headline growth and 0.2% core growth, versus 0.3% and 0.5% in January, Briefing.com said. Annual core PPI is seen up 1.9%, Trading Economics said, down from 2% in January and below the Fed’s 2% target. Core strips out volatile food and energy prices.
Producer prices show little sign of inflation pressures and remain low for both goods and services, Schwab’s Jones said. PPI and the Retail Sales report bow tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.
To learn more on how to analyze and compare monthly inflation reports, check this handy Schwab video.
Stake a claim: Last but not least on the data calendar, tomorrow morning brings weekly U.S. Initial Jobless Claims. Consensus is for 218,000, up just a smidgen from 217,000 the prior week, Briefing.com said. The more interesting data point might be continuing claims, which rose above 1.9 million recently for the first time in several months, potentially indicating that jobs are harder to find once people become unemployed.
External affairs: Looking overseas, European stocks rose slightly early Wednesday despite a report showing the Eurozone’s January Industrial Production fell 3.2% from the prior month, well below expectations of 1.8%. On the other side of the world, anticipation grows ahead of next week’s Bank of Japan (BoJ) meeting as investors await word on whether policymakers are closer to ending negative rates. Analysts don’t expect policy to change next week.
Adobe (ADBE) is expected to report earnings Thursday, while home builder Lennar (LEN) precedes that this afternoon.
Lennar’s report highlights the housing market as mortgage rates remain close to 7% and new home prices retreat. Sales of new homes are moving the opposite direction of prices, climbing to an annually adjusted 661,000 in January from a recent monthly low of 607,000 in November, even as the median sales price fell in January for the fifth straight month. This could put more focus on homebuilders’ margins.
Fellow homebuilder Toll Brothers (TOL) reported better quarterly margins and “solid demand” in its late February earnings report, but Toll builds luxury homes. Lennar, in its last earnings report, spoke of “incentives” that made home buyers more responsive by aiding affordability.
Stocks on the move early Wednesday include:
Tuesday in review:
Chipmakers’ bounce-back helped boost the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) more than 2%, as it recovered part of a 5% drop the previous two trading days. Industry leader Nvidia (NVDA) jumped more than 7%. Consumer discretionary and communications services shares were also among the strongest areas. Regional banks and real estate were among the weakest sectors as the CPI data spurred an upturn in Treasury yields.
Tuesday’s rally came on lower-than-average volume, which may raise questions about the conviction behind it. Also, declining shares led advancers on the Nasdaq Composite® ($COMP), evidence that the rising index price didn’t lift the majority of boats. Breadth remains an issue on the Nasdaq, with less than 50% of stocks there recently trading above their 50-day moving averages.
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 99% of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) leaving rates unchanged at the March 19–20 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in around a 10% chance the funds rate will be lower than now after the Fed’s May meeting. Chances rise to 65% of at least one cut by June and 84% by July.
Elections and trade: Voters go to the polls around the world this year, and that could have implications for issues like tariffs and trade in general. Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist, examines the possible impact in his latest post.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
SOX sluggards: Charlie Brown’s baseball team couldn’t win a game, and that’s how you might feel if you hold shares of any of the eight PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) stocks in the red so far this year. Nvidia (NVDA) is up 85% year-to-date, and SOX has posted 19% growth, but a handful of chip-related stocks have missed the fun. The best-known semiconductor “loser” year to date is Intel (INTC), which closed 2023 above $50 a share but now trades near $45. Shares did very well in 2023, so perhaps recent struggles reflect profit taking. Still, the weak outlook Intel issued in January doesn’t help. Intel is hurt partly by its heavy exposure to central processing units (CPUs), which, as CNBC reported, don’t have the same momentum as AI. The second-largest SOX stock by market capitalization in the red this year is Teradyne (TER), down just fractionally. Earlier this year, its outlook disappointed investors. Teradyne forecast seasonal weakness in its robotics division that automates tasks and “lower tester utilization” in the first half. The company’s automated test equipment helps speed time to market for new electronics. Other SOX laggards are all under $30 billion in market capitalization, together adding up to well below one-tenth of Nvidia’s market cap of $2.2 trillion.
Fresh credit: Corporate bond markets remain strong a year after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank led to fears of a credit crunch. “The new issue market is on a tear, with investment-grade corporate bond new issue volume hitting records in both January and February,” said Collin Martin, a director of fixed income strategy at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “The potential for a soft landing has boosted demand for credit, and the drop in Treasury yields since late last year has allowed corporations to issue new debt at rates close to 100 basis points lower than where they would have had to issue back in October.”
Muddling along: China’s Shanghai Stock Exchange recently turned positive year to date but remains 10% below its 52-week high. Its valuation is near 20-year lows. This means downside risk in the market there may be limited, but that doesn’t mean you can necessarily consider China’s stock market as a screaming buy. “There may not be a lot of stock upside until the government enacts more forceful measures,” said Michelle Gibley, director of international research at Schwab. “China’s economy is likely to muddle through this year and next.” Gibley added that China’s impact on global markets is dissipating, while India’s is growing. China is still the largest weight in the MSCI EM Index, but it has fallen nearly 20% in the last three to four years, while India’s weight has increased by 10%. That could help explain why China’s lethargic stock market in 2023 didn’t prevent rallies in other parts of Asia and the world. However, the weakness of China’s economy—particularly consumer spending—can lead to softer global demand and a drag on prices.
March 14: February PPI and core PPI, February Retail Sales, and expected earnings from Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Adobe (ADBE), and Dollar General (DG).
March 15: February Capacity Utilization and Industrial Production, preliminary March University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment.
March 18: No major earnings or data expected.
March 19: February Housing Starts and Building Permits.
March 20: FOMC rate decision and projections, and expected earnings from Micron (MU) and General Mills (GIS).
