Shifting Targets: Why Managed Investments Might Suit Pre-Retirees

Target date funds can help you match your portfolio needs to different investment horizons, but it can be a one-size-fits-all strategy. Some investors choose a managed investment strategy as an alternative. Find out more here.
Young employees come in a variety of shapes and sizes, but they tend to have something in common: their financial situation. Most young people are just beginning to build their savings and have decades before retirement. They also tend to have minimal investment knowledge.
That’s why many employers often include target date mutual funds in their retirement plans as the default investment option. Individuals who don’t want to create their own portfolio can choose the target date fund that matches the year they expect to retire. For example, someone age 25 today might choose a 2055 target date fund. These funds tend to start with a more aggressive approach to help young people build their stash, and become more conservative over time to help mitigate the higher risk of stocks as retirement nears. For some investors, however, as years pass and lives change, an approach that utilizes investment management might be more appropriate.
A lot can happen as we move through our 30s and 40s, and a one-size-fits-all target-date strategy based solely on age might not be the right approach. While retirement is probably the main goal for most of us, our ideas about when to retire and how to live in retirement can vary quite a bit and affect how we invest. Additionally, our lives take different paths from our peers, so a fund that works for a colleague might not be right for you at a certain point.
For example, consider three co-workers currently age 50 who when they first joined their employer’s plan expected to retire at age 65. Based solely on this, all of them might have selected the plan’s 2030 target date fund because it met their investment needs at the time. Over the years, as their lives evolved so did their goals and visions for retirement:
As a result, the 2030 target date fund, with its increasingly more conservative asset allocation, may no longer be the right choice for one, two, or all three of them. It’s for this reason, employers are starting to consider what some call “tiered defaults”—target date funds for younger employees, and actively managed accounts for people ages 50 and older.
Keep in mind there’s nothing inherently wrong with staying in a target date fund as you age. However, you may want to consider utilizing an approach more oriented toward managed investments if you want a portfolio that’s more tailored to the life you want to live.
With a managed portfolio that utilizes a managed investments approach, you create a financial profile based on your goals, risk tolerance, time horizon, and investment preferences. From this profile, investment professionals recommend a basket of securities that reflects your unique situation.
The basket can include a wide mixture of investments, from actively-managed mutual funds that may be rebalanced often, to passively-managed funds designed to mirror the performance of a broad-based index. Some portfolios, for example, are weighted toward fixed income investments, with less exposure to stock market volatility. Others, such as the Selective Portfolios offered by TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC, take a more tactical approach to portfolio allocation and diversification.
"Managed portfolios are about employing different investment strategies to suit a range of needs," said Keith Denerstein, Director, Guidance Product Management at TD Ameritrade. "They can be particularly useful for people who don’t have the time or resources to constantly monitor the markets.” Investment professionals provide ongoing account management, to help your goals and portfolio stay in sync. A managed portfolio approach might mean selecting the appropriate asset allocations for each portfolio, helping you with rebalancing, and employing strategies that could potentially reduce your tax liabilities.
So how do you know if you should consider moving out of a target date fund and into something more customized for your own personal experience and needs that utilizes an investment management approach? First, you may want to check the fund’s current asset allocation. If it no longer seems to fit your situation, then you need to decide whether you want to manage your investments on your own or with help. Based on your answer, a managed portfolio might be a solution for you.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Before investing carefully consider the underlying funds’ objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. For a prospectus containing this and other important information about each fund, contact us at 888-310-7921. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Advisory services are provided by TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc. TD Ameritrade Investment Management provides discretionary advisory services for a fee. Risks applicable
to any portfolio are those associated with its underlying securities. For more information, please see the Disclosure Brochure
(ADV Part 2).
Mutual funds are subject to market, exchange rate, political, credit, interest rate and prepayment risks, which vary depending on the type of mutual fund.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.