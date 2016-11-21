Real Estate: The New Twist on Portfolio Diversification

S&P Dow Jones Indices recently added real estate to its list of sectors. Perhaps it’s time to explore real estate investment trusts (REITs).
Move on over, stocks and bonds: there’s a new kid on the block and its name is real estate. In a historic move this fall, the folks at S&P Dow Jones Indices determined that real estate had become significant enough as an asset class to deserve its own stock sector, the 11th overall.
Real estate’s elevation to its own sector underscores the growth in the exchange-listed real estate marketplace in recent decades. Over the past 25 years, the equity market capitalization of the U.S.-listed equity REIT industry has surged from $9 billion to nearly $1 trillion, according to the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT).
For years, real estate investment trusts (REITs) seemed to have second-tier status on Wall Street—present, but not fully noticed, and perhaps not fully understood. In recent years, income-seeking investors have turned toward REITs as a potential way to generate an income stream.
In their most basic structure, REITs are holding companies that own income-producing properties such as apartment buildings or commercial strip malls. REITs typically pay out all of their taxable income each year to their shareholders as dividends; the IRS requires them to pay out at least 90% annually.
REIT subsectors include:
Proponents of REITs point to the low to moderate correlation between stocks and real estate as a reason you might want to consider owning some in your portfolio. Although investors can buy and sell REITs on a stock exchange, they represent a different asset class from stocks, and so they may help with diversification.
Historically, REITs may not move in tandem with the broader stock market because of the time difference between the real estate cycle and the business cycle. The expansion phase of a typical business cycle lasts just under five years, while the real estate cycle runs for about 18 years. These cyclical differences could contribute to lower correlations to the broad stock market.
The economy is growing, albeit slowly, which may be supportive for the real estate market. For example, demand for apartments has been high throughout the country in recent years, which has given landlords pricing power to raise rents. Rents for single-family homes are likely to rise by 1.7% in the year ending August 2017, according to Zillow.
Looming on the horizon, rising interest rates are traditionally interpreted as a negative for REITs, as they can mean higher borrowing costs. But rates are quite low by historical standards, and perhaps a long way from achieving a normalized rate. Besides, although rising interest rates have the potential to make home-buying more expensive, they also could boost demand for rentals.
Use Stock Screener to narrow selections based on sectors like real estate and its 12 subsectors. Log in at tdameritrade.com > Research & Ideas > Screeners > Stocks.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Real Estate Investment Trusts securities are generally illiquid securities. The current value may be different than its purchase price. Accurate valuation information may not be readily available. In addition, the value may not be realizable if you seek to liquidate the security.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2021 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.