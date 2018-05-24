Tactical or Futile? The Myths and Reality of Market Timing

Even long-term investors can sometimes use timing strategies to go in and out of the market, but it’s best to have a plan and stick to it.
If you’re a long-term investor, you’ve probably heard the best way to weather a storm in volatility is to keep your head down and wait it out. Trying to time the market can put you at risk of buying or selling at the wrong juncture and missing opportunities.
“Market timing may be a risky proposition," said Keith Denerstein, Director, Guidance Product Management at TD Ameritrade. "Missing just a handful of the market’s best days could cause you to lose out on the majority of potential gains over decades.”
For instance, if someone had invested $10,000 in the S&P 500 at the end of 2002 and simply ridden out all the bull and bear markets since then (even the historic drop of 2008), they would have finished 2017 with more than $40,000 thanks to an annualized total return of 9.92%, according to research by Putnam Investments. If they'd tried to time the market by moving in and out of stocks and managed to miss the best 10 days of that stretch, they'd have ended up with less than $21,000 on an annualized total return of 5.03%. If they'd somehow managed to miss the 30 best days between Dec. 31, 2002 and Dec. 31, 2017, they would actually have lost money! That's just 30 days out of thousands spread over 15 years, and certainly helps explain why market timing can be risky.
That doesn’t necessarily mean you’re stuck in place as Wall Street gyrates, however. But it helps to have a plan and stick to it.
You can buy or sell when times get turbulent, but many investors who do choose to get in and out of the market prefer to establish solid rules about entry and exit times before jumping into (or out of) the market. Doing this can potentially help these investors avoid holding onto losing positions for too long or buying a given stock at lofty levels it might not be able to hold.
“It starts with having a plan before you place the trade,” says JJ Kinahan, Chief Market Strategist at TD Ameritrade. “This applies not only to price, but to time frame. Being true to your time frame can help a lot.”
Here are some rules investors (and traders) should keep in mind when they trade in volatile times, or pretty much any time:
Working with a professional to develop a plan that identifies and helps you pursue your goals is a key first step in the investing process for many, especially those investors who don’t want to be as hands-on or worry so much about portfolio management.
Essential Portfolios and Selective Portfolios offered by TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC allow you to establish a target, monitor your progress toward that target, and, if you’re falling behind, give you ideas to get back on track.
For long-term investors, market timing strategies may not be relevant, even when things get volatile. The recent choppiness may have you nervous, but perhaps that old idea of keeping your head down and not watching every headline or stock tick makes sense at this point, especially if you don’t need your money for a long time.
“A common long-term investor attitude may be to look at pullbacks or corrections as potential opportunities, especially if you have a long-term time horizon, by staying the course and being disciplined,” says Robert Siuty, Senior Financial Consultant at TD Ameritrade. “Making systematic, periodic additions to your diversified portfolio over time and taking advantage of things like dollar cost averaging is a common approach helping with building wealth in the long run.”
Denerstein added: "No investor has a crystal ball that will tell them the exact right time to buy or sell. Planning for your goals, staying invested, and evaluating professional portfolio management will give you some basic ideas to consider for your financial future.”
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Before investing carefully consider the underlying funds’ objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. For a prospectus containing this and other important information about each fund, contact us at 888-310-7921. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.
All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. There is no assurance that the investment process will consistently lead to successful investing. Asset allocation and diversification do not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment losses.
Advisory services are provided by TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC (“TD Ameritrade Investment Management”), a registered investment advisor. Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc. TD Ameritrade Investment Management provides discretionary advisory services for a fee. Risks applicable to any portfolio are those associated with its underlying securities. For more information, please see the Disclosure Brochure (Form ADV Part 2A).
Putnam Investments is separate from and not affiliated with TD Ameritrade, which is not responsible for their services or policies.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.