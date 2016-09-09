Trader RV Touring Time: Hit the Road in a Recreational Vehicle

RV sales are growing as the economy recovers, gas is cheap, and baby boomers hit the open road. Learn which companies are benefiting from this trend.
In the 1985 comedy Lost in America, Albert Brooks and Julie Hagerty quit their L.A. jobs and buy a Winnebago with the plan to drive cross-country. They may have been on to something, as RV sales are surging.
Recent data from the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association shows wholesale shipments to retailers of all RVs in June rose 18.7% above June 2015 and were up 10.9% over May figures. Additionally, the group said, June’s totals pushed year-to-date RV wholesale shipments to 226,286 units, representing an 11.7% increase over the same period last year, with the six-month total this year the best since 1977.
Baby boomers are the biggest buyers of RVs, the association said, but they noted that people between 35 and 54 are the fastest-growing demographic of owners, not unlike the 30-something Brooks and Hagerty of the film.
In a statement for their third-quarter earnings, Bob Martin, chief executive officer for Thor Industries (THO), echoed the association’s findings.
"We have heard consistent feedback that our dealer partners are seeing an influx of younger consumers entering our markets, which gives us optimism for the long-term growth of our business and industry," Martin said in a statement.
While most people probably aren’t quitting their jobs and hitting the open road, persistently low gas prices and a healing economy are also factors behind the rise in RV sales.
With crude oil prices ranging between $40 and $50 a barrel, oil costs remain roughly half of what they were as recently as June 2014.
Campers themselves are becoming more diverse, too. A study from private campground group Kampgrounds of America (KOA) showed the percentage of Asian Americans, African Americans, and Hispanic Americans who are investing in the camping lifestyle has doubled in the past three years, accounting for one in four campers.
Not surprisingly, share prices of publicly traded companies that manufacture RVs have been doing well, reflecting the trend in RV sales. For example, THO’s Q3 earnings beat expectations, posting earnings of $1.51 per share versus analyst estimates of $1.43 per share. Revenue increased by 9.4% to $1.28 billion from last year.
Thor is located in Elkhart, Indiana and is known as the world's RV capital. But Thor isn’t the only maker of RVs. Winnebago Industries (WGO) and Drew Industries (DW) are two other publicly traded makers. Like Thor, Winnebago saw strong Q3 earnings—53 cents per share versus estimates of 45 cents per share—and Drew Industries’ second-quarter earnings were $1.51, far above analyst estimates of $1.29.
With strong sales, a positive outlook, and expanding demographics, the RV industry might help motor a portfolio.
Want to learn more about stocks in the travel sector? Screener tools can help you find and put stocks to the test before you hit the road.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.