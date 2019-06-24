Ways to Automate Cash Management for Long-Term Investing

Announcing new cash management services as part of new offerings for TD Ameritrade managed accounts.
Automation may help investors maintain discipline during market volatility
Cash management features can allow investors to automate regular transfers between investments and cash
As you plan for long-term savings, identifying your goals and creating an investment strategy are key starting points toward finding a financial path that’s right for you.
Once you have your goals and strategy in place, you’ll also want to plan ways to manage your cash flows through changing market conditions.
When the stock market is thriving, it may feel easy to continue contributing to a portfolio. But when the market is more volatile, investors may be more reluctant to forge ahead with their long-term investment strategies. If they see the value of their investments drop, they may hesitate to continue with their plans. That’s why many traders develop a plan for remaining flexible during more turbulent times in the market.
To start developing a cash management plan for market volatility, you can ask some key questions about your situation:
Managing cash can be stressful for investors, but automated technology offers one solution that can help minimize spur-of-the-moment decision-making.
Whether you’re a self-directed investor or you hold a managed portfolio, moving assets in and out of cash via automation may add greater ease and efficiency to your investing.
New cash management features are now linked to Essential Portfolios, Selective Portfolios, and Personalized Portfolios—three digital and managed portfolio products offered by TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC. These features provide a range of automated functionality (see figure 1).
Set aside or invest cash automatically to support your goals and plans efficiently while minimizing emotional decisions. Source: tdameritrade.com. For illustrative purposes only.
Suppose you’d like to regularly add funds from your bank account to your investments, or perhaps change the amount of money automatically going into your portfolio. You may wish to set these transfers to a weekly, monthly, or quarterly schedule using an automated cash management tool. If you decide to make changes, you can easily revise the automated amounts or frequency.
Automation may make it easier for you to add or withdraw account funds, but understanding your tax situation and long-term financial goals can be less simple. Some automated tools, such as the TD Ameritrade cash management tool, help by displaying at a glance how your trading and investing decisions affect your taxes or financial goals. These tools can sum up your situation in a graph on your trading screen, giving you something of a 360-degree view of your investment scenario before you take action.
Plus, if any element of your investing strategy were to change—your objectives, risk tolerance, or financial situation, for example—you can always edit or cancel your automated cash management strategy at any time.
A recent survey conducted for TD Ameritrade showed that millennials may have a different approach to managing risk as compared with Generation X and baby boomers. Millennials are more likely to turn to automated investing solutions, whereas their older cohorts are more likely to seek advice from a professional advisor, according to the study.
Over one-third of the millennial group said that a solution to automate regular investments would help them feel less nervous during periods of market volatility. Such a solution might help take the emotions out of investing, according to Keith Denerstein, director of investment products and guidance at TD Ameritrade.
Automation in investing or managing cash may be worth considering, if only to see how it might add more efficiency to your investing practices. By testing an automation tool, you’ll gain more information to help make investment decisions. You may also find support for sticking to your long-term investment goals during periods of increased market volatility.
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.