Caution Flag: Market Turns Tail as Yields Rise Ahead of Thursday's CPI Report

The market is in countdown mode awaiting Thursday's CPI report and earnings on Friday. Meanwhile, Treasury yields ticked higher this morning, squelching Monday's tech-led rally.
Treasury yields tick higher, putting early pressure on major U.S. indexes
Eyes on info tech after strong rebound yesterday led by semiconductor stocks
Choppiness possible across the market over next two days ahead of Thursday’s CPI report
(Tuesday market open) After yesterday’s U.S. moon launch, Wall Street remains in countdown mode for this week’s data and earnings. Liftoff looms for Thursday’s December Consumer Price Index (CPI), Friday’s Producer Price Index (PPI), and Q4 earnings from major investment banks.
There’s no liftoff yet for the major U.S. indexes this morning, with pressure developing overnight as Treasury yields climbed. The close link between yields and stocks that characterized last year appears locked in, at least for the moment.
Info tech led gains yesterday after stumbling to start the year and remains in focus today. Shares of artificial intelligence leaders Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) both skyrocketed Monday after an analyst upgrade for AMD and a Reuters report that Nvidia is planning to mass produce an AI intelligence chip for China later this year.
The PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) topped the leader board for tech last year with gains of nearly 65%, outpacing even the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100® (NDX). Last week’s semiconductor struggles might have reflected profit taking and sector rotation, and it’s too soon to say if Monday’s rally signaled the start of a pattern change.
Yesterday’s tailwind for the wider market also reflected Treasuries, where buying kicked in Monday after less interest from investors to start the year. A favorably viewed inflation outlook yesterday from the New York Federal Reserve supported fixed income.
Treasuries turned around early Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield climbing back above 4%. The yield choppiness isn’t unusual considering the approaching inflation data, and things may remain unsettled until investors see the numbers. There’s a 3-year note auction scheduled this afternoon.
“We continue to think that a (choppy) move lower in inflation will create a backdrop in which the Fed can cut rates, but softer labor data will ultimately be the reason the Fed starts cutting,” said Kevin Gordon, senior investment strategist at Schwab.
Data is a bit thin today, but Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks at noon ET. Late Monday, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman called U.S. monetary policy “sufficiently restrictive,” Reuters reported, and said inflation could decline further with current interest rates. If it falls closer to the Fed’s 2% goal “it will eventually become appropriate to begin the process of lowering our policy rate.”
Futures based on the SPX were down 0.48% shortly before the close of overnight trading. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) fell 0.47%, and NDX futures were 0.7% lower.
CPI time: Inflation comes into sharp focus as investors await CPI and PPI reports. Inflation data are under close scrutiny following last Friday’s robust jobs report and the Federal Reserve’s projections for several 2024 rate cuts.
Analysts now forecast monthly core CPI for December to rise 0.3% and monthly CPI to climb 0.2%, according to Trading Economics. Core subtracts volatile food and energy prices. Core CPI is seen up 3.8% on an annual basis, down from 4% in November, while headline CPI is expected to rise 3.2%, up from November’s 3.1% growth.
“As long as CPI is heading in the right direction, the markets are likely to keep the potential for a March rate cut at about 50%,” said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Schwab. “But we think May is a more likely starting point for a rate cut by the Fed. The economy continues to be resilient and Fed members may want to see more evidence that inflation is continuing to decline.”
Tracking inflation: For more insight into how to read and interpret this week’s inflation data and to understand the different ways inflation is tracked, check this Schwab video.
Beneath the jobs surface: After more than two years of heavy focus on inflation, it might be hard for investors to shift gears. But in some respects, labor market trends might influence Fed policy as much as prices in coming months. The Fed often talks about a “lag” between the rate hikes taking place and when those higher rates hit the economy, and we’re now nearly 22 months out from the first hike. Despite recent strong jobs growth, some cracks in labor appear to be developing.
“While headline payroll growth was relatively strong in December, weaker details under the surface continue to paint a mixed labor market picture,” wrote Schwab Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders and Schwab’s Gordon in an analysis of the jobs report.
Though businesses seem unwilling to lay off workers after suffering employee shortages during and after the pandemic, workers saw their hours get cut as wages rose. The average work week edged lower in December, the Labor Department said Friday.
“The trend of stronger-than-expected payrolls growth alongside weaker-than-expected hours worked suggests the labor market is still relatively tight, but that economic conditions warrant less demand for workers’ hours,” Sonders and Gordon wrote. In addition, they pointed out that the household survey of full-time workers fell by the most since April 2020.
Furthermore, there’s been no growth in household employment over the past five months, labor force participation declined in December, and the majority of recent job gains are concentrated in noncyclical sectors like health care and education.
Even though jobs growth of 216,000 was above Wall Street’s expectations, the government issued downward revisions to all but one 2023 jobs reports through November, the Schwab strategists added, so December’s headline number isn’t carved in stone.
Inflation is down substantially from its 2022 peaks, whatever monthly numbers the government delivers Thursday. Now perhaps we’ll see if labor cools as well.
Big investment banks kick off earnings season Friday as JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo (WFC) line up at the starting gate.
While consumer spending remains the primary driver of U.S. economic growth, bank earnings can offer perspective on how other key players are holding up. “We should also be paying attention to what banks are saying when it comes to the health of businesses and capital expenditure trends,” said Schwab’s Gordon.
Research firm FactSet pegged year-over-year Q4 earnings growth at 1.3% for S&P 500 companies, down from its previous 2.4%, which would mark the second quarter in a row of gains. Analysts expect nearly 12% year-over-year earnings per share (EPS) growth for 2024.
Stocks on the move early Tuesday include:
Early today, futures trading pegged chances at 95% for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holding rates steady following its January 30–31 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market prices in a 63% chance the funds rate will be lower than now after the Fed’s March meeting.
Looking ahead: We’re a week into the new year, but it’s not too late to take another look at the 2024 Schwab Market Outlook from the Schwab Center for Financial Research, which offers a wide lens into the bigger picture beyond the noise and volatility.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Reverse gear: As earnings season kicks off this Friday, attention turns to Wall Street’s fast-declining estimates for Q4 earnings per share (EPS) growth. The average analyst estimate is now down to 1.3% from 8% back on September 30, according to research firm FactSet. Estimates fell more steeply in Q4 than for any quarter in more than two years, partly because negative corporate guidance outnumbered positive by a nearly two-to-one margin, FactSet said. “They’ve really backed off those expectations,” said Joe Mazzola, director, trader education at Schwab. “Analysts are getting more bearish.” He pointed out that S&P financials shares rose 12% last month even as analysts now predict a worse than 3% Q4 EPS decline for that sector. One caveat is that earnings projections tend to bottom out near the start of earnings season and often rebound as some companies beat estimates. Several major retailers shared some cheer Monday, as Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), and Lululemon (LULU) all raised their fiscal Q4 outlooks due to strong holiday shopping.
Inflation part two: Looking ahead to Friday’s PPI, analysts expect smaller price gains, with monthly and core monthly PPI up 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively, and annual headline PPI and annual core PPI up 1.9% and 1.3%, respectively, Trading Economics said. All of these are well below the Fed’s 2% target. PPI tracks wholesale prices, or what companies, not consumers, pay for goods. Because companies often pass higher or lower costs on to consumers, it can sometimes be a helpful barometer of future CPI.
Springtime for VIX? The VIX grabs the lion’s share of market volatility headlines, but don’t forget MOVE. The ICE BofA MOVE Index tracks volatility in the bond market, and it recently moved (pardon the reference) the opposite direction of VIX. “MOVE caught a bid when the U.S 10-year Treasury yield went above 4%, but VIX hasn’t followed,” Schwab’s Mazzola said. “There’s bond volatility, but equity volatility is fairly muted despite earnings kicking off Friday. We haven’t seen the hedging activity we normally would have ahead of earnings.” VIX, known as the market’s “fear index,” fell to around 13 to start the week, not far off recent four-year lows near 12 and well below the long-term average near 20. Bond market volatility and the starting bell for earnings could make the VIX worth following this week for possible upticks as hedging potentially gains traction. A higher VIX often indicates chances for sharper moves in the SPX.
Jan. 10: November Wholesale Inventories and expected earnings from KB Home (KBH).
Jan. 11: December CPI and Core CPI.
Jan. 12: December PPI and Core PPI and expected earnings from Delta (DAL), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), and Wells Fargo (WFC).
Jan. 15: Market closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Jan. 16: Expected earnings from Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS).
Jan. 17: December Retail Sales, December Industrial Production, expected earnings from Alcoa (AA) and U.S. Bancorp (USB).
