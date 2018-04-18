TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. About Ticker Tape
  3. Contributors
  4. Tom White

Tom White

Tom White
Director, TD Ameritrade Network & Managing Editor of Content

About Tom White

Tom White is the co-host of Fast Market, as well as the Managing Editor of Content for the TD Ameritrade Network, media affiliate of TD Ameritrade.

Previously, he was the Chief Strategist of TradeWise (an affiliated options advisory service) for 9 years. Before that, he traded as a market-maker on the floor of the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) for over 15 years trading options in ETF’s, indices, and stocks.

White, a 25-year trading veteran, appeared regularly on TD Ameritrade Network, as well as CNBC-Asia, CBOE TV and BNN, giving insights and commentary on financial markets, trading, and option strategies.

Get Tom’s perspective

Body and Wings: Introduction to the Option Butterfly Spread July 31, 2018 4:00 AM   |  Tom White

Learn about butterfly option spreads and how they differ from iron condors, plus an explanation of a butterfly option strategy.

5 min read  |  Advanced Options Strategies
Trader Routines Revealed: Nothing Wrong With Good Habits April 3, 2017 8:00 PM   |  Tom White

TD Ameritrade's trading experts share their daily routines.

6 min read  |  Trading Psychology
Options Trading Game Plan for Earnings and Elections July 11, 2016 12:00 AM   |  Tom White

Earnings season is upon us again and the elections are right around the corner. Learn options strategies to trade earnings season and the upcoming elections.

6 min read  |  Advanced Options Strategies
Volatility Update: VIX Slips and the S&P Eyes New Highs April 21, 2016 2:00 AM   |  Tom White

The month of April started with a lot of ups and downs for the equities market, but the underlying tone of trading turned positive once again last week.

7 min read  |  Advanced Options Strategies
Want a Weekly Option? Learn Why Weeklys Trading Is Booming April 2, 2015 5:00 AM   |  Tom White

Weekly options were introduced by the Chicago Board Options Exchange in 2005. Now they’re all the rage, especially as more traders use them to position for earnings releases.

2 min read  |  Options Trading Basics
Trading on Time Decay: How to Approach Calendar Spreads March 5, 2013 11:16 AM   |  Tom White

Calendar spreads can help you turn options time decay into profit.

5 min read  |  Advanced Options Strategies
Stretch Your Options Muscle with Vertical Spreads December 23, 2012 8:50 PM   |  Tom White

Our chief market strategist breaks down the day's top business stories and offers insight on how they might impact your trading and investing.

4 min read  |  Options Trading Basics
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.

Scroll to Top