Tom White is the co-host of Fast Market, as well as the Managing Editor of Content for the TD Ameritrade Network, media affiliate of TD Ameritrade.
Previously, he was the Chief Strategist of TradeWise (an affiliated options advisory service) for 9 years. Before that, he traded as a market-maker on the floor of the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) for over 15 years trading options in ETF’s, indices, and stocks.
White, a 25-year trading veteran, appeared regularly on TD Ameritrade Network, as well as CNBC-Asia, CBOE TV and BNN, giving insights and commentary on financial markets, trading, and option strategies.
Learn about butterfly option spreads and how they differ from iron condors, plus an explanation of a butterfly option strategy.
TD Ameritrade's trading experts share their daily routines.
Earnings season is upon us again and the elections are right around the corner. Learn options strategies to trade earnings season and the upcoming elections.
The month of April started with a lot of ups and downs for the equities market, but the underlying tone of trading turned positive once again last week.
Weekly options were introduced by the Chicago Board Options Exchange in 2005. Now they’re all the rage, especially as more traders use them to position for earnings releases.
Calendar spreads can help you turn options time decay into profit.
Our chief market strategist breaks down the day's top business stories and offers insight on how they might impact your trading and investing.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
