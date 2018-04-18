TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. About Ticker Tape
  3. Contributors
  4. T.J. Neil

T.J. Neil

T.J. Neil
Trading Strategist, TradeWise

About T.J. Neil

T.J. Neil has been with TD Ameritrade since 2014. As Senior Trading Specialist with TradeWise Advisors, Inc., a registered investment advisor affiliate of TD Ameritrade, T.J. and his team provide an option advisory service for the self-directed individual investor. T.J. and his team are constantly looking for new trading opportunities, managing open trades, and providing dedicated client support. T.J. began trading on the floor of the CBOE in 1993, and has experience trading both equity and commodity options. T.J. holds the Series 3, 7, 63 and 66 licenses.

 

Get T.J.’s perspective

Five Option Strategies for High-Volatility Trading Environments October 6, 2020 12:53 PM   |  T.J. Neil

When faced with high volatility, many options traders turn to these five strategies designed to capitalize on elevated volatility levels.

3 min read  |  Advanced Options Strategies
Options Straddle Strategies & Earnings Events: What Are the Risks? April 26, 2019 12:44 PM   |  T.J. Neil

Can straddles be used in an options strategy around earnings announcements or other market-moving events? Yes, but there are risks and other considerations.

3 min read  |  Advanced Options Strategies
Lower Margin Requirements with a Vertical Option Spread January 30, 2018 7:00 PM   |  T.J. Neil

There is a way to turn naked options into risk-defined positions to lower the margin requirements and free up capital at the same time. The strategy: a vertical spread.

4 min read  |  Advanced Options Strategies
Tinsel and Trading: Options and Holiday Markets November 29, 2017 11:00 PM   |  T.J. Neil

It's your holiday vacation—the perfect time to log in to your account and make some trades, right? Here are some things you should consider.

3 min read  |  Options Trading Basics
Double Calendars: The Low Volatility Trade with Two Peaks November 5, 2017 11:00 PM   |  T.J. Neil

Are you an option looking for a strategy designed for a lower-volatility environment?

3 min read  |  Advanced Options Strategies
Know Your Contract Specifics: Multiplier, Delivery Terms and More September 28, 2017 12:00 AM   |  T.J. Neil

Before you trade or invest, it’s important to know the contract specifics—multipliers, delivery specifications, and tick sizes.

5 min read  |  Options Trading Basics
Do the Math: Calculating Risk and Potential Profit on Vertical Spreads August 24, 2017 12:00 AM   |  T.J. Neil

Learn to calculate profit and loss and assess risk parameters on vertical option spreads.

3 min read  |  Options Trading Basics
Earnings Moves: When Being Below Average Might Be a Good Thing July 27, 2017 12:00 AM   |  T.J. Neil

Learn how to spot potential trade candidates by assessing straddle price versus average earnings moves.

6 min read  |  Advanced Options Strategies
Looking to Limit Stock Risk? Popping a Collar Is an Option May 18, 2017 12:00 AM   |  T.J. Neil

Learn how a collar strategy—a covered call and a protective put—might be a cost-effective way to limit risk.

4 min read  |  Options Trading Basics
Looking for a Soft Landing? Try an Iron Condor to Trade Earnings April 13, 2017 12:00 AM   |  T.J. Neil

Learn how an trading an iron condor can be an effective options strategy during earnings season.

3 min read  |  Advanced Options Strategies
Page 1 of 2
Page 1 Page 2
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

TradeWise Advisors, Inc. and TD Ameritrade, Inc. are separate but affiliated firms. Advisory services are provided exclusively by TradeWise Advisors, Inc. and brokerage services are provided exclusively by TD Ameritrade, Inc. Learn more about TradeWise by visiting tradewise.com.

adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.

Scroll to Top