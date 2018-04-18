T.J. Neil has been with TD Ameritrade since 2014. As Senior Trading Specialist with TradeWise Advisors, Inc., a registered investment advisor affiliate of TD Ameritrade, T.J. and his team provide an option advisory service for the self-directed individual investor. T.J. and his team are constantly looking for new trading opportunities, managing open trades, and providing dedicated client support. T.J. began trading on the floor of the CBOE in 1993, and has experience trading both equity and commodity options. T.J. holds the Series 3, 7, 63 and 66 licenses.
When faced with high volatility, many options traders turn to these five strategies designed to capitalize on elevated volatility levels.
Can straddles be used in an options strategy around earnings announcements or other market-moving events? Yes, but there are risks and other considerations.
There is a way to turn naked options into risk-defined positions to lower the margin requirements and free up capital at the same time. The strategy: a vertical spread.
It's your holiday vacation—the perfect time to log in to your account and make some trades, right? Here are some things you should consider.
Are you an option looking for a strategy designed for a lower-volatility environment?
Before you trade or invest, it’s important to know the contract specifics—multipliers, delivery specifications, and tick sizes.
Learn to calculate profit and loss and assess risk parameters on vertical option spreads.
Learn how to spot potential trade candidates by assessing straddle price versus average earnings moves.
Learn how a collar strategy—a covered call and a protective put—might be a cost-effective way to limit risk.
Learn how an trading an iron condor can be an effective options strategy during earnings season.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
