Stephanie Lewicky is Senior Manager of Trader Education, TD Ameritrade. Stephanie also serves as a contributor on Futures, a daily broadcast on TD Ameritrade Network, media affiliate of TD Ameritrade, that provides futures market commentary.
A veteran of the financial markets for nearly 20 years, Stephanie is responsible for the strategy that grows TD Ameritrade’s futures business through client acquisition, product development, and investor education.
Stephanie has been with TD Ameritrade since 2004. She managed order routing for retail trading, maintained existing and developed new vendor relationships, and promoted client advocacy. In 2014, she accepted a position as Project Manager for thinkpipes®, working in tandem with the Institutional Trader Desk and Trading Services team.
Stephanie has a degree in finance from Eastern Illinois University. She holds Series 3, 7, 24, 55, and 63 Securities licenses.
Learn about micro e-mini futures contracts and how they could help your portfolio play hard during earnings season.
What is leverage in the forex market? It’s the ability to buy and sell foreign currencies while putting up only a fraction—3% to 5%—of the notional amount. Leverage offers potential opportunity, but it’s also quite risky.
CME Group recently launched a set of Micro E-mini equity index futures, offering smaller retail investors a chance to diversify into futures trading.
Understanding the basics of futures. This is a brief futures 101 defining what are futures.
