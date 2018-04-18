Shawn Cruz

Shawn is responsible for overseeing the thinkpipes® trading platform and research related to financial markets and market structure. He is also a regular contributor to shows on TD Ameritrade Network, media affiliate of TD Ameritrade, including Morning Trade Live and Market On Close. He has been with TD Ameritrade since 2011 and held positions in Client Services and with TradeWise Advisors, an option-based trade advisory and separate but affiliated company under TD Ameritrade.
Cruz graduated from Illinois State University with a BBA in finance and economics and an MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business with concentrations in analytic finance, finance, and economics. He holds Series 7, Series 63, and Series 66 industry licenses.
Before attending Illinois State, he served as an infantryman in the United States Marines Corps.
Although negative rates aren’t officially here, they’re here in reality due to Treasury yields falling below inflation. That means investors might want to consider how to position their portfolios, no matter what the Fed ultimately decides.
After years of tepid inflation—that is, a general rise in prices—recent readings indicate it could be on the rise, helped by dovish monetary policy and fiscal stimulus. Is that good or bad? Here's a primer on inflation and what it could mean for your portfolio.
As the COVID-19 pandemic ground commercial activity to a halt in early 2020, the United States turned to fiscal and monetary authorities for help in getting the flagging economy up and running. Here’s a primer on these two types of stimulus.
As the U.S. economy pulled back in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve turned to a tool it used in the 2008–09 financial crisis: quantitative easing (QE). Here’s a crash course for investors.
The monthly U.S. Employment Situation report—commonly called the jobs report—is perhaps the most closely watched fundamental indicator for traders and investors. Here’s why.
Large caps might get a lot of attention, but small-cap stocks are still a popular investment subset. And it’s important to track them separately from their larger siblings. Learn about small-cap stocks and the Russell 2000 Index.
Use alerts to monitor individual securities as well as your portfolio performance. Here's how.
Learn the thinkorswim platform's Order Entry tool and how multi-leg trades, or option spreads, can make sense for qualified traders during earnings season.
What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)? It’s a price-weighted index of 30 large stocks, and it’s considered one of the major U.S. equity benchmarks.
Learn how economic growth, inflation and interest rates link to the consumer price index and how the CPI, sometimes called the inflation index, affects the stock market as well as depicts the price of goods and services.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.