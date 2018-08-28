Scott Shuryn holds the role of Senior Relationship Manager for Stock Plan Services at TD Ameritrade. Scott is responsible for deepening relationships with existing and future clients, and also has significant expertise around 10b5-1 plans and equity administration platforms. Scott’s tenure includes over a decade of financial services experience, having served in a variety of Product, Sales and Relationship Management roles across the industry. Prior to joining TD Ameritrade, Scott was responsible for the growth and development of RBC’s Corporate and Executive Services across the
Eastern Division of the United States.
Does your company offer a employee stock purchase plan (ESPP)? Learn tips for making the most of this opportunity to invest in your employer and your portfolio.
Restricted stock compensation may have special tax implications; be aware of your stock vesting schedule and its effect on your income tax bracket and rate. Here's how.
When making decisions about your equity compensation, remember that the brain can work against you. Here are a few potential pitfalls to avoid. If in doubt, consider reaching out to a financial professional.
Got stock options? Set goals and have a plan. Here are three steps to consider for your equity compensation plan.
Does volatility worry you when it comes to the stock you've received as compensation? Learn tips to help manage this valid concern.
When should you exercise those company stock options? Learn tips for developing a timing strategy to make the most of your equity compensation.
This article presents some points to consider about diversifying holdings of company stock acquired from equity compensation.
