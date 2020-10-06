Scott Connor is a co-host on TD Ameritrade Network* where he delivers a daily education segment on how to use the thinkorswim platform. He also regularly appears on Morning Trade Live and Market On Close.
Scott is also the Director of Trader Education at TD Ameritrade, where he’s responsible for helping clients become more informed traders and investors through education. Scott joined TD Ameritrade in 2012 as a licensed instructor before assuming the position of Executive Director of Education for TD Ameritrade Asia in Singapore.
For the first 16 years of his career, Scott acted as an independent market maker in an index options pit (OEX) at the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE). In 1998, he made markets both on the CBOE floor and remotely while helping develop an electronic proprietary trading system for an index options trading group based in Chicago. In 2005, Scott made option markets in about 45 stocks on the CBOE for the hedge fund Citadel Investment Group.
Scott holds FINRA Series 3, Series 4, Series 7, Series 24, and Series 66 U.S. industry licenses.
Investors and traders can explore puts and calls by learning the differences between call vs. put options, how puts and calls work, and deciding if options are right for their risk level and objectives.
Selling covered calls is a neutral to bullish trading strategy that can help you make money if the stock price doesn't move.
Have you ever thought about how to trade options? Consider exploring a covered call options trade.
A shift among retail brokers to a zero-commission structure has led some investors to ask if it’s time to make a change. If you’re thinking about switching to TD Ameritrade, here are a few things you should know.
Earnings season can be a time of higher-than-typical volatility, which can mean an increase in risk as well as opportunity. Learn some of the options trading strategies you might use during earnings season.
Explore options statistics on thinkorswim—implied & historical vol and percentiles, the Sizzle Index, and the put/call ratio. Learn how options stats can help traders and investors make more informed decisions.
Looking for volatility exposure? Learn about volatility products including VIX options.
Understanding the basics of options. This is a brief options 101 defining what are options.
Once you’ve learned to use the Risk Profile tool on the thinkorswim® platform for single-leg options, you may wish to use it for more complex trades.
Learn the difference between implied and historical volatility, and find out how to align your options trading strategy with the right volatility exposure.
