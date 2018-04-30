Rebecca McClay is the managing editor of long-term investor content for The Ticker Tape®. A long-time business journalist, Rebecca previously worked for The Street, Investopedia, and numerous other financial publications, covering investing topics and market news. She has written and edited financial content for banks such as PNC Financial Group, Lombard Odier, and Brown Brothers Harriman. She has been published in Bloomberg, MarketWatch, and the Wall Street Journal, among others. Rebecca earned her bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland and her master's degree in business journalism from Arizona State University.
Pension plans and other defined-benefit plans have been going by the wayside in favor of defined-contribution plans such as 401(k)s and IRAs. Learn why and what you can do.
What is a smart-beta ETF? Explore what qualifies as a smart-beta fund and what systems define this type of ETF.
It's never too early to teach kids about finances and help them start saving for their own retirement.
Two strategies of investing—self-directed investing and using a money manager—have benefits and downsides. Investors may want to consider these and other factors to determine which way is best for their own financial situations.
Broker-dealers and advisors are both obliged to work in your best interest but in different ways. Learn about the regulatory differences between the two, as well as several key terms.
Investing can involve volatility both in the markets and within your portfolio. In the long term, portfolios with more diversification can potentially overcome these short term losses.
Looking to target income in a portfolio, but you'd also like to participate in any growth potential and aim for diversification? You might consider dividend ETFs. Here's why.
Trading with your emotions during times of market volatility? Explore whether a robo-advisor may be able to help.
Freelance work can offer advantages like flexibility, but it also comes with more financial risk and uncertainty. Consider tax-advantaged retirement accounts to help combat some of the financial negatives of freelancing.
Investors can use benchmarks to help gauge how their portfolios are performing. Find an appropriate benchmark to compare to your portfolio and keep your investing goals in mind.
