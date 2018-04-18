Perry Guarracino is a Director of Fixed Income Trading for TD Ameritrade, where he heads the secondary trading desk and is also responsible for the fixed income online business and marketing efforts. Perry holds a BA in business administration from Herbert H. Lehman College in the Bronx. Always wanting to work on Wall Street; he started out in a support role at L.F. Rothschild on the municipal bond desk and hasn’t looked back some 30 years later. He has a passion for fixed income and loves talking it up whenever he gets the opportunity. After a few jobs as a sales liaison, head of liaison sales, and as a municipal bond trader for 10 years, Perry landed his current job at TD Ameritrade in 2006.
The high-yield bond market has been affected by COVID-19. Yields have surged due to economic uncertainty. But these bonds hold more risk than investment-grade issues. How do investors decide if they should add them to their portfolio?
Investors adding bonds to a stock-heavy lineup may opt for securities with a shelf life designed for today’s investing climate. That’s where bond duration comes in.
When seeking portfolio balance and diversification, many investors choose bonds and other fixed-income securities. But just like all investments, bonds carry risk. Learn about bonds and bond risk, and when you should consider fixed-income investing.
What is a bond anyway? Some financial pros recommend bonds as part of a diversified portfolio. Learn the basics, including the definition of a bond, from TD Ameritrade.
Learn how the TD Ameritrade I-Portfolio tool can help you monitor and analyze your fixed-income investments.
What are tax-free muni bonds? Learn the unique benefits and risks of this debt-security investment vehicle.
Bond and stock investors can look to the yield curve for one measure of inflation and interest rate expectations.
Bonds are typically considered a more conservative investment that can help diversify your portfolio and help you attempt to ride out stock market volatility.
In a rising interest rate environment, investors might consider attempting to counter their fixed-income risk by building a bond ladder.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
