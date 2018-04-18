TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. About Ticker Tape
  3. Contributors
  4. Pat Mullaly

Pat Mullaly

Pat Mullaly
Education Coach, TD Ameritrade

About Pat Mullaly

Pat has been with TD Ameritrade since 2002. He is well-versed on advanced educational topics such as technical analysis, stocks, intermarket analysis, options, futures and behavioral finance. He has taught several Education courses at TD Ameritrade, and is a contributor on TD Ameritrade Network, produced by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company, an affilidate of TD Ameritrade. He holds the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) designation as well as the Series 7, Series 63 and Series 3 securities licenses.

 

Get Pat’s perspective

Index Funds 101: Tracking Indices, Sectors, and Industries September 29, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Pat Mullaly

Index funds—those typically low-expense-ratio, passively managed funds that attempt to mirror the performance of stock indices—are a common choice among long-term investors. Here’s a quick primer.

5 min read  |  Investment Strategies
Buy, Sell, and Hold Decisions: What to Consider June 12, 2019 10:15 AM   |  Pat Mullaly

Professional traders follow several general rules when they buy, sell, and hold investments. Consider your own rules of thumb when you set your own investment strategy.

5 min read  |  Investing Basics
After Hours: Trading Prep When the Markets Are Closed August 3, 2018 4:00 AM   |  Pat Mullaly

After-hours trading homework can cut the scary from real-time markets. Plus, some markets remain open after traditional market hours.

3 min read  |  Trading Basics
Boomer Divorce and Remarriage: Money Mistakes to Avoid February 26, 2015 4:00 AM   |  Pat Mullaly

Ground rules, tax tips, and more to help you keep emotions in check and manage your finances wisely through the difficult process of a divorce and life afterward.

3 min read  |  Household Finances
How to Win at Losing: Four Steps for Dealing with Drawdowns October 1, 2012 7:01 PM   |  Pat Mullaly

A string of losses stinks, but there’s hope. Learn four steps for mitigating the impact of drawdowns, and how to get back in the trading game.

2 min read  |  Trading Psychology
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.

Scroll to Top