Pat Mullaly

Pat has been with TD Ameritrade since 2002. He is well-versed on advanced educational topics such as technical analysis, stocks, intermarket analysis, options, futures and behavioral finance. He has taught several Education courses at TD Ameritrade, and is a contributor on TD Ameritrade Network, produced by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company, an affilidate of TD Ameritrade. He holds the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) designation as well as the Series 7, Series 63 and Series 3 securities licenses.
Index funds—those typically low-expense-ratio, passively managed funds that attempt to mirror the performance of stock indices—are a common choice among long-term investors. Here’s a quick primer.
Professional traders follow several general rules when they buy, sell, and hold investments. Consider your own rules of thumb when you set your own investment strategy.
After-hours trading homework can cut the scary from real-time markets. Plus, some markets remain open after traditional market hours.
Ground rules, tax tips, and more to help you keep emotions in check and manage your finances wisely through the difficult process of a divorce and life afterward.
A string of losses stinks, but there’s hope. Learn four steps for mitigating the impact of drawdowns, and how to get back in the trading game.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
