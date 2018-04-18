TD Ameritrade
Senior Strategist, Trading Education, TD Ameritrade Institutional

Leveraging his experiences as a former options broker and market maker, Michael focuses on helping emerging and established advisors to more efficiently manage their time and client portfolios. Through one-on-one consultations, weekly webcasts, and regional workshops, he gives advisors the insight and confidence they need to select, implement, and manage options strategies across multiple accounts.

Michael joined TD Ameritrade in 2003. He is a contributor to TD Ameritrade Institutional's quarterly trading e-newsletter and has written articles published on Forbes.com and in TD Ameritrade publications thinkMoney® and The Ticker Tape®. His BA is from the University of Illinois; he is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Chartered Market Technician (CMT), and holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses.

 

Keeping Your Trends Close with Moving Average Crossovers June 20, 2019 10:15 AM   |  Michael Turvey

Identifying entry and exit points is crucial for any trading strategy. A simple moving average crossover system can help.

5 min read  |  Charting
Average True Range: Using the ATR Indicator in Your Trade Exit Strategy March 15, 2019 4:00 AM   |  Michael Turvey

The average true range indicator could be a new arrow in your quiver of technical analysis tools.

2 min read  |  Technical Analysis
Let's Get Technical: Stock Momentum Indicators and Trend Strength December 4, 2018 4:00 AM   |  Michael Turvey

Learn how momentum indicators such as MACD, RSI, and CCI can help determine the apparent strength and conviction of a trend.

4 min read  |  Technical Analysis
Overbought or Oversold Stocks: Stochastic Oscillators Can Help Time Trades August 14, 2018 4:00 AM   |  Michael Turvey

A stochastic oscillator measures the distance between a stock’s closing price and the range of highs and lows to help identify turning points.

4 min read  |  Charting
Pulling Back the Curtain: The Role of an Options Market Maker August 6, 2018 4:00 AM   |  Michael Turvey

Options market makers are professional traders that typically on the other side of retail trades. But really they are professionals paid to take risk and provide market liquidity.

3 min read  |  Options Trading Basics
When the Mystery Is Gone: Trade Like an Options Market Maker October 12, 2013 9:22 PM   |  Michael Turvey

Who’s the mysterious person behind the curtain who takes the other side of your trade? Market makers are paid to take risk and provide market liquidity. Find out how this helps you.

3 min read  |  Options Trading Basics
Did You Really Go There? High-Probability Options Trading June 5, 2013 3:33 PM   |  Michael Turvey

Anything can happen in one trade. But over a large number of options trades, high probabilities are what matter most.

4 min read  |  Advanced Options Strategies
I Spy: Spotting Stock Trends at a Glance with MACD November 23, 2012 8:27 PM   |  Michael Turvey

A chartist's Moving Average Convergence Divergence helps land you on the right side of a stock’s price change.

2 min read  |  Technical Analysis
Finding the End of a Trend with the Relative Strength Index June 14, 2012 10:17 PM   |  Michael Turvey

The Relative Strength Index is technical analysis indicator that may hold clues for the end of a market trend.

2 min read  |  Technical Analysis
Sometimes It’s Good to Fibonacci October 1, 2011 11:51 AM   |  Michael Turvey

Need help with setting targets for trades? Fibonacci retracements provide a quick view of some potential support and resistance points in your stock charts.

2 min read  |  Charting
