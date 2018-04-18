Michael Turvey

Leveraging his experiences as a former options broker and market maker, Michael focuses on helping emerging and established advisors to more efficiently manage their time and client portfolios. Through one-on-one consultations, weekly webcasts, and regional workshops, he gives advisors the insight and confidence they need to select, implement, and manage options strategies across multiple accounts.
Michael joined TD Ameritrade in 2003. He is a contributor to TD Ameritrade Institutional's quarterly trading e-newsletter and has written articles published on Forbes.com and in TD Ameritrade publications thinkMoney® and The Ticker Tape®. His BA is from the University of Illinois; he is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Chartered Market Technician (CMT), and holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses.
Identifying entry and exit points is crucial for any trading strategy. A simple moving average crossover system can help.
The average true range indicator could be a new arrow in your quiver of technical analysis tools.
Learn how momentum indicators such as MACD, RSI, and CCI can help determine the apparent strength and conviction of a trend.
A stochastic oscillator measures the distance between a stock’s closing price and the range of highs and lows to help identify turning points.
Who’s the mysterious person behind the curtain who takes the other side of your trade? Market makers are paid to take risk and provide market liquidity. Find out how this helps you.
Anything can happen in one trade. But over a large number of options trades, high probabilities are what matter most.
A chartist's Moving Average Convergence Divergence helps land you on the right side of a stock’s price change.
The Relative Strength Index is technical analysis indicator that may hold clues for the end of a market trend.
Need help with setting targets for trades? Fibonacci retracements provide a quick view of some potential support and resistance points in your stock charts.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
