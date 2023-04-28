Michael Townsend

As Managing Director of Legislative and Regulatory Affairs, Michael is Charles Schwab’s Washington-based political analyst. With more than 28 years of Washington experience, he analyzes legislative, regulatory, and political developments to determine how they would affect individual investors, retirement plan participants, and investment advisers.
Michael is the host of Schwab’s WashingtonWise podcast, which explores the intersection between policy, politics, the markets, and the economy. He is a featured speaker at dozens of employee, client, adviser, and industry events each year, where he discusses the impact of the political and policy environment in Washington on investors and the capital markets.
Prior to joining Schwab in 2000, Michael worked at Powell Tate, Inc., a Washington, D.C., public affairs firm, and previously worked for two U.S. senators from Maine.
Although the House narrowly approved a bill designed to jumpstart negotiations, the issue is far from resolved.
