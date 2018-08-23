Michael Fairbourn

Michael has been actively involved in the markets since 1995 and became an Education Coach with TD Ameritrade in 2007. He enjoys teaching and helping others. His key areas of focus and interest are in Fundamental and Technical Analysis for stock, bond and futures markets. Michael graduated from Westminster College with a BS in Accounting. He holds the Series 7, Series 63 and Series 3 licenses.
Options data can be difficult to understand, especially if you’re a newbie. But a feature on the thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade allows you to chart options prices to visualize if premium is expensive, cheap, or fair.
In an ideal world, you’d never need to sell any portion of your portfolio for cash, but sometimes you may have to. Here are some things to consider when selling stocks in an emergency.
A key component of a sustainable financial plan is making goals SMART—specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-based.
Trying to decide which stocks or ETFs to trade? First, create a plan. Screen for stocks that meet criteria in line with your personal financial goals. Then monitor those stocks and set up alerts to help determine when to enter and exit trades.
Closed-end funds are a subset of mutual funds with some unique characteristics versus typical open-end mutual funds. Here’s the rundown.
Quarterly earnings calls, a routine practice for most U.S. corporations, can be a rich source of insight and ideas for investors.
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer an opportunity to invest in properties used by farms, retail, communications, health care, and more.
Tending a garden and dividend investing have some things in common, including the need for high quality and patience.
Eager to learn how to invest in the stock market? Some basic info and tools to get you started.
Stocks? Bonds? They're both known as securities. Learn the definitions of various securities and what sets them apart.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
