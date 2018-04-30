TD Ameritrade
Managing Director, Strategic Resiliency,
TD Ameritrade

Lee has been with TD Ameritrade for 11 years, and is the Managing Director of Strategic Resiliency. She came to the firm through the acquisition of thinkorswim®. Lee has held roles in both Marketing and Learning and Development but started her career in publishing at Forbes and Meredith Corporation. Lee holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BA from McGill University in English and Economics.

 

Tips for Raising Money-Smart Kids September 12, 2018 4:00 AM   |  Lee McAdoo

Money management is an essential life skill many young adults lack. Get tips for teaching your kids about money & other financial issues at any age.

5 min read  |  Household Finances
Three Steps to Get Started with Financial Education April 2, 2018 12:00 AM   |  Lee McAdoo

Learn how to begin your journey toward financial literacy with three simple steps: set goals; identify resources to help you pursue your goals; start learning the basics.

5 min read  |  Household Finances
Financial Literacy Month: The Importance of Investor Education March 22, 2018 12:00 AM   |  Lee McAdoo

Financial Literacy Month is a good time to think about your financial wellness. Throughout the month TD Ameritrade will be sharing education ideas and resources to help grow investors’ financial literacy.

5 min read  |  Household Finances
