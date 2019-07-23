LaRelle Watson

LaRelle is an Annuity Product Manager at TD Ameritrade. He and his team are primarily responsible for vetting and on-boarding new insurance companies and products to the TD Ameritrade annuity platform. His team also has oversight of annuity supervision and operations as well as working closely with legal and compliance on regulatory issues such as Rule BI and NY Regulation 187 for insurance and annuities.
LaRelle has been working with annuities, life and long term care insurance products in sales, supervision, operations, and product development for over 25 years. He holds FINRA series 7, 24, and 66 licenses and is also licensed in both life and health insurance.
Fixed index annuities help balance growth and capital preservation in your portfolio. You receive a fixed interest payment from the annuity but also limit your upside and downside potential. You could consider investing in a fixed index annuity when you're close to retirement.
Some financial professionals have recommended life insurance policies as a retirement funding source. While it’s true that some policies can offer protection and act as a retirement savings vehicle, such a strategy might not be the most effective. Here are three alternatives.
Redesigned annuities are less expensive and easier to understand and buy, yet still customizable. They can be a vital hedge against outliving your assets.
