Kevin Lund is an author, speaker, and financial entrepreneur. He’s the CEO of T3 Custom, an award-winning financial content marketing firm that empowers global brands to start conversations with their audiences to help them achieve their financial goals.
Kevin has been actively trading stocks and options since 1997, and after early success, he began educating audiences around the world on U.S. stock market strategies in 2000.
Kevin is the editor-in-chief of thinkMoney magazine and a frequent contributor to The Ticker Tape. Kevin’s book, Conversation Marketing: How to Be Relevant and Engage Your Customer by Speaking Human, was released by Career Press in October 2018.
Traders tend to equate high volatility with fear. But volatility can also mean possible trading opportunities. So, instead of avoiding high volatility, learn to use it in your options trading.
Trading options in an IRA is possible but has its caveats. For those who qualify, here are some options trading strategy ideas that could open up some possibilities you never thought existed.
A small trading account shouldn’t stop you from trading like traders with large accounts. Here are three options trading strategies to let you trade lower-priced stocks with similar risk/return as more expensive stocks.
There are different ways a basic options strategy can offer some protection for a limited period of time for most stock portfolios. One strategy you could apply is using index options as a hedging tool.
Pairs trading is a trading strategy that involves two stocks in the same sector. There are different ways to create a pairs trade, whether you are pairing two stocks, stocks and ETFs, stocks and options, or options and options.
Calendars and butterfly strategies may look similar but they have their differences. Why would you choose one over the other?
Long call vertical spreads, short put vertical spreads, and call ratio backspreads are defined risk bullish option strategies with relatively low capital requirements that could offer upside potential.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
