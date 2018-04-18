Keith Denerstein

Keith is Director, Investment Products and Guidance for TD Ameritrade, where he has worked since 2014. Keith and his team provide financial solutions that help investors who are looking for professional guidance in creating and managing a diversified portfolio. Through TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC, he and his team have created a suite of managed portfolios, including Essential Portfolios and Selective Portfolios, to help investors pursue their financial goals as they grow and change. Keith holds the Series 7, 24, and 66 securities licenses.
Considering exchange-traded funds (ETFs)? Understand fit, style, and value before you shop.
As long as there have been markets, there have been occasional market bubbles. Here’s a look at a few of them, and what today’s investors can learn about avoiding the excesses of exuberance.
Like most financial advisors, robo-advisors recommend portfolios based on investors’ long-term financial goals, time horizon, and risk tolerance. Because robo-advisors generally use algorithms to make investment decisions, they avoid emotions and generally charge lower fees.
Beyond the world of stocks and bonds lies another category of assets: alternative investments. Learn about commodities and other alternative types that may be available to retail investors.
Are you an investor who follows the daily or weekly ebb and flow of your retirement accounts? If so, market downturns might be a bit unsettling at times. But what if instead of focusing on today’s bottom line you focused instead on outcomes—your progress toward your goals? Here’s how.
Here are five simple ways to build a roadmap that strives to help guard and grow your assets for the future.
Target date funds, also sometimes called life cycle funds, offer some simplicity, but it’s important to be aware of the drawbacks before investing.
Markets, as well as economies, run in cycles—sometimes up, sometimes down, sometimes sideways—each for an uncertain amount of time. Cycles present risks and opportunities for investors. Here are a few things investors should know about cycles, recessions, and recoveries.
Mutual funds are one of the most popular investment choices some people make when seeking to build a diversified portfolio. Find out why and learn how to choose mutual funds that align with your savings goals.
Money market funds typically invest in higher-yield, short-term debt securities. Are they right for you? Learn more here.
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.