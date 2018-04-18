TD Ameritrade
Caption 1: This should be fun

Hurricane Florence has potential to cause “massive damage" to parts of the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States — and not just in the coastal areas where the storm aims to make landfall Thursday night, officials warned.

Hurricane Florence: LIVE CNN UPDATES
More than 1 million people face mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday in coastal areas of Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, as one of the strongest hurricanes to churn toward the eastern seaboard in decades — a Category 4 storm that may approach Category 5 strength — nears shore.
Tropical-storm-force winds are due to reach the coasts of North and South Carolina late Wednesday night, and hurricane-force winds may be felt around noon Thursday, ahead of a landfall likely Thursday night, CNN meteorologist Chad Meyers said.
